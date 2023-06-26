Monday’s weather: Showers with strong T-storms, high of 78

Today: Not as warm but muggy with showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 84) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 87) Winds SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Evening thunderstorm with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph