Monday’s weather: Afternoon sun, spotty showers, high of 88

Today: Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds & sticky with showers & thundershowers. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday (4th of July): Some sunny breaks & sticky with showers & isolated thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun, muggy, and very warm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some clouds & sun, very warm, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable