MLK Jr. event seeks to “connect for action, act for justice”

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Community leaders and local residents gathered at Manchester Memorial High School on Monday to celebrate the 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration.

Organized by the New Hampshire Martin Luther King Coalition, this year’s theme sought to “connect for action and act for justice,” taking the stories and ideas shared at the event and bringing them out into the world afterward to make it a better place.

New Hampshire NAACP President James McKim was pleased the diversity and energy of the crowd in attendance, which came in part to the addition of breakout sessions for the first time.

“I think the experience helped people, they really seem engaged,” he said. “We really wanted to make sure people had an opportunity where people were forced to connect and then have them talk with each other and get a commitment to taking action based on the connections that were made today.”

One of those in attendance was Paul Riley of Lowell, Mass. A former Manchester resident, Riley was back in town to connect with old friends and was impressed with this year’s version of the event, which celebrated local individuals and provided uplifting songs.

“I really enjoyed the program and I think the call to action was really important,” he said. “I also thought the inclusion of youth voices was really moving and inspiring. I was impressed with seeing elementary school students understanding and reflecting upon the history of Dr. King as well as the lessons we can all move forward with inspired by his words.”

Given that the polls will be opening for the New Hampshire Presidential Primary in just days, the event also saw candidates drop in such as U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN-03).

Phillips talked to groups in the hallway outside the event, hoping his campaign can build upon the legacy championed by Dr. King rather than just provide lip service.

“I think the way to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is to actually pursue the policies that were important to him,” he said.

More information on the event is available at MLKNH.org

Songs from the event can be viewed in videos here, here and here.