Millennium Running Results: More than 1,000 Santas (and elves and other characters) shuffle down Elm Street

Sunday, December 5, 2021Carol RobidouxAround Town0

More than 1,000 Santas shuffled through the city on Saturday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Santa Shuffle filled the downtown with more than 1,000 runners, most of them reflecting the holiday season through costumes, Santa hats and beards, and a joyful romp around the Millennium Running Santa Claus Shuffle road race.

Cameron Cook of Dover finished first in the Male Open division with a gun time of 15:14, and Mary Klene of Manchester finished first in the Female Open division with a gun time of 17:31.

Photos and full results are below:

BASC Santa Claus Shuffle
Manchester, NH 12/04/2021
Results by Millennium Running

PlaceDiv/TotDivBibNameAgeSexCityStateGuntimeNettimePaceDeltaDeltadiv
11/3MOPEN645Cameron Cook27MDoverNH15:1415:13.25:05WinnerWinner
22/3MOPEN995Christian Smith21MNashuaNH15:5715:56.35:190:430:43
33/3MOPEN1208Jacob Silva13MCoventryRI17:2517:24.05:482:102:10
41/39M13-191351Benjamin Dugas16MEpsomNH17:2717:24.85:492:11Winner
52/39M13-191322Justin Dickson18MLondonderryNH17:2617:25.55:492:120:01
63/39M13-191041Chase Hall16MGoffstownNH17:3017:29.85:502:160:05
71/3FOPEN275Mary Klene38FManchesterNH17:3117:30.35:512:17Winner
81/54M40-44957Isaac St.Martin41MManchesterNH17:3217:31.75:512:18Winner
94/39M13-191372Alexander Gagnon15MGoffstownNH18:0017:59.26:002:460:35
101/51M50-54244David Saarinen50MBedfordNH18:0217:59.26:002:46Winner
112/54M40-447Michael Martinez42MManchesterNH18:1518:14.66:053:010:43
121/8M20-24550Jordan Manuel23MLowellMA18:1618:15.66:063:02Winner
131/41M45-49170Mark Laprade49MBedfordNH18:2518:23.26:083:10Winner
141/23M25-29260Colton Piper27MTiltonNH18:3018:27.16:103:14Winner
151/35M35-39937Jonathan Nash35MLeeNH19:0318:29.66:103:16Winner
165/39M13-191326Owen Davis15MManchesterNH18:3218:31.46:113:181:07
171/33M30-34896Zachariah Messier31MBrattleboroVT18:5118:45.46:163:32Winner
182/33M30-34200Tim Snapp31MKeeneNH18:5018:49.26:173:360:04
192/3FOPEN751Tracy Pogal-Sussman38FSomervilleMA18:5518:52.76:183:391:22
202/41M45-491202Shane Raymond48MHarrisvilleNH18:5718:54.06:183:400:30
213/3FOPEN425Stephanie Burnham40FHudsonNH18:5718:55.86:193:421:25
223/54M40-44374Brian Severance40MGoffstownNH19:0018:57.96:203:441:26
232/51M50-54549Michael Collins53MGrotonMA19:0919:07.96:233:541:08
241/82F35-39508Leah Cappellucci37FMethuenMA19:1719:09.36:243:56Winner
251/33F13-191381Fiona Lee16FBedfordNH19:3419:20.96:274:07Winner
263/33M30-34949Alex Guilbeault30MLitchfieldNH19:3019:25.56:294:120:40
272/23M25-29502Matt Bosiak29MConcordNH19:3319:25.66:294:120:58
281/67M0-121443Evan Jean11MNashuaNH19:2819:27.26:304:14Winner
291/30F25-29902Melissa Murray26FHooksettNH19:2919:27.66:304:14Winner
303/41M45-491008Keith Somers47MBowNH19:3119:29.26:304:161:06
313/51M50-54926James Hurley51MPeterboroughNH19:3919:30.76:314:171:31
326/39M13-191340Bryton Mandigo14MAdamsvilleNY19:4419:33.86:324:202:09
334/33M30-34917Kevin Dubia34MAshlandNH19:3819:34.36:324:210:49
342/33F13-191297Katie Palmateer17FHennikerNH19:3719:36.16:334:230:16
352/35M35-39869Brandon Barnaby36MManchesterNH19:4519:41.06:344:271:11
361/70F45-49608Bonnie Ritchotte48FLittletonNH19:4619:43.66:354:30Winner
373/35M35-3995Michael Marzelli38MLitchfieldNH19:4619:43.86:354:301:14
384/54M40-44101Michael Popham40MBedfordNH19:5219:46.86:364:332:15
394/35M35-39318Skip Russell37MManchesterNH20:0019:55.46:394:421:26
405/54M40-44734Edward Ferris, III44MManchesterNH20:1020:06.26:434:532:35
411/35M55-59620David Audet56MConcordNH20:0820:07.16:434:54Winner
425/33M30-34983Anthony McCauliff33MNashvilleTN20:1420:10.66:444:571:25
433/33F13-191347Mia Moranti13FBedfordNH20:1720:15.06:455:010:54
442/35M55-59339Steve Bioren55MLondonderryNH20:2020:18.16:475:050:11
455/35M35-39763Christopher Kuil38MConcordNH21:0020:27.26:505:141:58
463/35M55-59791Craig Schaepe58MGoffstownNH20:3320:29.56:505:160:22
471/60F30-34788Jamie Byron Geller32FNewtonMA20:3620:31.76:515:18Winner
484/35M55-59769John Obrien58MActonMA20:3720:35.26:525:220:28
492/82F35-39850Audrey Beaulac39FManchesterNH20:3720:35.86:525:221:26
504/41M45-49969Phil Daniels48MBedfordNH20:4020:37.36:535:242:14
512/60F30-34840Margarita Duncan33FHillsboroughNH20:4320:39.46:545:260:08
527/39M13-191390Gavan Murdock14MGoffstownNH20:4020:39.76:545:263:15
538/39M13-191412Ethan Pulsifer15MBedfordNH20:5320:48.26:575:353:24
546/33M30-34438Bud Marro31MClaremontNH20:5120:48.36:575:352:03
551/84F50-5487Maryn Barrett52FEast AndoverNH20:5720:53.36:585:40Winner
569/39M13-191331Mychal Reynolds14MAndoverNH20:5420:53.46:585:403:29
576/35M35-39750Isaac Stoner36MSomervilleMA21:1921:05.47:025:522:36
584/51M50-54661Jason Hall52MManchesterNH21:0921:07.17:035:543:08
5910/39M13-191342Sam Hesketh15MWestfordMA21:0821:07.77:035:543:43
606/54M40-44987David Day42MEliotME21:3421:08.97:035:553:37
6111/39M13-191377Christopher Chong15MBedford, NhNH21:1521:10.27:045:573:46
6212/39M13-191397Jackson Barnes16MWeareNH21:1421:10.37:045:573:46
637/35M35-39778Marc Cloutier37MGoffstownNH21:1221:10.77:045:572:41
645/35M55-59580Glen Page57MHaverhillNH21:2221:20.27:076:071:13
658/35M35-39124Ryan Farnsworth35MMilfordNH21:3121:22.37:086:092:53
667/33M30-34656Jonathan Holso32MWebsterNH21:4721:23.57:086:102:38
671/59F0-121209Emma Silva12FCoventryRI21:2921:28.97:106:15Winner
685/51M50-54514Jeremy Gill51MEppingNH21:4921:35.07:126:213:35
694/33F13-191344Anna Brammer-Depuy15FMilfordNH21:4221:35.07:126:212:14
702/67M0-121359Mason Bacotti9MLondonderryNH21:3821:36.27:136:232:09
711/14M65-69145Dick Jardine68MNew BostonNH21:4021:36.27:136:23Winner
726/51M50-54381Daniel Shine50MTownsendMA21:4221:37.97:136:243:38
732/84F50-542Ellen Raffio53FBowNH21:5021:42.97:156:290:49
747/51M50-54358Dave Beliveau53MGoffstownNH21:4921:44.47:156:313:45
752/70F45-4916Cathleen Brown46FNew BostonNH21:5021:45.07:156:312:01
7613/39M13-191360Cody Lund14MAmherstNH22:1321:47.47:166:344:23
777/54M40-44548Steven Whitley43MHopkintonNH22:4121:48.47:176:354:17
781/93F40-44221Laura Soule42FNashuaNH21:5721:51.47:186:38Winner
795/41M45-491214Clinton Swett45M21:5921:54.17:196:413:31
803/70F45-49340Emalia Rubner47FHillsboroNH22:1022:03.97:226:502:20
818/33M30-34240Adam Thornbro33MMilfordNH22:1222:06.87:236:533:21
826/41M45-49843John Olson48MConcordNH22:1122:07.57:236:543:44
838/51M50-54531Ron Vaillancourt52MBelmontNH22:1422:08.67:236:554:09
843/82F35-39617Nicole Bryant35FManchesterNH22:3522:10.47:246:573:01
858/54M40-44338Jeremy Woodward43MConcordNH22:2022:14.47:257:014:43
869/54M40-44799Todd Noce44MBowNH22:1922:15.87:267:024:44
879/33M30-34501Adam Loranger33MWindhamNH22:2722:19.97:277:063:34
889/51M50-5411Richard Hartford52MNorthwoodNH22:2522:21.27:287:084:22
8910/54M40-44148Abraham Wiley44MMerrimackNH22:3122:22.37:287:094:51
907/41M45-49442Niall Buckley48MBedfordNH22:5822:25.77:297:124:02
915/33F13-191046Sydney Sexton14FAuburnNH22:3122:30.57:317:173:10
926/35M55-59865Kevin Dickson55MLondonderryNH22:4322:36.97:337:232:29
9310/33M30-34158Kevin Fisher30MEast HampsteadNH22:5422:38.17:337:253:53
9411/54M40-44726Robert Mittelholzer40MWindhamNH22:4622:38.57:337:255:07
951/21M60-64831Charles Weinstein61MSunapeeNH22:5522:39.97:347:26Winner
963/67M0-121212Carter Swett12M22:4822:41.87:347:283:14
972/21M60-64180Chuck Farrow60MCarlisleMA22:5322:41.97:347:280:02
9811/33M30-34682Ryan Kenney34MWeareNH23:0022:44.07:357:303:58
994/67M0-121358Michael Bacotti Jr11MLondonderryNH22:4822:46.47:367:333:19
10010/51M50-5428Antony Walker54MNashuaNH22:5922:46.77:367:334:47
1013/84F50-54351Laurie Nicholas53FGorhamME22:5122:47.07:367:331:53
1029/35M35-39624Dean Williams36MManchesterNH23:0222:47.77:367:344:18
10314/39M13-191369Gabriel Murray13MFraminghamMA23:1922:52.57:387:395:28
1048/41M45-49994Robert Barry46MLondonderryNH23:2822:57.77:407:444:34
1057/35M55-59697Michael Dugas56MEpsomNH23:0623:02.17:417:492:55
10615/39M13-191040Brody Palmateer15MHennikerNH23:0823:04.27:427:515:40
1076/33F13-191343Joely Brammer-Depuy17FMilfordNH23:1123:04.57:427:513:44
1084/84F50-54927Emily Hurley51FPeterboroughNH23:1323:04.67:427:512:11
10916/39M13-191348Ryan Burke14MHudsonNH23:1523:07.67:437:545:43
1103/60F30-3476Kaylin Ossing30FManchesterNH23:2123:07.87:437:542:36
1112/30F25-29911Zoey Zukowski29FSpencerMA23:2123:08.57:437:553:41
1122/8M20-241210Anatoly Vassiliev23MMerritt IslandFL24:1623:09.37:447:564:54
1139/41M45-49577Raymond Bailey45MHampsteadNH23:2323:12.57:457:594:49
