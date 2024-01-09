MLK Day at the Currier: Free programming and events to put the unity in community

MANCHESTER, NH – The Currier Museum of Art will host two free events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week.

On Thursday evening, January 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., join the Currier for a kickoff celebration with curator-led tours; a video presentation by Ugandan artist Sanaa Gateja, whose work is currently on view; and a performance by students from the Queen City Music and Leadership Program at the Manchester Community Music School.

Then on Monday, January 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Currier invites the public to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free programming at the museum. Visitors can join curator-led tours focused on diverse artists represented in the Currier collection; enjoy collaborative art-making activities, including paper bead creations inspired by the work of Sanaa Gateja; and participate in responsive exercises rooted in the teachings of Dr. King. There will also be special spoken-word performances by The Racial Unity Team of NH, and a screening of Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

A full slate of accessible art activities and gallery tours will focus on celebrating our nation’s diverse voices.

“Martin Luther King Jr. Day provides an opportunity to reflect on building stronger communities that support self-expression,” said Rachael Kane, curator of education and interpretation at the Currier Museum. “The Currier is a wonderful place to kickstart your creativity, connect with others, and find inspiration to do good work in your neighborhood. We hope that finding examples of Dr. King’s ideals in our galleries, local classrooms, and broader communities will serve as a joyful reminder of the importance of hope and creativity.”

In the spirit of Dr. King, the theme for the Currier’s event is “Vistas of the Future,” which is intended to emphasize how important shared vision and unity were to the American civil rights movement. “Unity and allyship are core principles of Dr. King’s vision of societal change,” said Bruce McColl, director of engagement at the Currier Museum. “He sought common ground among diverse groups, encouraging people to work together in solidarity to address harmful systemic issues such as racism, inequality, and social injustice. We celebrate Martin Luther King’s dream by joining with members of the larger New Hampshire community who believe in the power of a shared vision for the future.”

McColl added that the museum is especially honored to once again celebrate Dr. King’s inspiring legacy with Citizens, a partnership that resulted in an incredible MLK Day celebration last year. “We are thrilled to support the Currier Museum of Art once again in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of creating a society where everyone is seen, heard, and respected,” said Joe Carelli, Citizens New Hampshire and Vermont State President. “By advocating for inclusion and belonging, Dr. King taught us to create a more diverse and prosperous workforce, where everyone has the chance to fulfill their potential and enrich society.”