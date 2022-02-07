Monday’s weather: A bit of light snow this afternoon and evening but – hey, it’s solar Spring!

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.