11410/41M45-49883Roger Rivers46MManchesterNH23:1623:13.87:458:004:50
11511/41M45-49887Michael Rennie46MManchesterNH23:2523:14.87:458:014:51
11612/54M40-44362Eric Boucher41MAmherstNH23:3123:20.67:478:075:49
11717/39M13-191296William Hartshorn19MBillericaMA23:3223:21.77:488:085:57
11810/35M35-39419John Tranquilli39MAmherstNH23:3423:24.47:498:114:55
1194/82F35-39418Kendra Tranquilli39FAmherstNH23:3423:24.87:498:114:15
1205/67M0-121474Connor Tranquilli8MAmherstNH23:3423:24.97:498:113:57
1214/60F30-34830Samantha Weaver33FSouth SuttonNH23:2823:25.47:498:122:54
1221/11M70-74420Ken Stafford72MAuburnMA23:3423:25.57:498:12Winner
1231/58F55-59543Erica Russell57FNorthfieldNH23:3523:26.57:498:13Winner
12418/39M13-191320Connor Longacre15MPembrokeNH23:5323:27.37:508:146:03
1251/20F20-24631Shannon Gayron23FSaugusMA23:3323:28.57:508:15Winner
1265/82F35-39725Kerry Mittelholzer39FWindhamNH23:3723:29.57:508:164:20
12711/51M50-54557Steven Saffo50MBentonNH23:5323:30.67:518:175:31
1287/33F13-191333Lauren Bouthot18FHooksettNH23:3823:31.37:518:184:11
12912/41M45-49792Joshua Bouthot45MHooksettNH23:3823:31.47:518:185:08
13019/39M13-191332Jack Noce14MBowNH23:4023:36.47:538:236:12
1318/35M55-5962Christopher Baerman55MLaconiaNH23:4423:40.27:548:273:33
1325/60F30-34481Nicole Guarino34FLaconiaNH23:4623:41.57:548:283:10
1334/70F45-49149Laura Heath45FNew LondonNH23:5123:42.67:558:293:59
13412/51M50-54878Wayne St.Jacques52MWebsterNH23:5223:49.27:578:365:50
1353/8M20-24628Matthew Johnson24MEnfieldCT23:5923:54.97:598:415:39
1362/93F40-44458Patty Stella40FDerryNH24:0123:55.67:598:422:04
1379/35M55-59643Jim Chrabolowski55MManchesterNH24:0724:01.18:018:483:54
1388/33F13-191368Ashley Bobotas17FBedfordNH24:1624:04.38:028:514:44
13913/54M40-44923Ryan O’Rourke43MAmherstNH24:0824:06.28:038:536:35
1404/8M20-24302Nick Pellegrini23MBostonMA24:2424:06.58:038:535:51
1415/8M20-24653Thomas Dagenais24MAgawamMA24:2424:06.98:038:535:51
1426/67M0-12971Connor Daniels12MBedfordNH24:1824:08.98:038:554:41
1436/60F30-34321Jenna Hutchinson34FNashuaNH24:2324:11.28:048:583:40
1442/58F55-59488Lucinda Bliss56FManchesterNH24:1924:14.68:059:010:48
14513/51M50-54939Rob Green51MDerryNH24:2224:15.38:069:026:16
14610/35M55-5926Bryan Nowell59MHopkintonNH24:2224:16.68:069:034:09
1473/93F40-44982Karen Bergquist43FBowNH24:2224:16.68:069:032:25
14811/35M55-59555Stephen Bobotas56MBedfordNH24:2924:17.78:069:044:10
14912/33M30-34988Jackson Watson34MHartfordCT24:3424:20.08:079:065:34
1503/23M25-291003Samuel Rhoades29MManchesterNH24:4324:22.08:089:085:54
15112/35M55-59584Steven Read56MPiermontNH24:3224:25.38:099:124:18
1523/21M60-64487Paul Horvath62MSomersworthNH24:3324:27.38:109:141:48
1535/84F50-54245Angela Burke51FBedfordNH24:4924:29.78:109:163:36
1546/82F35-39925Alison Hall38FManchesterNH24:3824:30.18:119:175:21
1551/15F65-69991Lorraine McPhillips67FBethlehemNH24:3424:30.38:119:17Winner
1565/70F45-49722Sara Flynn48FWalpoleNH25:0124:33.48:129:204:50
15713/41M45-49757Jeremy Milani49MNashuaNH24:5524:34.38:129:216:11
1584/93F40-44290Nicole Downing44FMiddletonNH24:4224:35.88:129:222:44
15913/33M30-34781William Benedum34MNashuaNH25:0324:43.08:159:295:57
1606/84F50-54723Kim Cotter54FSpoffordNH25:1124:43.78:159:303:50
16114/41M45-49424Thomas Lewis49MBedfordNH24:5124:44.08:159:306:20
16211/35M35-39430Michael O’Neil36MBowNH24:5224:44.38:159:316:15
1637/60F30-34429Diana O’Neil34FBowNH24:5224:45.18:159:324:14
16413/35M55-59829Darryl Jelley56MBedfordNH25:0224:45.18:159:324:38
16520/39M13-191318Nicholas Currier16MNashuaNH24:5824:49.08:179:357:24
16614/54M40-44767Noah Bowers42MTownsendMA25:2624:50.48:179:377:19
16712/35M35-39625Grant Van Der Beken39MBedfordNH25:2224:50.78:179:376:21
1683/58F55-59326Michelle Lacount57FRyeNH25:2324:50.88:179:371:24
1697/67M0-121465Logan Proulx10MManchesterNH25:3024:50.88:179:375:23
1704/58F55-59594Valerie King56FWeareNH25:0324:51.78:189:381:25
1717/84F50-54335Lynne Pomerleau53FSalisburyMA25:0024:54.78:199:414:01
1723/30F25-29413Alli Keaney27FManchesterNH25:3224:55.68:199:425:28
17314/51M50-5453Luke Huston52MSomersworthNH25:0224:57.18:209:446:58
1745/93F40-44323Angela Poulin42FHollisNH25:1425:00.98:219:473:09
1756/93F40-44324Kerry Creeden42FBedfordNH25:1425:01.08:219:473:09
1768/84F50-5432Michelle Edwards50FChichesterNH25:2025:07.58:239:544:14
17714/35M55-59287Denis Duquette55MFranklinNH25:1625:08.58:239:555:01
17813/35M35-39932Brandon Provost35MManchesterNH25:2825:11.18:249:586:42
17914/35M35-39214Chris Samperi39MMerrimackNH25:2525:15.88:2610:026:46
18015/35M35-39505Michael Corrado35MWindhamNH26:0425:23.28:2810:106:54
18114/33M30-341206Andy Sinwald33MAmherstNH25:4325:23.38:2810:106:38
1828/67M0-121408Derek Tetro12MWeareNH26:1425:24.58:2910:115:57
1832/20F20-24818Lauren Lamberger23FConcordNH25:3625:25.48:2910:121:57
1847/93F40-4491Meg Leonguerrero44FLitchfieldNH25:3425:25.98:2910:123:34
1859/84F50-54379Susan Morehouse52FNorth HamptonNH26:0225:30.18:3110:174:37
18615/41M45-495Bill Ducasse45MEpsomNH25:3925:32.58:3110:197:09
18715/51M50-54651David Fortin51MHudsonNH25:4825:33.38:3210:207:34
18816/35M35-3923Joe Tingley37MMerrimackNH25:4525:39.28:3410:267:10
1898/60F30-3422Nikki Tingley34FMerrimackNH25:4625:40.18:3410:275:09
19015/54M40-44579Isaac Horn40MHollisNH25:5225:42.38:3510:298:11
1914/21M60-641204John Murphy60MGranthamNH25:5525:42.48:3510:293:03
1925/58F55-5977Deborah Mitchell55FMilfordNH25:5725:42.58:3510:292:16
19316/41M45-4934Greg Cole49MSouth HamiltonMA25:5525:43.18:3510:307:20
19415/35M55-59468Kenneth Hassen56MGilmantonNH25:4825:44.38:3510:315:37
1954/30F25-29795Jessica Rich27FWinthropMA25:5725:45.38:3610:326:18
1961/39F60-64107Charla Stevens62FBedfordNH26:0225:46.68:3610:33Winner
1975/21M60-64130Robert J Papa Jr.61MWarwickRI25:5325:48.08:3610:343:08
1989/60F30-34863Shauncie Dinkel30FFranklinNH25:5925:50.08:3710:365:18
19916/54M40-44192Shunsuke Kanazawa40MBothellWA26:3225:52.88:3810:398:21
2009/67M0-121431Ryan Fillip10MMerrimackNH26:0425:53.18:3810:406:26
20117/35M35-39929Jason Richards37MAuburnNH25:5925:53.48:3810:407:24
2028/93F40-44928Jamie Givens41FMerrimackNH26:0025:53.58:3810:404:02
20317/54M40-44806Myke Hoang40MManchesterNH26:1325:54.58:3910:418:23
2046/70F45-49894Jamie Clow45FDerryNH26:1325:55.28:3910:426:12
20518/54M40-44253Todd McGrain40MMethuenMA26:1125:57.88:4010:448:26
2069/93F40-44296Sara Rutstein42FDerryNH26:1025:57.98:4010:444:06
2074/23M25-29952Christopher Forbes28MManchesterNH26:1125:58.68:4010:457:31
20810/67M0-121424Owen Currier9MNashuaNH26:1026:00.08:4010:466:32
2095/30F25-29673Brandi Bellacicco28FSouth HadleyMA26:2126:01.78:4110:486:34
2103/20F20-24482Emma Price23FHolyokeMA26:2026:01.98:4110:482:33
2115/23M25-29454Blake Tyler27MManchesterNH26:2626:02.28:4110:497:35
21210/60F30-34805Kate Carnaroli33FHillsboroNH26:5526:03.28:4210:505:32
2137/70F45-49530Naomi Girouard49FBelmontNH26:1326:03.48:4210:506:20
21416/51M50-54642Scott Price50MBedfordNH26:2626:05.98:4210:528:06
21519/54M40-44629Micheal Martineau40MContoocookNH26:4126:06.18:4310:538:35
21611/60F30-34603Alaina Kenney31FGoffstownNH26:2326:06.28:4310:535:35
2172/11M70-74634Ronald Currier74MSouth HamptonNH26:1626:06.58:4310:532:41
21812/60F30-34736Julie Bisson31FAndoverNH26:1626:07.38:4310:545:36
21921/39M13-191410Remy Alff13MCandiaNH26:1826:08.08:4310:548:43
2208/70F45-49683Alice Tuson47FConcordNH26:1826:08.18:4310:556:25
2217/82F35-39465Jessica O’Dowd36FManchesterNH26:2526:09.18:4410:567:00
22220/54M40-44191Jason Hennessy43MBothellWA26:5326:14.28:4511:018:43
22310/93F40-44254Nicole McGrain41FMethuenMA26:2826:15.28:4611:024:24
2249/70F45-49289Amy Binda45FAuburnNH26:2626:15.58:4611:026:32
22517/51M50-54457Jeff Small50MClaremontNH26:1726:16.58:4611:038:17
22610/70F45-4997Kristina Howlett46FCenter BarnsteadNH26:3826:16.58:4611:036:33
2272/59F0-121413Maddy Howlett12FCenter BarnsteadNH26:3826:16.78:4611:034:48
22811/67M0-121307Joshuah Muller7MAmherstNH26:1926:16.98:4611:036:49
22911/93F40-4486Shana Lafortune42FManchesterNH26:3326:18.18:4711:054:27
23012/93F40-44989Erica King44FLoudonNH26:3026:19.08:4711:054:27
2316/58F55-59621Kathy Denoncour59FConcordNH26:3926:19.48:4711:062:53
23211/70F45-49809Tina Depaolo47FManchesterNH26:3526:20.48:4711:076:37
2336/23M25-29297Joseph Riley25MManchesterNH26:3126:20.98:4711:077:53
2346/8M20-24303Joe Ciurleo23MMerrimackNH26:3926:21.88:4811:088:06
2357/23M25-29209Cole Gonchar29MManchesterNH26:3726:22.38:4811:097:55
23618/51M50-54633Peter Lincoln53MLondonderryNH26:3826:22.48:4811:098:23
2376/30F25-29210Jennifer Gonchar29FManchesterNH26:3726:22.88:4811:096:55
