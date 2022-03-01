Minim CEO Chynoweth joins Sen. Hassan as virtual ‘guest of honor’ for Tuesday’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you plan to tune in to tonight’s State of the Union Address, you will see a familiar face from Manchester’s business community. Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim, Inc., will join U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan as her virtual “guest of honor.”

Founded in 1977 as a networking company, Minim now delivers intelligent connectivity products to protect and improve WiFi connections. Like many businesses across the country, Minim has experienced supply chain bottlenecks that have impacted its expenses and operations, and is working to enhance its operational resilience in part through partnerships with U.S.-based manufacturers.

“I am honored to host Gray Chynoweth as my virtual guest for this year’s State of the Union to help shine a spotlight on the need to strengthen supply chain challenges so we can support businesses in New Hampshire and across the country,” Hassan said. “As Gray and his company have seen firsthand, depending on other countries for essential materials can create unnecessary challenges for businesses and stunt their ability to grow and thrive. That is why I am pushing for comprehensive legislation that will help address supply chain challenges by investing in American manufacturing and outcompeting China.”

Chynoweth, who attended a recent roundtable discussion with fellow Granite State business leaders led by Hassan on the current supply-chain issues, said his focus is on how to strengthen New Hampshire’s economy.

“It is an honor to be Senator Hassan’s guest for the State of the Union, and I am grateful for her attention to the challenges that businesses like Minim face amid unprecedented supply chain disruptions,” Chynoweth said. “We need to create a more resilient economy that can better withstand the stress that can come from a public health crisis, climate change and political instability in other countries. I’ve been so encouraged to see Senator Hassan’s leadership on these challenges and the recognition that the US needs to revamp its industrial policy to enable its businesses to compete globally. Congress must turn its attention to these critical issues, and I appreciate Senator Hassan’s bipartisan efforts to pass the American competition package.”

The 2022 State of the Union Address is scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch it on your telly via CBS or circle back here and view via the White House YouTube channel, below.