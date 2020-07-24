MLB Opening Day 2020 includes 31 Fisher Cat alums

It’s July and Opening Day for the 2020 Major League Baseball season is finally here, even if baseball won’t be coming to the banks of the Merrimack River this summer.
Fortunately for Fisher Cat fans, almost three dozen Fisher Cat alumni have landed places on Opening Day rosters. Here’s the list, with links to their career stats on Baseball Reference.
|Current Team
|Years with the Fisher Cats
|Anthony Alford
|Blue Jays
|2017
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2018
|Cavan Biggio
|Blue Jays
|2018
|Santiago Espinal
|Blue Jays
|2018, 2019
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|2018
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Blue Jays
|2017, 2018
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|2017
|Reese McGuire
|Blue Jays
|2016, 2017
|Rowdy Tellez
|Blue Jays
|2016
|Thomas Hatch
|Blue Jays
|2019
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|2018
|Richard Bleier
|Orioles
|2014
|Dwight Smith Jr.
|Orioles
|2015, 2016
|Glen Sparkman
|Royals
|2017
|Ryan McBroom
|Royals
|2016, 2017
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Braves
|2011
|Adeiny Hechavarria
|Braves
|2010, 2011
|Yan Gomes
|Nationals
|2011
|Eric Thames
|Nationals
|2010
|Tim Lopes
|Mariners
|2017
|Kendall Graveman
|Mariners
|2014
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
|Harold Ramirez
|Marlins
|2017, 2018
|Marcus Walden
|Red Sox
|2013
|Kevin Pillar
|Red Sox
|2013
|Aaron Loup
|Rays
|2012
|Jimmy Cordero
|White Sox
|2012
|Matt Boyd
|Tigers
|2014, 2015
|Jake Marisnick
|Mets
|2012
|Dany Jimenez
|Giants
|2019
|Jeff Hoffman
|Rockies
|2015