23816/35M55-59950Robert Capodilupo57MBedfordNH26:4426:22.98:4811:096:15
23910/84F50-54537Christina Balch52FManchesterNH26:3826:23.08:4811:095:29
24019/51M50-54888Scott Sommer52MBrooklineNH26:5226:23.58:4811:108:24
24113/93F40-441213Ericka Swett44F26:3026:24.08:4811:104:32
2424/20F20-24630Emma Stratmoen23FManchesterNH26:3126:26.58:4911:132:58
2438/82F35-39251Marie Ghilardi36FNashuaNH26:3726:27.28:5011:147:18
2449/33F13-191399Allyson Dimino18FManchesterNH26:3726:27.38:5011:147:07
2455/20F20-24376Justine Gomes23FBedfordNH26:5126:28.58:5011:153:00
2462/14M65-69776Robert Cautela65MMerrimackNH27:0426:31.08:5111:174:54
24712/70F45-49497Susan Albrecht49FDerryNH26:4526:31.98:5111:186:48
24817/35M55-59495Raymond Billings58MAuburnNH26:4626:32.08:5111:186:24
24917/41M45-49701Bob Owen49MLondonderryNH26:4626:32.38:5111:198:09
25015/33M30-34388David Chea32MLowellMA26:5326:39.68:5411:267:54
25120/51M50-5496Marc Laplante50MSalemNH26:5526:40.78:5411:278:41
25221/51M50-54765Tim Piper52MTiltonNH27:0026:41.08:5411:278:41
25314/93F40-44142Rosemary Alff41FCandiaNH27:0226:41.58:5411:284:50
25421/54M40-444Bryan Halter41MMerrrimackNH26:4626:42.38:5511:299:11
25522/39M13-191323Mark Basnett18MManchesterNH26:5726:42.68:5511:299:18
25622/51M50-54131Todd Sheehan51MWeareNH26:5926:42.68:5511:298:43
25715/93F40-44127Alison Deboer43FHopkintonMA26:5826:42.68:5511:294:51
2586/21M60-64211William Connor61MBowNH26:5226:45.88:5611:324:06
25916/93F40-441014Kristen Enman41FMerrimackNH28:1926:45.88:5611:324:54
26018/35M55-59299Russell Bean59MRochesterNH27:2126:45.98:5611:326:38
2617/30F25-29741Aubrey Lovejoy27FManchesterNH27:1126:47.88:5611:347:20
2629/82F35-3982Jamie Ferguson37FLondonderryNH27:0426:49.68:5711:367:40
26323/51M50-54637Donald Crawford54MHudsonNH27:0526:50.38:5711:378:51
2643/59F0-121407Lillian Holl12FNorth SuttonNH26:5926:50.88:5711:375:22
26513/70F45-49390Tory Wight45FNew IpswichNH26:5726:51.28:5811:387:08
26618/35M35-39866Raimo Kalvi38MManchesterNH27:0726:51.48:5811:388:22
26710/33F13-191319Natalie Longacre16FPembrokeNH27:1826:51.78:5811:387:31
26818/41M45-49185James Holl48MNorth SuttonNH27:0226:53.58:5811:408:30
26917/93F40-44184Jennifer Holl42FNorth SuttonNH27:0326:54.48:5911:415:03
27013/60F30-34330Tiffany French34FKeeneNH27:2726:54.68:5911:416:23
27119/35M55-59822John Hickman57MBedfordNH27:1026:55.18:5911:426:48
27214/70F45-49774Regina Skoglund49FManchesterNH27:1126:55.38:5911:427:12
27311/84F50-54393Tammy Morse53FClaremontNH27:1226:55.58:5911:426:02
2742/39F60-64677Nanci Sirois63FWindhamNH27:0526:57.89:0011:441:11
27514/60F30-34159Alicia Booth31FAttleboroMA27:1726:58.79:0011:456:27
2763/39F60-64137Deborah Rosenthal60FConcordNH27:1326:58.89:0011:451:12
27719/41M45-49985Mark Palmateer46MHennikerNH27:1926:59.89:0011:468:36
27822/54M40-44893Carrie Lawrence40MGoffstownNH27:2727:06.79:0311:539:35
27923/54M40-44892Adam Lawrence40MGoffstownNH27:2727:06.89:0311:539:35
28023/39M13-191349Jack Brooks14MManchesterNH27:3327:07.99:0311:549:43
2817/58F55-59659Susan Zifchak55FAmherstNH27:4427:09.29:0411:563:43
2824/39F60-64199Pat Bourgault63FConcordNH27:3627:14.49:0512:011:28
28312/84F50-5467Sarah Lester51FAndoverNH27:3527:14.69:0512:016:21
28424/51M50-54347Stephen Alexander54MKeeneNH27:2527:15.29:0612:029:16
28520/41M45-49252Jerry Schneider47MAmherstNH27:3127:15.59:0612:028:52
28616/33M30-34504Conor McKinney31MManchesterNH27:2327:15.69:0612:028:30
28712/67M0-121363Marcus Lowell12MManchesterNH27:4127:16.29:0612:037:49
28810/82F35-39437Tasha Laro35FFranklinNH27:2927:17.89:0612:048:08
28924/39M13-191336Lucas Slayton13MBowNH27:4227:18.09:0612:049:53
29018/93F40-44844Kristy Soucy41FGoffstownNH27:5327:18.59:0712:055:27
29113/84F50-54139Heather Pellegrini51FHopkintonMA27:3427:19.09:0712:056:25
29211/82F35-39250Elizabeth Whitcomb35FClarendonVT27:3327:20.79:0712:078:11
2934/59F0-121487Katherine Whitcomb3FN ClarendonVT27:3327:21.09:0712:075:52
29415/70F45-49447Jill Godsoe45FMerrimackNH28:1227:21.79:0812:087:38
2955/59F0-121418Olivia Prowker11FNashuaNH27:3127:22.49:0812:095:54
2966/59F0-121353Rosalie Neveu12FNashuaNH27:3127:22.49:0812:095:54
2978/58F55-59744Nancy Brome58FManchesterNH28:5127:23.69:0812:103:57
29817/33M30-341013Michael Mendonca30MManchesterNH27:5927:27.39:1012:148:42
29911/33F13-191352Ava Cote13FHooksettNH28:1327:32.39:1112:198:12
3009/58F55-59921Pamela Sweezy55FBoscawenNH27:4427:32.79:1112:194:06
3015/39F60-64756Jill Arabas60FHollisNH27:4027:34.19:1212:211:48
30216/70F45-498Kimberly McKenney48FManchesterNH28:0027:34.59:1212:217:51
30315/60F30-34473Kali Wampler31FHennikerNH28:2827:36.29:1312:237:05
30416/60F30-34527Ashley Miller34FBradfordNH28:2827:36.29:1312:237:05
30517/70F45-49948Tracy Norris49FPenacookNH27:5127:40.69:1412:277:57
3063/14M65-69675Paul Palleschi67MManchesterNH27:5627:41.19:1412:286:05
3077/59F0-121451Katrina Neveu10FNashuaNH27:5427:44.49:1512:316:16
3086/20F20-24367Gabrielle L’Heureux22FHooksettNH28:0927:44.49:1512:314:16
30918/33M30-34256Augustus Chua30MHamptonNH28:0627:44.79:1512:318:59
3108/30F25-29257Cassidy Milliron27FRaymondNH28:0627:44.99:1512:318:17
31119/33M30-34258Tanner Milliron30MRaymondNH28:0627:44.99:1512:318:59
3126/39F60-64517Karen Cole63FWindhamNH27:5727:45.09:1512:311:58
3138/23M25-291011Rick Wilson29MAmesburyMA28:0327:45.19:1612:329:18
3147/21M60-64518Christopher Cole64MWindhamNH27:5827:45.19:1612:325:06
31512/82F35-39464Angela Desrosiers37FDunbartonNH28:1627:45.59:1612:328:36
3168/59F0-121466Ella Hollingworth9FBedfordNH27:5727:45.99:1612:326:17
31725/39M13-191362Tj Paquin13MHooksettNH28:2027:49.39:1712:3610:25
31813/82F35-39369Nicole Haber38FBrooklineMA28:1127:50.59:1712:378:41
31919/93F40-44499Amy Hollingworth44FBedfordNH28:0227:51.69:1812:386:00
32014/84F50-54300Angel Richmond52FDracutMA28:3427:51.89:1812:386:58
32115/84F50-54333Lisa Spampinato52FSalemNH28:1827:52.39:1812:396:59
3227/39F60-64266Jane Allen63FDerryNH28:0127:52.59:1812:392:06
3239/30F25-29227Lindsy Poulin26FGoffstownNH28:3927:52.79:1812:398:25
32420/93F40-44319Julie Gagne40FLowellMA28:3427:52.79:1812:396:01
3259/23M25-29610Joseph Berthold27MManchesterNH28:1927:53.69:1812:409:26
32610/58F55-59595Eileen Higgins55FMilfordNH28:2327:55.59:1912:424:29
3274/14M65-69493Mark Dean65MRaymondNH28:0927:56.19:1912:436:20
32810/23M25-29912Kyle Higgins28MDoverNH28:2327:56.39:1912:439:29
32926/39M13-191361Tucker Lund13MAmherstNH28:2327:57.09:1912:4310:32
33011/23M25-29414Daniel Onoa Aguirre28MManchesterNH28:3727:59.79:2012:469:32
33116/84F50-54588Amie Freeman52FManchesterNH28:1728:00.79:2112:477:07
33221/93F40-44752Sara Balassone41FBrentwoodNH28:2928:00.89:2112:476:09
33318/70F45-49489Tracie Gagnon45FGoffstownNH28:2828:00.99:2112:478:17
33414/82F35-3960Sara Boisvert36FWoonsocketRI28:1928:01.49:2112:488:52
33524/54M40-44908Scott Parents42MManchesterNH28:3428:03.19:2212:5010:32
33620/35M55-591005Eric Burroughs55MGoffNH29:3128:03.79:2212:507:56
33717/84F50-54125Traci Pulsifer50FBedfordNH28:2228:04.49:2212:517:11
33812/33F13-191411Kara Pulsifer17FBedfordNH28:2228:04.79:2212:518:44
33919/70F45-49703Kirsten Brooks48FManchesterNH28:3128:05.29:2212:528:22
34020/70F45-49132Nancy Rank49FMilfordNH28:1728:05.79:2212:528:22
3412/15F65-69492Vicki Dean65FRaymondNH28:1728:09.59:2412:563:39
34217/60F30-34547Tara Daly32FDerryNH28:5028:09.59:2412:567:38
34327/39M13-191370Tyler Coonradt15MMethuenMA28:4428:09.79:2412:5610:45
34418/60F30-34276Shayna Leblanc31FSaugusMA28:4728:14.79:2513:017:43
34521/70F45-49702Jill Ober45FLaconiaNH28:2628:16.09:2613:028:32
3469/59F0-121419Kaelyn Prowker11FNashuaNH28:2528:16.59:2613:036:48
34721/41M45-49426Patrick Lee48MBedfordNH29:0728:18.79:2713:059:55
3487/8M20-241356Connor Safstrom20MMerrimackNH29:5828:20.19:2713:0710:05
34922/41M45-49786Andrew Milford48MManchesterNH28:3928:21.79:2813:089:58
35022/70F45-49785Alex Milford46FManchesterNH28:4028:21.89:2813:088:38
35123/41M45-493Randy Williams47MLondonderryNH28:4928:22.19:2813:099:59
35225/51M50-54924Joneric Safstrom54MMerrimackNH30:0028:22.59:2813:0910:23
35311/58F55-59609Elise Orourke56FAmherstNH28:4828:24.49:2913:114:58
35418/84F50-54943Lauren Farren53FNashuaNH28:4428:24.99:2913:117:31
35513/67M0-121495Nolan Moore9MLoudonNH28:5028:24.99:2913:118:57
35620/33M30-34154Chad Moore34MLoudonNH28:4928:25.19:2913:129:40
35721/35M55-59614Tim Orourke56MAmherstNH28:4828:25.29:2913:128:18
35815/82F35-39931Jill Ruddon-Benedum35FNashuaNH28:4428:25.39:2913:129:16
35922/93F40-44546Rachel Cochran41FNashuaNH29:0628:25.79:2913:126:34
36019/60F30-34511Elizabeth Sargent31FSterlingMA28:4328:26.09:2913:127:54
