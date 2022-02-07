Monday’s weather: A bit of light snow this afternoon and evening but – hey, it’s solar Spring!

Sunday, February 6, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Monday’s Weather

A coastal low passing offshore will likely result in afternoon snow showers and a period of light snow this evening through tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 7- Feb. 11

Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with afternoon snow showers. High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow (1-2″). Low 31 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

It’s (Solar) Spring!

Yesterday was the first day of solar spring. This ends the darkest quarter of the year and begins the three-month period when we gain the most daylight. This will be followed by solar summer, the brightest quarter of the year, from May 5th to September 5th.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry & mild weather for the middle of the week into the start of the upcoming weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

