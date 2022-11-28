Monday’s weather: Breezy, partly sunny, high of 47

High pressure today with clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine along with seasonable temperatures. Unsettled weather then appears likely Wednesday as another system moves through the area. Cooler air returns for a brief time Thursday and Friday.

Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible from Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday as a low-

Today: Breezy with clouds giving way to some sun. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing & colder. Low 25 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild, and windy with rain by evening. High: 56 (feel like 42) Winds: S 15-20+ (gusts to 45) mph
Wednesday night: Breezy with rain ending late. Low 35 (feel like 24) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph
Thursday (Dec. 1): Windy & cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 43 (feel like 31) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday: Some clouds & sun. High 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: S 5-10 mph

As we head into December next week the storms are looking wetter than white!

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

