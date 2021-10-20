Millyard Museum opens exhibit on Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame

MANCHESTER, NH – The Millyard Museum in Manchester opened its brand new exhibit on the erstwhile Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame Tuesday evening, with supporters, inductees and family members of late athletes in attendance.

The exhibit features over 90 photographs of hall of famers in their prime, curated by museum director John Clayton and museum educator Kristy Ellsworth, memorabilia, trophies, as well as old and updated name plaques.

Several names from 2000 to 2009 were never engraved, so Clayton took it upon himself to bring the plaques up to date.

“The search for photos started innocently enough,” Clayton told attendees Tuesday. “I had one.”

He had taken a photo of his wife Colleen Kelley playing basketball for New Hampshire College.

A group of men led by former city Parks and Recreation Director Clem Lemire, along with Bill Allen and Robert “Bo” Dickson started the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989. Dickson’s wife Cheryl Dickson said she remembers their meetings.

“They would meet in my living room,” Dickson said.

Lemire’s son Brent Lemire of Litchfield said his father’s life’s work was to give young people recreational opportunities and pride in their accomplishments.

“His passion was recreation for kids of the city, and make sure they had the best opportunities available,” Lemire said. “That was his legacy.”

Before long, the group grew to include several men and women who would deliberate, sometimes with spirited debate, and decide who would be inducted. At its peak the selection committee would include up to 40 volunteers.

They started by recognizing athletic notables from the 1940s and 1950s, such as William “Bill” Pappas, who was present at the exhibit opening. A photo of Pappas jumping in the air, poised to exuberantly spike a football, from circa 1952 to 1955 is on the wall. Pappas was about 18 to 22 at the time, playing football, along with baseball and basketball for the University of New Hampshire.

As the years went on, more women and racial minorities were represented among the inductees. Katie Gayman of Lexington, Massachusetts played soccer, basketball and track for Central High School. She graduated in 1997 and was inducted in the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

“My former track coach, Ellen O’Neil was one of the first [women to be inducted],” Gayman said. “She was one of my role models.”

Today, Gayman is a school counselor and former cross country and soccer coach at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass.

Some of the inductees went on to national renown, such as Ryan Day, Chip Kelly, Mike Flanagan and Chris Carpenter.

Longtime Manchester state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a former football star, was also an inductee.

“It’s a great feeling to be with so many great athletes and so many friends,” D’Allesandro said Tuesday.

Clayton said the idea for the exhibit began with the discovery of the old name plaques and eventually the unfinished plaques for 2000 to 2009 at Harris Trophy.

The original plaque recognized 144 names, and the newly engraved plaque added 109 athletes.

Of the total 253 inductees, 213 were men and 40 were women. Since there was no central repository of photos for these athletes, the Manchester Historic Association set out to find as many as they could by reaching out to athletes and family members.

About the Exhibit

The Millyard Museum will celebrate the enduring legacy of the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame with an original photo exhibit honoring many of the 240 inductees, along with trophies, artifacts and memorabilia from the organization that was an annual highlight for the city’s sporting community from 1989-2009. The exhibit runs from Oct 2021 to January 2022.