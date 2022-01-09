Monday’s weather: Arctic cold front will bring snow squalls, p.m. commute could be messy

Monday’s Weather

An arctic cold front will move across New Hampshire during the day. This will allow for a period of snow showers or squalls late in the day and could affect the evening commute.

Weather Alert

An arctic boundary crossing the area today will bring snow showers late today with some potential for snow squalls around the time of the evening commute. The coldest airmass of the year will settle over the area tonight through tomorrow night. Wind chills will approach 10 to 20 degrees below zero tomorrow morning.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips for Monday night into Wednesday morning

  • Minimize travel.
  • Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
  • Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
  • Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
  • Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
  • Check on the elderly.
  • Bring pets inside.
  • Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
  • Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
  • Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
  • Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 10 – Jan. 14

Today: Mix of sun & clouds with a cold wind. High 24 (feel like 12) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Snow squall early, windy, and much colder. Low 1 (feel like -10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, windy, and frigid. High 9 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and frigid. Low -1 (feel like -3) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 31 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & colder. High 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & very cold. Low 8 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

More snow is possible for this upcoming weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 4 above…except 6 below to 4 above zero at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph become west and decrease to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 47 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 1 to 11 above. Northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

