Monday’s weather: Afternoon sun, spotty showers, high of 88

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Warm and quite muggy today with some afternoon sun with highs in the low 80s but feeling like 88. A few strong thunderstorms in spots this afternoon into the evening,
July Fourth Weather
Some sunny breaks and sticky weather on Independence Day, with more afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized torrential rainfall and gusty winds.
5-Day Forecast July 3 – 7
Today: Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds & sticky with showers & thundershowers. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (4th of July): Some sunny breaks & sticky with showers & isolated thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Some sun, muggy, and very warm. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds, muggy, and very warm; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some clouds & sun, very warm, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 97) Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be muggy with temperatures near 90, with rising heat indices into the low-mid 90s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.