Monday's weather: Afternoon sun, spotty showers, high of 88

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Rick Gordon

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Warm and quite muggy today with some afternoon sun with highs in the low 80s but feeling like 88. A few strong thunderstorms in spots this afternoon into the evening,

July Fourth Weather

Some sunny breaks and sticky weather on Independence Day, with more afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized torrential rainfall and gusty winds.

5-Day Forecast July 3 – 7

Today: Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds & sticky with showers & thundershowers. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (4th of July): Some sunny breaks & sticky with showers & isolated thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun, muggy, and very warm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some clouds & sun, very warm, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be muggy with temperatures near 90, with rising heat indices into the low-mid 90s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 11:52 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 05:59 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

