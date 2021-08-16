Monday’s weather: A nice stretch of weather starts today

Sunday, August 15, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will continue to control our weather and will bring a nice stretch of weather through at least tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 16 – Aug. 20

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly clear Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun& clouds, warmer and a little more humid High: 85 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid Low: 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy; warm & humid with a few showers High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms possible High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10
Thursday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy & humid Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds & humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather News

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

From Wednesday through the end of the week each day will have chances for showers and possibly some thunderstorms with temperatures generally in the 80s.

Weather Outlook: Sunny
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 12:14 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!