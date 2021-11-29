Monday’s weather: A dusting of snow to start the day, with high temp of 39

Monday’s Weather
Weak low pressure passing to our south and east will bring the chance for some light snow early this morning. Some sunny breaks during the afternoon with a high near 40.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 29 – Dec. 3
Today: Morning light snow (dusting-1″); with some sun by afternoon. High 39 (feeling like 30) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feeling like 32) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Dec. 1): Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mainly cloudy, milder & breezy with a few showers High 49 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clearing late Low 34 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; breezy & colder High 38 (feeling like29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning colder on Friday into the weekend with highs in the 30s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the afternoon.
