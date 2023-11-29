Mom, 70, found dead, son hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds following Goffstown homicide

CONCORD, NH – Police continue to investigate the circumstances that left a Goffstown woman dead Tuesday of stab wounds and her son hospitalized with self-inflicted knife wounds.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on the afternoon of November 28, 2023, Goffstown police officers were dispatched to a single-family residence in Goffstown. Inside the residence, officers found the body of a deceased adult female, Linda Tufts, 70, as well as an active fire. Officers extinguished the fire, and while conducting a safety check of the premises also found inside the home Linda Tufts’ son, Thomas Humphrey, 47.

Thomas Humphrey was alive but injured and was hospitalized for treatment for apparent self-inflicted knife wounds. Both Linda Tufts and Thomas Humphrey lived in the house where they were found.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Linda Tufts. Dr. Duval determined that Ms. Tufts’ cause of death was multiple stab and incised wounds, and the manner of her death was homicide.

The investigation into the circumstances of Ms. Tufts’ death remains active and ongoing. Based upon the investigation conducted to date, investigators believe that all relevant parties have been identified, and that there is no threat to the general public.