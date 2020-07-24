Millyard Museum exhibit highlights Manchester’s urban ponds; past, present and future

Friday, July 24, 2020

Pine Island Pond was the setting for the New Hampshire Industrial School outing in 1915.

MANCHESTER, NH – Since 2000, the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program has led cleanup efforts to help return the city’s ponds to their historic uses. The newest exhibit at the Millyard Museum looks at the history of several of Manchester’s urban ponds, including Crystal Lake, Dorr’s Pond, Maxwell’s Pond, Nutt’s Pond, Pine Island Pond, and Steven’s Pond, and also celebrates the accomplishments of the Urban Ponds Restoration Program over the last 20 years.

The exhibit is sponsored by City of Manchester, Department of Public Works, Environmental Protection Division. It will be on display in the Millyard Museum’s State Theater Gallery through November 28.

For more information, call 622-7531 or click here.

