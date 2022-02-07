Monday’s weather: A bit of light snow this afternoon and evening but – hey, it’s solar Spring!

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 7- Feb. 11
It’s (Solar) Spring!
Yesterday was the first day of solar spring. This ends the darkest quarter of the year and begins the three-month period when we gain the most daylight. This will be followed by solar summer, the brightest quarter of the year, from May 5th to September 5th.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Dry & mild weather for the middle of the week into the start of the upcoming weekend.