36120/60F30-34230Stephanie Marden32FBoxboroughMA29:0028:27.79:3013:147:56
36219/35M35-39884Eric Ramsey38MLondonderryNH29:1828:29.09:3013:159:59
36314/67M0-121420Patrick Ramsey11MLondonderryNH29:1828:29.59:3013:169:02
36426/51M50-54246Brian Burke52MBedfordNH28:5028:29.79:3013:1610:30
36515/67M0-121496Grayson Cloutier7MBowNH28:3728:30.69:3113:179:03
36620/35M35-39120Christopher Cloutier37MBowNH28:3828:31.29:3113:1810:02
36719/84F50-54523Jean Silva50FGoffstownNH28:5928:33.49:3213:207:40
3687/20F20-24366Alyssa Lombardi22FGoffstownNH28:5928:33.89:3213:205:05
36923/93F40-4424Jill Fillip43FMerrimackNH28:4628:34.49:3213:216:43
37021/60F30-34329Sarah Baker34FAmherstNH29:0828:35.59:3213:228:04
37122/60F30-34368Rachel Carpenter30FWebsterNH29:2128:37.19:3313:248:06
37216/67M0-121453Brody Martel7MNew IpswichNH29:2128:39.19:3413:269:12
37316/82F35-39593Amy Martel37FNew IpswichNH29:2228:40.19:3413:279:31
37425/54M40-44802David Baril Jr43MNorthfieldNH28:5428:40.99:3413:2711:09
3758/8M20-24632Michael Waszeciak24MManchesterNH28:4528:41.59:3413:2810:26
37624/93F40-44768Juliana Savage43FDunstableMA29:1428:43.59:3513:306:52
37725/93F40-44724Hannah Parker43FDummerstonVT29:3628:48.59:3713:356:57
3783/15F65-69709Katie Fettig66FManchesterNH29:0028:51.19:3713:384:21
37920/84F50-54611Nathalie Travaglia51FNorth AndoverMA29:5028:52.09:3813:387:58
38027/51M50-54817Paul Jones53MManchesterNH29:0728:55.39:3913:4210:56
38126/93F40-44770Heather Geisser44FConcordNH29:3928:56.69:3913:437:05
38223/70F45-4914Michele Kelly49FManchesterNH29:2728:56.79:3913:439:13
38327/93F40-4475Lara Richards40FManchesterNH29:1328:56.89:3913:437:05
38428/93F40-44597Jennifer Willess43FLitchfieldNH29:2828:58.99:4013:457:07
38526/54M40-44670Mark Lisavich41MSalemNH29:0928:59.59:4013:4611:28
38628/39M13-191354Vaughn Conrad13MManchesterNH29:0928:59.59:4013:4611:35
38721/84F50-54955Laura Bleakley51FBedfordNH29:2429:01.99:4113:488:08
38817/67M0-121302Aiden Bleakley9MBedfordNH29:2429:01.99:4113:489:34
38929/93F40-44958Becky Palmateer41FHennikerNH29:2229:03.79:4213:507:12
3908/20F20-24582Sydney Carter24FManchesterNH29:1729:05.19:4213:525:37
39113/33F13-191398Leah Dugas14FEpsomNH29:2229:05.79:4213:529:45
39210/59F0-121317Sophie Shea12FManchesterNH29:2929:06.59:4313:537:38
39327/54M40-44539Rosario Parisi43MLitchfieldNH29:3229:06.69:4313:5311:35
39418/67M0-121024Ben Barry0MLondonderryNH29:3729:07.09:4313:539:39
39524/70F45-49274Rebecca Dugas47FEpsomNH29:2529:07.89:4313:549:24
39612/58F55-591015Sandra Flynn56FLunenburgMA29:4029:08.49:4313:555:42
3979/20F20-24345Megan Sherman24FSanborntonNH29:4529:09.09:4313:555:40
39823/60F30-34851Brittany Silva33FManchesterNH29:4529:09.69:4413:568:38
39919/67M0-121427Rocco Aronson11MBedfordNH29:3629:09.69:4413:569:42
40030/93F40-44842Doria Aronson40FBedfordNH29:3629:09.79:4413:567:18
40117/82F35-39814Erika Vacher37FNashuaNH30:4429:10.59:4413:5710:01
40224/60F30-34463Amanda Al-Jarah34FManchesterNH29:4129:10.59:4413:578:39
40312/23M25-29346Julian Baute29MSanborntonNH29:4729:10.79:4413:5710:43
40411/59F0-121435Avy Vacher7FNashuaNH30:4429:12.09:4413:587:43
40528/54M40-44626Michael Bacotti42MLondonderryNH29:3329:13.19:4514:0011:42
40624/41M45-49749Greg Roberge49MMerrimackNH29:4129:13.59:4514:0010:50
40714/33F13-191404Isabella Valliere14FHillNH29:2629:15.19:4614:029:55
40820/67M0-121301Eric Halter10MMerrimackNH29:2629:15.99:4614:029:48
40928/51M50-54453John Koskela53MNashuaNH29:4629:17.09:4614:0311:17
41025/70F45-49452Donna Smith49FDerryNH29:4629:17.79:4614:049:34
4113/11M70-74684Ronald Losier74MManchesterNH30:1029:19.99:4714:065:54
41222/84F50-541019Renee Dickson53FLondonderryNH29:3629:20.79:4714:078:27
41318/82F35-39686Cara Chanoine38FManchesterNH30:1229:22.19:4814:0910:13
41431/93F40-44655Melinda Weir44FChichesterNH29:4929:22.39:4814:097:31
41521/67M0-121417Everett Sheehan10MPembrokeNH29:2629:24.09:4814:109:56
41632/93F40-44102Elizabeth Bukala41FNorth ChelmsfordMA29:5229:24.19:4914:117:33
41729/51M50-54662Douglas Blair54MLondonderryNH29:3629:24.29:4914:1111:25
4188/39F60-64972Susan Broadwater61FBedfordNH29:5329:24.69:4914:113:38
41929/54M40-44103William Bukala41MNorth ChelmsfordMA29:5329:24.89:4914:1111:53
42010/20F20-24977Tesa Jewell22FNashuaNH29:4529:25.89:4914:125:57
42113/58F55-59688Zoe Gillis59FAmherstNH29:4829:26.29:4914:136:00
42229/39M13-191043Ayden Day13MEliotME29:5329:29.79:5014:1612:05
42323/84F50-54901Lori Langan52FKingstonNH29:4929:30.79:5114:178:37
42419/82F35-39879Stephanie Churchey38FNashuaNH30:0829:31.69:5114:1810:22
42524/84F50-54945Shari Durazzano51FManchesterNH30:0529:33.39:5214:208:40
42625/84F50-54944Bridget Pichette51FHooksettNH30:0529:33.59:5214:208:40
42720/82F35-39646Rebecca Brasley37FNashuaNH30:1029:33.69:5214:2010:24
42822/35M55-59685Scott Vartanian57MWestminsterMA30:1929:36.59:5314:239:29
42914/58F55-5963Debra Shaw55FLondonderryNH29:4929:37.69:5314:246:11
43026/70F45-49687Teisha Boyce48FHooksettNH29:5729:38.59:5314:259:55
43115/58F55-59652Kim Washkowiak56FMerrimackNH30:0229:38.89:5314:256:12
4329/39F60-64689Pamela Dinapoli63FManchesterNH29:5729:38.89:5314:253:52
43316/58F55-59942Lori Laventure57FManchesterNH29:5829:39.49:5414:266:13
43433/93F40-44803Patricia Preston40FManchesterNH29:5929:41.89:5414:287:50
43523/35M55-59212Damian Mangini57MBedfordNH30:1629:44.99:5514:319:37
4364/11M70-74417Dennis Bedrosian71MNewburyportMA30:0529:46.29:5614:336:21
43717/58F55-59280Terry Newcomb55FManchesterNH30:0429:47.59:5614:346:21
43824/35M55-59728Dean Brammer57MMilfordNH30:3029:47.59:5614:349:40
4391/5F70-74984Carol Gayman73FManchesterNH30:1629:47.99:5614:34Winner
44026/84F50-54695Christine Faulkner54FGreenlandNH30:2829:47.99:5614:348:54
44125/41M45-49208Nathan Kimball45MPortsmouthRI31:1929:50.09:5714:3611:26
4425/14M65-691215Geno Dempsey65MBedfordNH30:0229:50.29:5714:378:14
44310/39F60-64510Diana Ager62FAmherstNH30:2529:50.79:5714:374:04
44418/58F55-59219Cheryl Cromwell57FTivertonRI31:1929:50.89:5714:376:24
44521/82F35-39207Mary Montigny39FPortsmouthRI31:1929:51.49:5814:3810:42
44634/93F40-4412Karen MacCrate40FLondonderryNH30:2229:54.99:5914:418:03
44719/58F55-59122Laurie Provencher57FNashuaNH30:1929:57.510:0014:446:31
44822/82F35-39382Michelle Sullivan35FNashuaNH30:1629:58.010:0014:4410:48
44921/33M30-34116Russell Newton32MHooksettNH30:1829:58.210:0014:4511:13
45025/60F30-34115Amanda Newton30FHooksettNH30:1829:58.310:0014:459:27
45135/93F40-44364Meredith Gill43FGoffstownNH30:1529:58.410:0014:458:07
45215/33F13-191389Margaret Gill13FGoffstownNH30:1529:58.810:0014:4510:38
45330/51M50-54117Frank Cavanaugh51MChichesterNH30:1829:59.110:0014:4612:00
45426/41M45-49365Brian Gill45MGoffstownNH30:1529:59.310:0014:4611:36
45513/23M25-29667Alex Proulx27MDerryNH30:3730:00.010:0014:4611:32
45610/30F25-29668Sara Vose27FDerryNH30:3730:00.210:0114:4710:33
45727/84F50-54118Darlene Cavanaugh54FChichesterNH30:1830:00.910:0114:479:07
45825/35M55-5985David Serrentino58MSunapeeNH30:2030:02.210:0114:499:55
45928/84F50-54187Kimberly Bonenfant52FManchesterNH30:1730:03.210:0214:509:10
46027/70F45-49732Karen Martin49FLondonderryNH30:2830:03.410:0214:5010:20
46129/84F50-54513Kristine Blanchette54FWarnerNH30:3130:10.410:0414:579:17
46228/70F45-49506Kirsten Favorite-Smith45FKeeneNH31:0230:11.510:0414:5810:28
46322/67M0-121426Alex Schall7MManchesterNH30:3230:11.610:0414:5810:44
46430/84F50-54217Tracy Croteau50FSurryNH31:0230:11.710:0414:589:18
46523/82F35-39669Dahiana Fuentes36FMethuenMA30:4430:11.910:0414:5811:02
46620/58F55-59262Lisa Cook58FNorth SwanzeyNH31:0230:12.110:0514:596:46
4676/14M65-69575Tomas Tomanek66MAmherstNH30:3830:12.510:0514:598:36
46831/84F50-5447Christine Myers54FCanterburyNH30:4630:16.710:0615:039:23
46936/93F40-44827Cathleen Thompson44FNashuaNH31:1930:17.610:0615:048:26
47037/93F40-44526Christy Coonradt41FMethuenMA30:5230:17.710:0615:048:26
47111/30F25-29979Brittney Schmeltz26FManchesterNH30:4030:18.610:0715:0510:51
47224/82F35-39421Danielle Gagne36FConcordNH30:5430:24.010:0815:1011:14
47329/70F45-4927Erin Dewolf-Walker48FNashuaNH30:3930:24.410:0915:1110:41
47421/35M35-39197Jacob Van Gelder38MWolfeboroNH31:0130:24.910:0915:1111:55
4757/14M65-69352Mike Nixon68MWindhamME30:2930:25.010:0915:118:48
47626/60F30-34196Ali Van Gelder32FWolfeboroNH31:0130:25.310:0915:129:54
47711/39F60-6425Bonnie Roberts61FEppingNH31:2330:25.610:0915:124:39
47827/60F30-34762Cady Hickman30FWiltonNH30:5130:26.610:0915:139:55
47938/93F40-44920Nicole Fante41FManchesterNH30:4830:37.810:1315:248:46
