Monday’s weather: 8th straight day of temps in the 90s, hit-or-miss T-storms

The high yesterday of 96 tied the record of 96 set in 2001. The high today will be 93 which makes 8 straight days of 90 degrees. If we hit 90 tomorrow would make 9 straight days. This would be impressive as we just had 6 consecutive days 2 weeks ago.

Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected in Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham counties until 8 p.m. tonight.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to mid-70s at times, leading to accumulated heat impact. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.