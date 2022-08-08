Monday’s weather: 8th straight day of temps in the 90s, hit-or-miss T-storms

The high yesterday of 96 tied the record of 96 set in 2001. The high today will be 93 which makes 8 straight days of 90 degrees. If we hit 90 tomorrow would make 9 straight days. This would be impressive as we just had 6 consecutive days 2 weeks ago.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TONIGHT
Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected in Merrimack, Strafford, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham counties until 8 p.m. tonight.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s to mid-70s at times, leading to accumulated heat impact. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 8-Aug. 12
Today: Some sun, hot, and muggy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 93 (feel like 99) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid with evening thunderstorms. Low 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid with some showers. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and humid with some showers. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and humid with late thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid with some showers. High 76 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds. Low around 60. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Not drought-busting but showery weather moving in the middle to end of next week.
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Wind: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 79 degrees.
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
