Mixed bag of weather for New Year’s

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 29-Jan. 2



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 29

A cold front passed through Manchester last night, bringing a return to colder conditions along with breezy to gusty winds, making it feel like it’s 20.

Five-Day Outlook

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and not as cold High 45 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clearing Low 28 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a cold wind High 31 (Feel like 17) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cold Low 18 Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, not as cold High 38 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some Clouds Low 32 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and mild High 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Early showers with a wintry mix late Low 32 Winds: N 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Wintry Mix changing to rain in the afternoon High 39 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Periods of rain Low 36 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A storm with rain, ice and some snow is forecast to throw a wrench into small gatherings and travel as we start New Year’s day.

Trivia

You heard of overcast, a cloudy day, but what is undercast?

Sunday, all three Observers were out and about photographing and enjoying the #undercast conditions at #sunset. If you would like to learn how to support Mount Washington Observatory, please visit: https://t.co/3AMBeY1v2P#NHwx #mountains #snow #rimeice pic.twitter.com/iI6TVdXs3N — MWObservatory (@MWObs) December 27, 2020

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net