48021/58F55-59848Annette Casco59FBoltonMA31:2230:41.410:1415:287:15
48131/51M50-54157Glen Emerson50MHampsteadNH31:1530:41.810:1415:2812:42
48214/23M25-29663Brian Vose29MWalpoleNH31:2130:42.110:1515:2912:15
48325/82F35-39156Jamie Emerson36FHampsteadNH31:1630:42.510:1515:2911:33
48412/30F25-29761Danielle Scadova28FMarlboroughNH31:2030:43.510:1515:3011:16
48528/60F30-34707Alyssa Young30FManchesterNH31:2530:45.210:1615:3210:14
48639/93F40-4481Patricia Burke44FHudsonNH31:2130:45.310:1615:328:54
48732/84F50-54636Rachel Perrin51FHudsonNH30:5930:45.410:1615:329:52
48822/58F55-59179Kris Gines59FCarlisleMA31:1330:45.710:1615:327:19
48929/60F30-34853Amanda Henderson32FManchesterNH31:1830:47.310:1615:3410:16
49016/33F13-191042Alana Day16FEliotME31:1430:50.510:1715:3711:30
49133/84F50-54494Kristine Billings50FAuburnNH31:1730:51.710:1815:389:58
49230/70F45-49398Stacey Baker46FGoffstownNH31:2230:52.910:1815:3911:09
49327/41M45-49399Jeffrey Baker47MGoffstownNH31:2230:53.310:1815:4012:30
49434/84F50-5429Kim McAndrew53FGoffstownNH31:2130:54.810:1915:4110:01
49515/23M25-29337Joseph Comeau29MNew BostonNH31:1830:56.610:1915:4312:29
49613/30F25-29336Jennifer Comeau29FNew BostonNH31:1830:56.710:1915:4311:29
49722/35M35-39392Brandon Hall39MNashuaNH31:3330:56.810:1915:4312:27
49826/82F35-39255Heidi Beineke39FPelhamNH31:3330:56.810:1915:4311:47
49935/84F50-54349Toni Garland50FMerrimackNH31:2230:56.910:1915:4310:03
50031/70F45-49721Christine Manchester46FManchesterNH31:5731:01.210:2115:4811:18
50127/82F35-39861Stacey Schall36FManchesterNH31:2531:02.510:2115:4911:53
50240/93F40-44742Theresa Mandigo44FAdamsvilleNY32:0731:04.510:2215:519:13
50332/70F45-49612Jenn Paquin45FHooksettNH31:3531:04.810:2215:5111:21
50423/67M0-121489Victor Hendershott11MGoffstownNH31:4831:05.010:2215:5111:37
50530/60F30-34178Rachel Blanchette30FWiltonNH32:2231:05.210:2215:5210:34
50633/70F45-49891April Hartshorn49FBillericaMA31:1631:05.410:2215:5211:22
50741/93F40-44837Kris Komisarek41FAuburnNH31:2331:10.210:2415:579:19
50842/93F40-4466Heather Herod40FManchesterNH31:4431:10.410:2415:579:19
50912/39F60-64445Elizabeth Mason63FStraffordNH31:4431:10.510:2415:575:24
51028/41M45-49731Jim Martin47MLondonderryNH31:3831:13.310:2516:0012:50
51143/93F40-441203Karen Raymond43FHarrisvilleNH32:0531:18.210:2716:059:27
51236/84F50-5484Robyn Bennett52FSunapeeNH31:3631:18.410:2716:0510:25
51331/60F30-34841Ilana Abramson30FManchesterNH31:5031:19.610:2716:0610:48
51426/35M55-59587Roy Van Buren59MWoburnMA32:1531:20.510:2716:0711:13
51528/82F35-39322Wendy Miller36FNashuaNH32:1531:22.410:2816:0912:13
51632/51M50-54350Bill Plamondon50MMerrimackNH31:4931:23.410:2816:1013:24
51730/54M40-44151Eric Bernstein41MBrooklineNH32:2731:24.610:2916:1113:53
51832/60F30-34203Minami Lagrange34FDoverNH32:5231:27.510:3016:1410:56
51912/59F0-121421Ella Ramsey10FLondonderryNH32:2431:34.310:3216:2110:06
52029/82F35-39305Colleen Ramsey38FLondonderryNH32:3031:41.010:3416:2712:31
52113/59F0-121422Kaitlyn Ramsey7FLondonderryNH32:3031:41.110:3416:2810:13
52213/39F60-64153Colleen Connolly60FPittsfieldNH32:0331:44.810:3516:315:58
52330/82F35-39671Esthefany Pichardo35FMethuenMA32:2131:49.710:3716:3612:40
52423/58F55-59558Kathy Saffo56FBentonNH32:2731:52.610:3816:398:26
52517/33F13-191314Annaren Knickerbocker13FHooksettNH32:4331:58.510:4016:4512:38
52618/33F13-191335Acadia Knickerbocker16FHooksettNH32:4331:58.710:4016:4512:38
52731/54M40-44561Gray Chynoweth43MManchesterNH32:3931:59.210:4016:4614:28
52844/93F40-44560Tara Chynoweth42FManchesterNH32:3931:59.910:4016:4610:08
52934/70F45-49875Kristen Ryan49FTewksburyMA32:2632:00.910:4116:4712:17
53035/70F45-49860Tammy Whitman46FRaymondNH32:2232:01.710:4116:4812:18
53119/33F13-191392Arianne Grdina13FMont VernonNH32:1632:05.610:4216:5212:45
53236/70F45-49328Krista Blasi47FMont VernonNH32:1632:05.910:4216:5212:22
53337/84F50-5474Michele Laprade51FBedfordNH32:3532:07.410:4316:5411:14
53432/54M40-44885James Thompson42MNashuaNH33:1232:08.610:4316:5514:37
53524/67M0-121025Matthew Brenner9MConcordNH32:5732:08.610:4316:5512:41
53629/41M45-49877Matthew Shea45MManchesterNH32:3832:10.410:4416:5713:47
53733/54M40-44996David Brenner44MConcordNH33:0032:11.710:4416:5814:40
53827/35M55-59956Jeff Bleakley56MBedfordNH32:3632:13.410:4517:0012:06
5398/14M65-69128Jay Joplin65MDeerfieldNH33:0432:14.110:4517:0110:38
54014/59F0-121434Felicity Vacher10FNashuaNH33:4732:14.610:4517:0110:46
54133/60F30-341211Sarah Fimbel31FHooksettNH32:3832:19.210:4717:0611:48
54214/39F60-64278Carol Gagne64FWindhamNH33:0132:20.210:4717:076:34
54331/82F35-39135Sarah Depontbriand38FNorthfieldNH32:5632:21.710:4817:0813:12
54445/93F40-44136Lisa Andrews44FNorthfieldNH32:5732:22.810:4817:0910:31
54532/82F35-39794Rusana Krivenkina38FMerrimackNH32:5932:26.210:4917:1313:17
54633/51M50-54500Scott Kelly50MManchesterNH32:5732:27.110:5017:1414:28
54723/35M35-39815Shaun Vacher38MNashuaNH34:0532:27.810:5017:1413:58
54833/82F35-39402Samantha Gardner36FManchesterNH33:5532:28.310:5017:1513:19
5498/21M60-64281Anthony Bravo-Perez61MManchesterNH32:4532:28.510:5017:159:49
55022/33M30-34401Andrew Gardner31MManchesterNH33:5532:28.510:5017:1513:43
55134/60F30-3478Amy Seagroves34FConcordNH32:5932:30.310:5117:1711:59
55211/20F20-24201Kat Corbett21FRowleyMA33:3532:30.410:5117:179:02
55315/39F60-6499Jane Slayton64FAndoverNH32:5932:31.510:5117:186:45
55438/84F50-54681Rena Alexander53FBedfordNH33:0132:32.510:5117:1911:39
55539/84F50-54222Sharon Simpson52FManchesterNH33:0732:37.310:5317:2411:44
55646/93F40-44172Kristin Rehm43FGoffstownNH33:3132:39.610:5417:2610:48
55716/39F60-64856Jody Goodrich64FNew HamptonNH33:2532:39.810:5417:266:53
5589/14M65-69363George Sheldon69MNashuaNH33:2732:39.910:5417:2611:03
55917/39F60-64466Audrey Knapp64FCanterburyNH33:2532:40.010:5417:266:53
56024/58F55-59564Judy Tardif59FDunbartonNH33:2532:40.210:5417:279:14
56134/54M40-44607Guy Balassone41MFranklinNH33:1032:40.510:5417:2715:09
56237/70F45-49186Tricia Nadeau47FGoffstownNH33:3732:40.510:5417:2712:57
56335/54M40-44194Matthew Casparius44MLondonderryNH33:0932:46.710:5617:3315:15
56440/84F50-54596Lisa Jukes51FGoffstownNH33:4632:47.210:5617:3411:54
56525/58F55-59261Kathleen Horgan59FNew HamptonNH33:1132:47.910:5617:349:21
56626/58F55-59134Loni Quinn57FMilfordNH33:3432:50.210:5717:379:24
56730/39M13-191385Toren Harrington15MBedfordNH33:4932:52.610:5817:3915:28
56834/82F35-39271Pamela Danforth36FMilfordNH34:0032:56.510:5917:4313:47
56947/93F40-44986Maryann Day43FEliotME33:2032:56.610:5917:4311:05
57015/59F0-12970Emily Daniels10FBedfordNH33:3132:58.811:0017:4511:30
5714/15F65-69533Michele Vecchione69FBowNH33:2433:04.911:0217:518:34
57234/51M50-54823David Logvin50MLowellMA33:3233:07.511:0317:5415:08
57330/41M45-49470Randy Clark46MAmherstNH34:3833:08.811:0317:5514:45
5745/15F65-69775Amy Davidson69FContoocookNH34:4633:10.811:0417:578:40
57538/70F45-49469Stacy Sweetser46FAmherstNH34:3833:11.511:0417:5813:28
57618/39F60-64700Alison Yankowskas61FLondonderryNH33:5733:11.711:0417:587:25
57748/93F40-44361Kerri Boucher40FAmherstNH34:0333:16.211:0618:0311:25
57819/39F60-64746Diane Hartshorn60FManchesterNH33:4333:18.811:0718:057:32
57927/58F55-59129Pam Joplin55FDeerfieldNH34:1033:22.111:0818:099:56
5801/3M75-79512Samy El-Guebaly75MBedfordNH34:1833:22.211:0818:09Winner
58120/33F13-191324Alexis Jean13FNashuaNH34:0233:32.111:1118:1914:12
58249/93F40-44864Jessica Jean42FNashuaNH34:0233:32.411:1118:1911:41
58320/39F60-64234Donna Aubin61FHooksettNH34:0133:33.411:1218:207:47
58435/60F30-34874Jocelyn Merrill34FGoffstownNH33:4333:35.111:1218:2213:04
58521/33F13-191394Rebecca Gill13FCandiaNH34:2133:37.211:1318:2414:17
58625/67M0-121436Cole Noce11MBowNH34:3133:38.711:1318:2514:11
58722/33F13-191047Vanessa Defelice13FNashuaNH34:5233:38.911:1318:2514:18
58828/58F55-59204Denise Whittemore55FDunstableMA34:2733:40.411:1418:2710:14
58914/30F25-29825Jessica Naber28FManchesterNH34:2733:40.411:1418:2714:13
59021/39F60-64171Denise Lyddy64FNashuaNH34:2833:40.411:1418:277:54
59150/93F40-441018Jacqui Bergevine43FChesterNH34:2833:40.511:1418:2711:49
59216/59F0-121039Devan Bergevine9FChesterNH34:2833:40.511:1418:2712:12
59326/67M0-121373Benjamin Gagnon12MGoffstownNH34:2333:41.111:1418:2814:14
59431/41M45-49490Michael Gagnon46MGoffstownNH34:2333:41.111:1418:2815:18
59541/84F50-54123Martha Ekroth52FCandiaNH34:2333:42.111:1518:2912:49
5965/11M70-74889Rick MacGuire70MManchesterNH34:3733:43.311:1518:3010:18
59751/93F40-44800Mary Noce44FBowNH34:3733:45.611:1618:3211:54
