Monday Pizza Tournament Update: Could supermarket pizza reach the next round?

Hello Manchester!

Welcome to Day Two of the first elimination round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament, and here are the scores so far.

To vote on any of the contests, click on the links below. Voting will be closed sometime on either Thursday, Feb. 29 or Friday, March 1.

You can vote as many times as you’d like, but each participating restaurant may only get up to 100 anonymous votes. After that, all anonymous votes will not be counted.

If there are any ties, the cost of a cheese pizza will be the tiebreaking factor – whoever’s cheese pizza costs the least on the final day of the round breaks the tie. For example, if Restaurant A and Restaurant B both got 50 votes, but Restaurant A has a cheese pizza that costs $9 and Restaurant B’s pie costs $10, Restaurant A moves on.

If their cheese pizzas cost the same, they both move onto the next round.

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s: 176 vs. (#16) Pizza Bella – Bedford: 30

(#2) Pizza by Rocco: 58 vs. (#15) Papa John’s – South Willow: 3

(#3) Souvlaki: 64 vs. (#14) Domino’s – Pinardville: 4

(#4) Sal’s Pizza: 38 vs. (#13) Amory Street House of Pizza: 5

(#5) Market Basket – Hooksett: 19 vs. (#12) Hannaford – John E. Devine Drive: 7

(#6) Simon’s Pizza and Roast Beef: 10 vs. (#11) Pizza Market: 11

(#7) Yianni’s Pizza: 14 vs. (#10) South Side Tavern: 4

(#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett: 22 vs. (#9) Golden Acres Pizza Market: 12

South Region

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria: 101 vs. (#16) Chuck E. Cheese: 7

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria: 61 vs. (#15) Charlie’s: 10

(#3) Crown Tavern: 38 vs. (#14) Common Man in the Millyard: 12

(#4) Shopper’s Pub + Eatery: 121 vs. (#13) Salona’s: 50

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 48 vs. (#12) Sbarro: 0

(#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive: 127 vs. (#11) Hannaford – Hanover Street: 0

(#7) Market Basket – Elm Street: 11 vs. (#10) Fratello’s: 14

(#8) Pizza 911: 40 vs. (#9) Pizza Man Bar and Grill – Hooksett: 15

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s: 101 vs. (#16) Dave and Buster’s: 4

(#2) Pindo’s: 41 vs. (#15) Pizza Hut: 4

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth: 22 vs. (#14) Rounders: 5

(#4) Pizza Express: 7 vs. (#13) Margarita’s/Cancun Pizza: 4

(#5) Venice Old Style Pizza: 21 vs. (#12) Domino’s – Beech Street: 6

(#6) Puritan Backroom: 19 vs. (#11) Domino’s – Lowell Street: 6

(#7) Moe Joe’s: 2 vs. (#10) Domino’s – Amory Street: 8

(#8) Golden Corral: 0 vs. (#9) Little Caesars: 7

West Region

(#1) Deadproof: 112 vs. (#16) Elite Pizza: 34

(#2) Vintage Pizza: 78 vs. (#15) Grand Slam Pizza 2 – South Main Street: 1

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub: 31 vs. (#14) Hannaford – Bicentennial Drive: 1

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza: 21 vs. (#13) Tropical Food to Go: 1

(#5) Rizza’s Pizza: 6 vs. (#12) Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza: 14

(#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli: 23 vs. (#11) Georgio’s Ristorante and Bar: 8

(#7) Olympus Pizza: 8 vs. (#10) Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria: 15

(#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria: 15 vs. (#9) Pappy’s Pizza and Subs: 15

