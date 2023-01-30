Monday’s weather: Another mild day – for now – high of 41, but could see sub-zero temps by the weekend

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Today is another mild day with highs in the low 40s. Have you been enjoying the mild temperatures? Things will snap dramatically back to reality late week, with below ZERO temperatures possible Saturday morning.

Get ready for the frigid air Saturday morning!! Daily Forecast for Jan. 30, 2022-Feb.3, 2023 Today: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Few snow showers (under 1″) late. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Breezy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 30 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday (Feb. 1): Mostly sunny & cold. High 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Some sun, breezy, and colder. High 24 in the morning with temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds: NW 10-20 mph Friday night: Breezy and frigid. Low -11 (feel like -33) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start the first weekend of February. The first Saturday of February will be frigid, starting out at -11with the high only in the single digits but feels like zero.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″) in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.