59836/60F30-3441Caitlin Cormier30FConcordNH34:3033:46.311:1618:3313:15
59952/93F40-44906Christina Hebert44FManchesterNH34:4533:48.911:1718:3511:57
60023/33M30-34910Daniel Hebert33MManchesterNH34:4533:49.011:1718:3515:03
60153/93F40-44311Jennifer Campo44FMilfordNH34:2233:49.411:1718:3611:58
60242/84F50-54881Aida Phillips54FNashuaNH34:5433:51.011:1718:3712:57
60335/51M50-54880Tony Phillips53MNashuaNH34:5533:52.511:1818:3915:53
60437/60F30-34613Jillian Spring32FPembrokeNH34:1933:52.811:1818:3913:21
60536/51M50-54404Nick Pearson51MAmherstNH34:3333:56.311:1918:4315:57
60631/39M13-191321Kayle Longacre13MPembrokeNH35:3533:58.211:2018:4516:34
60738/60F30-34507Alexandra Corrado31FWindhamNH35:4133:59.011:2018:4513:27
60839/60F30-34503Deanna Havener31FComcordNH35:4134:00.411:2118:4713:29
60935/82F35-39396Julia Meller38FBedfordNH34:3834:01.311:2118:4814:52
61024/35M35-39713Steven Lane35MDerryNH34:2734:04.611:2218:5115:35
61136/82F35-39712Megan Baldwin35FDerryNH34:2734:04.611:2218:5114:55
61227/67M0-121023Tyler Barry9MLondonderryNH34:3534:05.111:2218:5214:38
61337/82F35-39733Katie Hardy35FHollisNH34:4134:06.611:2318:5314:57
61423/33F13-191379Kadance Laro16FFranklinNH34:2534:13.811:2519:0014:53
61543/84F50-54727Wendy Depuy50FMilfordNH34:5734:14.811:2519:0113:21
61638/82F35-39578Emily Horn38FHollisNH35:0834:20.211:2719:0715:11
61728/67M0-121423Finnegan Shea10MManchesterNH34:4534:25.811:2919:1214:58
61810/14M65-69532Philip Vecchione67MBowNH34:4534:26.011:2919:1212:49
61939/70F45-49968Beth Bishop Daniels46FBedfordNH34:5734:26.011:2919:1214:42
62029/67M0-121425Frederick Schall10MManchesterNH34:4734:26.211:2919:1314:59
62137/51M50-54754Ben Kiniry53MBowNH34:5334:26.711:2919:1316:27
62244/84F50-54753Tammy Kiniry52FBowNH34:5334:26.811:2919:1313:33
62330/67M0-121494Samuel Vasil5MLitchfieldNH36:0134:30.111:3019:1715:03
62425/35M35-39176Matt Vasil38MLitchfieldNH36:0134:30.611:3119:1716:01
62529/58F55-5961Laurel Baerman55FLaconiaNH35:0634:31.811:3119:1811:05
6269/21M60-64847Gregory Carson61MLondonderryNH34:3234:31.911:3119:1811:52
62715/30F25-2980Allison Belliveau28FNashuaNH35:1834:32.011:3119:1815:04
62839/82F35-39175Sarah Vasil35FLitchfieldNH36:0234:32.111:3119:1915:23
62940/60F30-3469Heather Alosa34FConcordNH35:3734:32.811:3119:1914:01
63016/30F25-29225Ashley Hannaway29FChelmsfordMA35:1234:34.811:3219:2115:07
63126/35M35-39226Sean Hannaway35MChelmsfordMA35:1334:35.711:3219:2216:06
63217/59F0-121462Antonella Murray7FFraminghamMA36:0534:37.411:3319:2413:09
63354/93F40-44541Fairlee Fabrett40FFraminghamMA36:0534:38.211:3319:2512:47
63445/84F50-5459Melissa Holt50FDunstableMA35:3434:41.811:3419:2813:48
63540/82F35-39535Jennifer Proulx37FManchesterNH35:2134:42.511:3519:2915:33
63655/93F40-44618Danielle Tringali42FLondonderryNH34:5934:42.811:3519:2912:51
63756/93F40-44964Lisa Givens40FManchesterNH34:5934:43.411:3519:3012:52
63831/67M0-121327John Vincent Tringali12MLondonderryNH34:5734:44.011:3519:3015:16
63930/58F55-59259Karen Bruynell57FWeymouthMA35:1034:44.511:3519:3111:18
64041/60F30-34828Adah Murray33FConcordNH35:1334:46.711:3619:3314:15
64118/59F0-121035Isa Jones-Yellin11FConcordNH35:1434:47.611:3619:3413:19
64222/39F60-64568Carol Willoughby60FManchester NhNH35:4034:47.811:3619:349:01
64342/60F30-34947Meagan Ferns30FConcordNH35:4234:48.311:3719:3514:17
64443/60F30-34804Brittany Stacey31FConcordNH35:4134:50.411:3719:3714:19
64546/84F50-54583Kerri Haskins50FDanvilleNH35:4534:51.211:3819:3813:58
64627/35M35-39581Martin Abbott38MNashuaNH35:5235:00.311:4119:4716:31
64731/58F55-59810Carol Silva57FLoudonNH35:3435:00.611:4119:4711:34
64812/20F20-24114Amber Ekroth23FCandiaNH35:4335:01.211:4119:4811:33
64923/39F60-6468Linda Doyle61FMilfordNH35:5735:02.111:4119:499:16
65024/33F13-191325Ella Hanson17FManchesterNH35:3335:03.111:4219:5015:43
65117/30F25-29483Sarah Kasiske28FDerry NhNH36:3935:06.611:4319:5315:39
65228/35M35-39516Jeffrey Richardson39MNashuaNH35:4135:07.511:4319:5416:38
65344/60F30-34515Sarah Richardson34FNashuaNH35:4135:07.711:4319:5414:36
65418/30F25-29316Alexa Buttimer27FEast WalpoleMA35:4135:08.711:4319:5515:41
65524/33M30-34391Jon Alosa34MConcordNH36:1035:10.511:4419:5716:25
65645/60F30-3473Danielle Lafond33FDunbartonNH35:5435:11.911:4419:5814:40
65724/39F60-6470Cindy Lafond61FManchesterNH35:5435:11.911:4419:589:25
65819/30F25-29400Anna-Louise Rescigno28FDanversMA36:2835:13.211:4520:0015:46
65957/93F40-44871Angela Longacre40FPembrokeNH36:5935:21.911:4820:0813:30
66036/54M40-44872Steve Longacre40MPembrokeNH37:0035:22.311:4820:0917:51
66158/93F40-44189Catherine Petersen42FMont VernonNH36:2135:22.411:4820:0913:31
66238/51M50-54897Victor Nigro Jr54MSuffieldCT35:4835:23.611:4820:1017:24
66332/67M0-121310Thatcher Tyman4MGranbyCT35:4835:24.211:4920:1115:57
66432/58F55-59745Mary Ede55FAmherstNH35:5835:24.511:4920:1111:58
66525/33F13-191312Meredith Ryan16FDunbartonNH36:4835:25.111:4920:1216:05
66640/70F45-49716Elizabeth Lamport45FLondonderryNH35:4335:26.011:4920:1215:42
66747/84F50-54202Lisa Byatt50FAmherstNH36:2535:26.611:4920:1314:33
66833/67M0-121311Rory Tyman3MGranbyCT35:5635:31.311:5120:1816:04
66932/39M13-191337Angelo Bernazzani15MNashuaNH35:5935:32.311:5120:1918:08
67048/84F50-54867Ingrid Desrosiers54FDeerfieldNH36:1535:32.611:5120:1914:39
67126/33F13-191338Geneva Milani15FNashuaNH36:0035:32.711:5120:1916:12
67249/84F50-54798Kimberly Mihelich51FNorthwoodNH36:1535:32.711:5120:1914:39
67333/58F55-59439Sherri Levesque55FConcordNH36:0735:33.911:5220:2012:07
67416/23M25-29691Anthony Cappuccio28MRutlandMA35:5135:34.611:5220:2117:07
67541/82F35-39812Krystle Somers37FManchesterNH36:3135:35.811:5220:2216:26
6766/15F65-69480Diane Nugent65FConcordNH36:1735:36.511:5320:2311:06
67710/21M60-64479Jonathan Nugent63MConcordNH36:1735:36.711:5320:2312:57
67859/93F40-44357Kate Hohenberger41FConcordNH36:2635:37.211:5320:2413:46
67920/30F25-29456Ashley Ogrodowski29FAllenstownNH38:0935:38.811:5320:2516:11
68050/84F50-54820Jocelyn Nokes51FNashuaNH36:4835:40.211:5420:2714:47
68125/33M30-34708Michael Young32MManchesterNH36:2135:41.211:5420:2816:56
68246/60F30-34181Michaelagh Tracy30FMerrimackNH37:0135:43.211:5520:3015:12
68342/82F35-39317Elizabeth Kinney35FPortsmouthNH37:3235:46.611:5620:3316:37
68443/82F35-39188Amy Tetreault37FNewmarketNH37:3235:47.111:5620:3416:38
68541/70F45-49235Jennifer Severance46FNorthwoodNH36:3735:48.211:5720:3516:05
68651/84F50-54237Doreen Bisson51FBarringtonNH36:3635:48.511:5720:3514:55
68734/67M0-121464Jack Kinney4MPortsmouthNH37:3235:51.711:5820:3816:24
68835/67M0-121031Hank Talcott7MDurhamNH36:3235:51.911:5820:3816:24
68919/59F0-121029Miriam Talcott7FDurhamNH36:3335:54.411:5920:4114:26
69034/58F55-59790Lori Schaepe57FGoffstownNH36:5235:55.811:5920:4212:29
69144/82F35-39999Kristin Talcott39FDurhamNH36:3935:58.512:0020:4516:49
69220/59F0-121030Klara Talcott4FDurhamNH36:3935:58.912:0020:4514:30
69345/82F35-391004Jennifer Lydstone39FBedfordNH36:3336:00.412:0120:4716:51
69421/59F0-121021Isabelle Lydstone9FBedfordNH36:3336:00.512:0120:4714:32
69533/39M13-191388Alan Severance13MGoffstownNH36:2436:02.912:0120:4918:38
69634/39M13-191402Deacon Hendershott13MGoffstownNH36:4936:04.312:0220:5118:40
69736/67M0-121415Aaron Nicholas8MManchesterNH37:0336:04.612:0220:5116:37
69852/84F50-54900Carol Nicholas50FManchesterNH37:0336:05.412:0220:5215:12
69960/93F40-44569Jennifer Landwehr41FBedfordNH37:2136:06.512:0320:5314:15
70037/54M40-44570Luke Landwehr42MBedfordNH37:2436:07.312:0320:5418:36
70142/70F45-49935Melanie Biggs45FNew BostonNH36:5236:10.612:0420:5716:27
70225/39F60-64536Lorraine Pascucci60FWeareNH36:3336:11.012:0420:5710:24
70337/67M0-121303Conner Biggs9MNew BostonNH36:5236:11.012:0420:5716:43
70438/54M40-44777Timothy Lister40MMerrimackNH37:1836:12.612:0520:5918:41
70522/59F0-121437Maeve Lister8FMerrimackNH37:1836:12.712:0520:5914:44
70635/58F55-591205Jody Murphy55FGranthamNH36:4336:12.912:0520:5912:46
70761/93F40-44698Cassandra Osorio42FLowellMA36:5136:13.412:0521:0014:22
70839/54M40-44699Miguel Osorio43MLowellMA36:5236:13.612:0521:0018:42
70926/33M30-34890Frank Counihan33MQuincyMA37:3136:16.212:0621:0317:31
71023/59F0-121308Madison Muller7FAmherstNH37:1236:17.512:0621:0414:49
7112/5F70-74422Brenda Donroe72FLondonderryNH37:2336:19.812:0721:066:32
71246/82F35-39953Kelly Danner37FDoverNH37:2936:23.412:0821:1017:14
71353/84F50-54758Melissa Milani51FNashuaNH37:1136:27.012:0921:1315:33
71426/39F60-64397Cheryl Adams64FTiltonNH37:3836:33.612:1221:2010:47
71524/59F0-121432Brynn Cheever8FConcordNH37:2536:35.812:1221:2215:07
