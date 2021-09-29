Millyard Museum one of eight sites in NH to host the photo exhibit, ‘New Hampshire Now’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Millyard Museum will host a gala opening of its newest collaborative photographic exhibit, “New Hampshire Now,” on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

“New Hampshire Now” represents a two-year effort to record life in the Granite State. Nearly 50 photographers traveled throughout the state between 2018 and 2020, capturing thousands of images that create a 21st-century portrait of the people, places, culture and events that characterize our state.

Eight cultural centers throughout the state will host geographically relevant portions of the collection. The flagship exhibition at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord will display images that represent the state as a whole, while the Millyard Museum will focus on the Merrimack Valley portion of the exhibit.

The Museum will also host a discussion panel on the exhibit on October 9 at 11 a.m. with photographers Gary Samson, Claudia Rippee and Mark Bolton and MHA Executive Director John Clayton as moderator.

This collaboration aligns the MHA with the New Hampshire Historical Society and the New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists, with outstanding support from the New Hampshire Humanities Council.

A companion book, “New Hampshire Now,” features more than 250 images from the project. The book will be available for purchase in the Millyard Museum Gift Shop. For more information or to register for the Oct. 5 opening, call 603-622-7531.