Summer Cruise Nights return at Manchester Fire

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer Cruise Nights return every Monday evening from 5-8 p.m. starting May 29 – Sept. 4. at Manchester Firing Line,2540 Brown Ave., featuring range shooting, shiny cars, and a food truck!

Admission to the car show is FREE! If you have a cool car you want to show off, bring it to the show and just check in at the registration tent.

New this season is live band Hatt Trikk, The Spot to Go Food Truck, and Cedi’s Tasty Treats.

Also featuring People’s Choice Awards, raffles and more.

Admission to the car show is free. For more information visit us at gunsnh.com or call us at (603) 668-9015.