71625/59F0-121446Katelyn Brenner9FConcordNH37:2436:35.912:1221:2215:07
71762/93F40-44231Kelly Hendershott43FGoffstownNH38:1536:36.012:1221:2214:44
71840/54M40-44232Otis Hendershott44MGoffstownNH38:1536:36.412:1321:2319:05
71921/30F25-29146Hanna Underwood27FLondonderryNH37:3436:37.212:1321:2417:10
72043/70F45-49787Karie Jarvis-Slayton46FBowNH37:1936:39.312:1421:2616:56
72147/82F35-3952Bri Rys38FConcordNH37:2636:40.412:1421:2717:31
72222/30F25-29904Erin Whalen27FNorthfieldNH37:5136:41.912:1421:2817:14
72323/30F25-29602Joanna Walsh26FPenacookNH37:5136:42.312:1521:2917:15
72448/82F35-39938Jessica Nash35FLeeNH37:4336:44.912:1521:3117:35
72538/67M0-121305Colton Nash7MLeeNH37:4336:45.112:1621:3217:18
72649/82F35-39605Amanda MacLellan35FManchesterNH37:5536:48.012:1621:3417:38
72747/60F30-341010Cassie Hayes33FManchesterNH37:3836:48.112:1621:3516:17
72827/39F60-6421Kathi Lavigne60FHaverhillMA37:4336:52.312:1821:3911:06
7296/11M70-74269Jack McDonald70MNashuaNH37:5636:52.412:1821:3913:27
73041/54M40-44268Jeffrey McDonald42MManchesterNH37:5636:52.812:1821:3919:21
73163/93F40-44711Debbie Brenner42FConcordNH37:4336:54.812:1921:4115:03
73228/39F60-64826Duffy Sarazin61FHopkintonNH37:0236:56.312:1921:4311:10
73344/70F45-49190Jane Walsh46FNewfieldsNH37:4336:57.712:2021:4417:14
73464/93F40-44641Lori Koch42FWestfordMA37:5336:58.012:2021:4415:06
73526/59F0-121439Payton Bean10FRochesterNH37:4237:06.612:2321:5315:38
73627/59F0-121438Zoe Bowers10FTownsendMA38:1637:11.312:2421:5815:43
73750/82F35-39766Tracy Bowers39FTownsendMA38:1637:11.412:2421:5818:02
73829/35M35-391216Alexander Talcott39MDurhamNH37:5237:11.812:2421:5818:42
73936/58F55-59298Sherry Bean59FRochesterNH37:4837:12.112:2521:5913:46
74028/59F0-121441Emma Felix6FSalemNH37:3937:12.212:2521:5915:44
74151/82F35-39672Ursula Rodriguez37FMethuenMA37:4837:14.212:2522:0118:05
74237/58F55-5920Katherine Gines56FHaverhillMA37:4437:16.912:2622:0313:50
7437/15F65-6998Kathy Roux67FManchesterNH38:0737:21.612:2822:0812:51
74454/84F50-54471Marcia Harper51FManchesterNH37:4737:21.912:2822:0816:28
7458/15F65-69538Tracy Ouimette65FGoffstownNH37:5837:27.212:3022:1412:57
74655/84F50-54286Lisa Duquette54FFranklinNH38:2737:33.712:3222:2016:40
74732/41M45-49845Chuck McAllister45MAndoverMA38:4837:34.412:3222:2119:11
74865/93F40-4437Susan Glaeser41FLondonderryNH38:4537:35.512:3222:2215:44
74911/14M65-691Tom Raffio65MBowNH37:5337:45.712:3622:3216:09
75038/58F55-5939Saundra Lewis56FTewksburyMA38:3237:47.812:3622:3414:21
7517/11M70-74914Bruce Messier70MCandiaNH38:3537:49.412:3722:3614:24
75256/84F50-54773Kathy Roche54FWindhamNH38:1937:51.312:3822:3816:58
75329/39F60-64772Christine Andon60FWindhamNH38:1937:51.612:3822:3812:05
75411/21M60-64247Anthony Schilling64MNashuaNH39:1137:56.312:3922:4315:17
75566/93F40-44922Melanie Harding41FManchesterNH38:5237:58.212:4022:4516:07
75657/84F50-54423Jane Cottrell53FMerrimackNH38:3437:58.912:4022:4517:05
75733/41M45-4931Christopher Lundquist49MNashuaNH39:0437:59.512:4022:4619:36
75845/70F45-4930Amie Lundquist48FNashuaNH39:0438:00.212:4122:4718:17
75942/54M40-441007Andrew Gregory44MBedfordNH38:4038:02.212:4122:4920:31
76039/51M50-54224Richard Capistran50MDerryNH39:4338:04.312:4222:5120:05
76130/39F60-64855Whitney Hayden60FNashuaNH39:5038:10.212:4422:5712:24
76212/14M65-69551Joseph Phillips69MNorwichVT39:0238:11.112:4422:5816:35
76339/67M0-121315Dacota Hewitt12MPembrokeNH38:2938:13.112:4523:0018:46
76413/20F20-24228Casey Morrison24FWeareNH38:5238:13.912:4523:0014:45
76524/30F25-29455Rachel Paris27FManchesterNH38:5138:14.712:4523:0118:47
76627/33M30-34941Joseph Witts31MMerrimackNH38:3638:16.012:4623:0219:30
76729/59F0-121455Kaylee Rondeau10FManchesterNH39:3738:19.212:4723:0616:51
76840/51M50-54394Thomas Laycock50MSalemNH39:2738:19.612:4723:0620:20
76934/41M45-49444Peter Simoneau48MMerrimackNH38:4838:23.712:4823:1020:00
77040/67M0-121442Eastyn Mandigo10MAdamsvilleNH39:2638:24.112:4923:1118:57
77158/84F50-54729Cindy Demers54FAntrimNH39:0738:24.712:4923:1117:31
77212/21M60-64730Larry Litchfield60MHollisNH39:0838:24.812:4923:1115:45
77346/70F45-49674Jennifer Neveu45FNashuaNH38:3538:25.212:4923:1218:42
77430/59F0-121034Abigail Gregory9FBedfordNH39:0838:29.712:5023:1617:01
77567/93F40-441006Jennifer Gregory44FBedfordNH39:0838:30.012:5023:1616:38
77631/59F0-121396Rebecca Johnson12FNewfieldsNH39:1838:32.812:5123:1917:04
77743/54M40-44461Jeremiah Petteys40MLitchfieldNH39:5138:33.312:5223:2021:02
77832/59F0-121316Elizabeth McBride12FManchchesterNH39:1838:34.012:5223:2017:05
77933/59F0-121468Lyncoln Petteys8FLitchfieldNH39:5138:34.112:5223:2117:06
78030/35M35-39467Ashley Petteys38MLitchfieldNH39:5138:34.212:5223:2120:05
78141/67M0-121467Hudson Petteys11MLitchfieldNH39:5138:34.412:5223:2119:07
78227/33F13-191400Brenna Anderson15FMerrimackNH39:0438:35.212:5223:2219:15
78339/58F55-59589Elizabeth Pleva57FLondonderryNH39:3338:35.712:5223:2215:09
78452/82F35-39277Katherine Riley35FWeareNH39:4838:35.912:5223:2219:26
78540/58F55-59591Cathy Farrell59FBedfordNH39:3438:36.312:5323:2315:10
78642/67M0-121306Gavin Biggs7MNew BostonNH39:2438:42.912:5523:2919:15
78741/51M50-54936Todd Biggs52MNew BostonNH39:2438:43.112:5523:3020:44
78842/51M50-54249Wade Clow52MHudsonNH39:1238:44.012:5523:3020:44
78913/21M60-64509Chris Ager61MAmherstNH39:3738:47.312:5623:3416:08
79047/70F45-4935Jennifer Mailloux47FManchesterNH39:2238:51.212:5823:3819:08
79144/54M40-4492Matt Leonguerrero44MLitchfieldNH39:4338:56.212:5923:4321:25
79235/41M45-49793John Lewis46MEppingNH40:1438:56.412:5923:4320:33
79328/33F13-191357Sherri Albert13FAtkinsonNH39:5539:01.113:0123:4819:41
79468/93F40-44223Heather Miville40FHooksettNH39:1539:01.513:0123:4817:10
79548/60F30-34836Meg Komisarek33FAuburnNH39:1639:01.713:0123:4818:30
7961/2M80-UP934Peter McDonough80MManchesterNH40:0739:03.913:0223:50Winner
79753/82F35-39408Liane Harrington37FBedfordNH40:1139:10.813:0423:5720:01
79854/82F35-39627Kristen Rollins35FDerryNH40:0839:14.113:0524:0120:05
79931/39F60-64553Kathie Nunley63FMilfordNH39:5939:14.413:0524:0113:28
80032/39F60-64263Judy Graham-Garcia61FAmesburyMA40:2839:17.213:0624:0413:31
8012/3M75-79563Raymond Boutotte76MPepperellMA40:0339:19.813:0724:065:57
80248/70F45-49919Paula Muller45FAmherstNH40:1839:23.113:0824:1019:40
80369/93F40-44150Jessy-Lyn Tetro42FWeareNH40:1839:29.913:1024:1617:38
80459/84F50-5454Mindy Boyd52FTyngsboroMA40:2039:31.413:1124:1818:38
80533/39F60-6445Kim Macdonald-Conill61FWest TownsendMA40:4439:35.213:1224:2213:49
80643/51M50-54748Richard Adams52MManchesterNH40:3739:38.913:1324:2521:39
80749/70F45-49747Paula Adams47FManchesterNH40:3739:39.113:1424:2619:56
80855/82F35-39807Stephanie Burnell36FHooksettNH40:3739:39.313:1424:2620:30
80950/70F45-49556Jill Smart48FPembrokeNH40:3839:54.513:1924:4120:11
81028/35M55-59411Michael Harrington59MManchesterNH40:5539:54.613:1924:4119:47
81129/33F13-191367Abby Smart17FPembrokeNH40:3939:55.313:1924:4220:35
81241/58F55-59147Patricia Underwood56FLondonderryNH40:5239:55.713:1924:4216:29
81342/58F55-59410Lynn Harrington59FManchesterNH40:5539:58.313:2024:4516:32
81451/70F45-49658Katie Mills45FManchesterNH40:4140:03.713:2224:5020:20
81560/84F50-54862Traci Milnes51FMethuenMA41:4840:07.813:2324:5419:14
81661/84F50-541218Erin Bowler51FHaverhillMA41:4840:08.113:2324:5519:15
81734/59F0-121476Aubrey Harrington6FBedfordNH40:1140:10.213:2424:5718:42
81831/35M35-39409Thomas Harrington39MBedfordNH40:1140:10.313:2424:5721:41
81935/59F0-121456Alexa Rondeau8FManchesterNH41:2940:10.613:2424:5718:42
82043/58F55-59571Debbie Rioux58FNashuaNH41:3040:12.813:2524:5916:46
82143/67M0-121460Lincoln Chynoweth6MManchesterNH40:5340:13.313:2525:0020:46
82244/67M0-121459Graham Chynoweth10MManchesterNH40:5240:13.713:2525:0020:46
82314/20F20-241366Jana Smeda20FManchesterNH40:5340:15.013:2525:0116:46
82445/54M40-44648Greg Dimino43MManchesterNH41:3240:15.813:2625:0222:44
82529/35M55-59738Raymond Skwierczynski59MAndoverMA40:2940:28.813:3025:1520:21
82614/21M60-64980Claude Peltz64MManchesterNH41:3940:42.613:3525:2918:03
82744/58F55-59981Louise Broom-Peltz59FManchesterNH41:3940:42.713:3525:2917:16
82845/67M0-121440Alex Felix9MSalemNH41:3840:47.113:3625:3421:20
82946/67M0-121430Lucas Licata9MNashuaNH41:2040:50.613:3725:3721:23
83049/60F30-3440Katrina Licata34FNashuaNH41:2040:51.213:3825:3820:20
83156/82F35-39407Emily Harrington37FBedfordNH40:5440:53.913:3825:4021:44
83247/67M0-121475Liam Harrington9MBedfordNH40:5540:54.213:3925:4121:27
83357/82F35-39743Katie Felix36FSalemNH41:4840:58.013:4025:4421:48
