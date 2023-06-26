Monday’s weather: Showers with strong T-storms, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today is not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Low pressure to our west will continue the muggy, and unsettled pattern through the week. There will be daily shots for scattered showers and strong thunderstorms.

Rounds of Thunderstorms

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms all week with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in Northern New Hampshire.

5-Day Forecast June 26-June 30

Today: Not as warm but muggy with showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 84) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 87) Winds SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Evening thunderstorm with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming obscured in clouds. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds. Showers with thunderstorms are likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:07 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

