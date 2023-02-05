Monday’s weather: Breezy with some sun, high of 47

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
An ocean storm tracks well south and east of New England today. Otherwise, drier and mild conditions today with above normal temperatures continuing for most of the upcoming work week.
TRIVIA
Yesterday was National Weatherpersons Day which honors Dr. John Jeffries – one of America’s first weather observers who began taking observations in Boston in 1774. Forecasting abilities have advanced greatly since then!
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 6-10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
In the first week of February, temperatures will average above normal. The potential for some snow next weekend!
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the afternoon.