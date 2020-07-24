MLB Opening Day 2020 includes 31 Fisher Cat alums

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Fisher Cats promotional photo)

It’s July and Opening Day for the 2020 Major League Baseball season is finally here, even if baseball won’t be coming to the banks of the Merrimack River this summer.

Fortunately for Fisher Cat fans, almost three dozen Fisher Cat alumni have landed places on Opening Day rosters. Here’s the list, with links to their career stats on Baseball Reference.

Current TeamYears with the Fisher Cats
Anthony AlfordBlue Jays2017
Bo BichetteBlue Jays2018
Cavan BiggioBlue Jays2018
Santiago EspinalBlue Jays2018, 2019
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays2018
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Blue Jays2017, 2018
Danny JansenBlue Jays2017
Reese McGuireBlue Jays2016, 2017
Rowdy TellezBlue Jays2016
Thomas HatchBlue Jays2019
Jordan RomanoBlue Jays2018
Richard BleierOrioles2014
Dwight Smith Jr.Orioles2015, 2016
Glen SparkmanRoyals2017
Ryan McBroomRoyals2016, 2017
Travis d'ArnaudBraves2011
Adeiny HechavarriaBraves2010, 2011
Yan GomesNationals2011
Eric ThamesNationals2010
Tim LopesMariners2017
Kendall GravemanMariners2014
Jon BertiMarlins2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
Harold RamirezMarlins2017, 2018
Marcus WaldenRed Sox2013
Kevin PillarRed Sox2013
Aaron LoupRays2012
Jimmy CorderoWhite Sox2012
Matt BoydTigers2014, 2015
Jake MarisnickMets2012
Dany JimenezGiants2019
Jeff HoffmanRockies2015
