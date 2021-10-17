Monday: Ward 9 BOSC Candidate Ben Dion Q&A

Join Manchester Ink Link on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. as we sit down with Ward 9 Board of School Committee Candidate Ben Dion as he answers questions submitted by you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link.
The event will be held live on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook Page will be available later here on Manchester Ink Link.
