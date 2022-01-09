Monday’s weather: Arctic cold front will bring snow squalls, p.m. commute could be messy

Monday’s Weather
Weather Alert
An arctic boundary crossing the area today will bring snow showers late today with some potential for snow squalls around the time of the evening commute. The coldest airmass of the year will settle over the area tonight through tomorrow night. Wind chills will approach 10 to 20 degrees below zero tomorrow morning.
Extreme Cold Safety Tips for Monday night into Wednesday morning
- Minimize travel.
- Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
- Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
- Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
- Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
- Check on the elderly.
- Bring pets inside.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 10 – Jan. 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
More snow is possible for this upcoming weekend.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 4 above…except 6 below to 4 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph become west and decrease to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 47 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 1 to 11 above. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!