Monday’s weather: Breezy with some sun, high of 47

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

An ocean storm tracks well south and east of New England today. Otherwise, drier and mild conditions today with above normal temperatures continuing for most of the upcoming work week.

TRIVIA

Yesterday was National Weatherpersons Day which honors Dr. John Jeffries – one of America’s first weather observers who began taking observations in Boston in 1774. Forecasting abilities have advanced greatly since then!

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 6-10 Today: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Some clouds & colder. Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 37 (feel like 31) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Few snow showers (.5-1″) early followed by partial clearing. Low 31 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 44 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & mild with some afternoon showers. High 42 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showery periods. Low 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun & milder. High Around 50 Winds: W 5-15 mph Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of February, temperatures will average above normal. The potential for some snow next weekend!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the afternoon.