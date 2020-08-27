Aug. 29: Millennium Running Allen Mello NH 10-Miler a go with new safety initiatives

AUBURN, NH – With the support of the Town of Auburn, Manchester Water Works, and Allen Mello, (a Nashua, NH auto dealership) as a title sponsor, Millennium Running is expecting over 1,000 runners to participate in-person or virtually in the 10th annual Allen Mello NH 10 Miler on Saturday, August 29 at Lake Massabesic in Auburn, NH..

The Allen Mello NH 10 Mile is the largest road race taking place in New England since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled virtually all running events in the Country.

Millennium Running and owner John Mortimer took a leadership role with NH Governor Sununu’s COVID Task Force to help author guidelines to safely produce road races in New Hampshire. In May, Mortimer provided a sector presentation to the Task Force and in June “Road Race” guidelines were published by the State of NH that allows for the safe production of road races.

“The safety of our runners & walkers, spectators, charity partners, volunteers, and staff are of primary importance,” state Mortimer. “As a company and as an industry, we had to pivot and re-invent our road races to ensure safety.”

Millennium Running eliminated mass starts and created a “Time Trial Start” format to their events with one person beginning their race every 10 seconds with a pre-assigned time over 2-3 hours. The first participant will start at 7am on Saturday with the final participant scheduled to begin the 10-mile jaunt around Lake Massabesic at 8:56 a.m.

“Physical distancing and safety is maintained at all times,” explained Mortimer. “Meanwhile, each participant receives a memorable and intimate start experience with an introduction by our announcer on a red carpet and their name up in lights above the starting line.”

The Manchester Water Works education programs and ChaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth) are among the charities that will benefit from the event proceeds. To date, Millennium Running has raised over $912,000 for charity partners from their Signature Events.

More information is also found on the event website.

About Millennium Running:

Founded in September 2010, Millennium Running operates over 25 unique Signature Events with over 29,000 finishers annually. Millennium Running offices and retail store is located in Bedford.