83470/93F40-44998Liz Hitchcock43FManchesterNH42:1940:59.113:4025:4619:08
83536/59F0-121416Aislin Knickerbocker11FHooksettNH41:4641:00.413:4125:4719:32
83662/84F50-54954Theresa Bassett53FDerryNH41:5441:02.213:4125:4920:09
83736/41M45-49789David Knickerbocker46MHooksettNH41:4841:02.313:4125:4922:39
83837/59F0-121493Monroe Hayes6FLondonderryNH41:4641:02.313:4125:4919:34
83925/30F25-29696Xiaoying Zhao26FNorth BillericaMA41:3641:02.913:4125:4921:35
84038/59F0-121492Phoebe Hayes10FLondonderryNH41:5041:04.413:4225:5119:36
84158/82F35-39213Kendra Hayes38FLondonderryNH41:5041:06.913:4325:5321:57
84248/67M0-121480Sawyer Reinhart8MDunstableMA42:0241:11.113:4425:5821:44
84371/93F40-44359Kelly Reinhart42FDunstableMA42:0241:11.313:4425:5819:20
84449/67M0-121479Nathaniel Reinhart11MDunstableMA42:0241:11.513:4425:5821:44
84544/51M50-54760Gary Duhaime54MManchesterNH42:3341:13.913:4526:0023:14
84663/84F50-54759Nancy Duhaime54FManchesterNH42:3241:14.113:4526:0120:21
8479/15F65-69782Celeste Craig65FGilfordNH42:0241:17.313:4626:0416:47
84859/82F35-39783Jennifer Reczek39FCenter HarborNH42:0341:19.013:4726:0522:09
84960/82F35-39375Erica Harlow37FLondonderryNH42:0041:25.313:4926:1222:16
85050/67M0-121020Brady Harlow9MLondonderryNH42:0141:26.013:4926:1221:58
85145/51M50-54559Allen Beattie52MNewportNH42:2041:26.413:4926:1323:27
85251/67M0-121022Anden Seiler9MNew BostonNH42:1641:29.313:5026:1622:02
85361/82F35-39990Deni O’Leary38FNew BostonNH42:1841:31.013:5126:1722:21
8543/5F70-74113Catherine McDermott71FSalemNH42:2741:40.113:5426:2711:53
85515/21M60-64138Adam Rosenthal64MConcordNH42:3441:40.213:5426:2719:01
85650/60F30-34882Jeannie Cadarette34FLaconiaNH43:1741:48.113:5726:3521:17
85746/54M40-446Joseph Whitmore44MMont VernonNH42:4841:48.513:5726:3524:17
85862/82F35-39370Carin Whelehan35FConcordNH43:1741:49.613:5726:3622:40
85916/21M60-6442Phil Petschek60MChelmsfordMA43:1441:53.213:5826:4019:14
86052/67M0-121428Royce Thalheimer8MTownsendMA43:0441:53.513:5826:4022:26
86137/41M45-49834Nicholas Thalheimer45MTownsendMA43:0441:54.213:5926:4123:31
86230/35M55-5917Kelly Dole59MCharlestownNH43:3642:14.114:0527:0122:07
86364/84F50-5419Michelle Dole52FCharlestownNH43:3642:14.114:0527:0121:21
86463/82F35-39586Kimberly Davis36FChesterNH42:5942:15.514:0627:0223:06
86539/59F0-121454Natalie Davis10FChesterNH42:5942:15.714:0627:0220:47
8663/3M75-79313Daniel Dodson77MNewtonNH43:1342:19.414:0727:068:57
86738/41M45-49567Angus Beattie49MUnityNH43:2442:28.414:1027:1524:05
86853/67M0-121365Andrew Beattie10MUnityNH43:2442:28.714:1027:1523:01
86954/67M0-121486Eli Juszkiewicz8MCandiaNH43:5042:32.314:1127:1923:05
87045/58F55-59525Kathleen King-Madrid59FManchesterNH43:5742:38.714:1327:2519:12
87146/51M50-54105Robert Hoffman50MBedfordNH43:4742:39.214:1427:2624:40
87240/59F0-121498Tamrin Hoffman7FBedfordNH43:4842:40.714:1427:2721:12
87355/67M0-121497Robert Hoffman8MBedfordNH43:4942:40.814:1427:2723:13
87452/70F45-49168Melissa Hamel49FPembrokeNH43:4842:42.314:1527:2922:59
87565/84F50-54169Heather Dechane50FManchesterNH43:4842:42.414:1527:2921:49
87630/33F13-191299Capria Cole15FHamiltonMA43:4942:42.714:1527:2923:22
87717/23M25-29859Brian Jenckes29MAuburnNH44:1443:01.214:2127:4824:34
87826/30F25-29858Pattie Jenckes26FAuburnNH44:1443:02.114:2127:4923:35
8791/2F75-79676Helen Palleschi76FManchesterNH44:0443:06.714:2327:53Winner
88028/33M30-34796James Evans30MIpswichMA43:4943:07.214:2327:5424:22
88141/59F0-121032Elliette Hoberman9FGoffstownNH43:4743:22.514:2828:0921:54
88242/59F0-121033Piper Hoberman7FGoffstownNH43:4643:23.014:2828:0921:54
88343/59F0-121217Gabriella Douglass6FGoffstownNH43:4943:24.614:2928:1121:56
88472/93F40-441002Maegan Hoberman41FGoffstownNH43:5143:27.114:2928:1421:36
88531/33F13-191387Danielle Mendrala14FMerrimackNH44:2543:47.714:3628:3424:27
88666/84F50-54377Delilah Mendrala50FMerrimackNH44:2543:47.814:3628:3422:54
88773/93F40-441009Genevra Murray42FConcordNH45:1643:48.214:3728:3521:57
88810/15F65-69119Ann Tassinari67FBeverlyMA45:1543:54.514:3928:4119:24
88917/21M60-64839David Sturm62MMont VernonNH44:3743:55.314:3928:4221:16
89067/84F50-54838Sheila Sturm53FMont VernonNH44:3743:55.414:3928:4223:02
89156/67M0-121458Joey Major7MMerrimackNH45:1743:57.814:4028:4424:30
89229/33M30-34106Sam Doyon31MConcordNH44:2443:58.614:4028:4525:13
89353/70F45-49566Catherine Radakovic46FMerrimackNH45:1943:59.914:4028:4624:16
89418/23M25-29216Jaden Howard27MConcordNH44:5944:03.914:4228:5025:36
89568/84F50-54220Sandra Allen51FKeeneNH44:5944:03.914:4228:5023:10
89627/30F25-29218Shawnna McCormack27FConcordNH44:5944:04.314:4228:5124:37
89757/67M0-121395Henry Gill12MCandiaNH44:5144:06.214:4328:5324:39
89854/70F45-49193Susan Gill45FCandiaNH44:5244:06.214:4328:5324:23
89951/60F30-34264Danielle Schacht34FLondonderryNH45:3744:06.614:4328:5323:35
90058/67M0-121386Asher Mac Shine12MTownsendMA45:1744:07.714:4328:5424:40
90155/70F45-49380Emy Hoff45FTownsendMA45:1844:09.514:4428:5624:26
90269/84F50-54462Barbara Cole53FSouth HamiltonMA44:5244:11.514:4428:5823:18
90359/67M0-121028Matthew Hitchcock11MManchesterNH45:3144:11.814:4428:5824:44
90447/54M40-44997Jeremy Hitchcock40MManchesterNH45:3144:12.314:4528:5926:41
90515/20F20-241045Anja Thiel20FManchesterNH45:3244:12.714:4528:5920:44
90616/20F20-241044Michelle Claassens20FManchesterNH45:3244:13.314:4529:0020:45
9074/5F70-74315Judith Hennessy73FNashuaNH45:5044:16.114:4629:0314:29
9088/11M70-74314Edmond Hennessy73MNashuaNH45:5444:18.914:4729:0520:53
90932/33F13-191371Emma Koski17FWeareNH45:4644:21.414:4829:0825:01
91052/60F30-34895Carol Sheehan31FPembrokeNH44:5544:24.114:4829:1123:53
91144/59F0-121201Abigail Sheehan7FPembrokeNH44:5444:25.314:4929:1222:57
91217/20F20-24496Jane Koski24FWeareNH45:5444:29.814:5029:1621:01
91346/58F55-59854Rita Bergeron57FWindhamNH45:0344:35.014:5229:2121:08
91470/84F50-54846Wendy Jonson53FWindhamNH45:0344:36.014:5229:2223:42
91560/67M0-121444Aidan Campo11MHampsteadNH45:4844:40.514:5429:2725:13
91674/93F40-44242Shannon Beaumont41FLondonderryNH45:1944:40.914:5429:2722:49
91745/59F0-121488Gwendolyn Beaumont8FLondonderryNH45:1944:41.114:5429:2823:13
91848/54M40-44720Ronald Campo40MHampsteadNH45:5244:44.814:5529:3127:13
91975/93F40-44647Kimberly Dimino42FManchesterNH46:0644:50.014:5729:3622:58
92056/70F45-49412Katie Lillie48FActonMA46:0344:52.314:5829:3925:09
92161/67M0-121341Cayden Mandigo12MAdamsvilleNY46:1145:10.115:0429:5725:43
92253/60F30-34284Irene Lanchester33FLondonderryNH46:0145:14.215:0530:0124:43
92354/60F30-34285Amanda Matte32FDerryNH46:0145:14.415:0530:0124:43
92457/70F45-49909Lori Routhier47FNashuaNH45:5845:14.715:0530:0125:31
92558/70F45-49562Ruth Ann Bolton47FManchesterNH45:5845:14.915:0530:0125:31
92659/70F45-49903Rhonda Zodda49FLondonderryNH46:3945:17.815:0630:0425:34
92747/51M50-54690John Zodda51MLondonderryNH46:4045:18.215:0730:0527:19
92876/93F40-44959Terri Jerdes43FDerryNH46:2945:20.715:0730:0723:29
92946/59F0-121376Brynn Moores12FGrotonMA46:3545:25.215:0930:1223:57
93047/59F0-121383Elizabeth Sproule12FCarlisleMA46:3645:25.515:0930:1223:57
93148/59F0-121384Darcy Lillie12FActonMA46:3645:25.515:0930:1223:57
93264/82F35-39292Katie Bicchieri37FLondonderryNH46:2745:25.615:0930:1226:16
93377/93F40-44293Stacy Campbell43FNashuaNH46:2845:26.015:0930:1223:34
93471/84F50-54291Michelle Sundman51FWindhamNH46:2845:29.215:1030:1624:36
93530/33M30-34601Jonathan Kartes31MPenacookNH47:1346:03.415:2230:5027:18
93619/23M25-29905Nicholas Patterson27MManchesterNH47:1346:03.415:2230:5027:36
93772/84F50-54309Lynn Fitzpatrick52FGoffstownNH46:3546:04.915:2230:5125:11
93873/84F50-54737Nancy Vendelby52FConcordNH47:0546:13.715:2531:0025:20
93947/58F55-59735Lisa Steele57FNewportNH47:0546:13.715:2531:0022:47
94074/84F50-54387Carolann Hynes51FNorth AndoverMA47:3046:17.215:2631:0425:24
94148/58F55-59386Christine Decubellis55FSalemNH47:2946:18.315:2731:0522:52
94234/39F60-64378Donna Phaneuf60FNorth AndoverMA47:3046:18.715:2731:0520:32
94313/14M65-6949Darryl Coplan65MWarnerNH47:2746:24.315:2931:1124:48
94449/59F0-121461Piper Edge6FCenter BarnsteadNH46:4446:24.415:2931:1124:56
94549/54M40-44498Dale Rivillas43MGilfordNH46:4546:25.415:2931:1228:54
94635/39F60-6448Jane Coplan60FWarnerNH47:2746:26.315:2931:1320:40
9479/11M70-74534Robert Francis71MBedfordNH47:1046:38.415:3331:2523:13
94860/70F45-49474Maria Checket48FDerryNH47:1046:38.515:3331:2526:55
94939/41M45-49635James Heffernan48MDerryNH47:1046:39.015:3331:2528:15
95061/70F45-49182Allyson Webster47FAyerMA47:3146:51.015:3731:3727:07
95111/15F65-69110Candis Kern65FManchesterNH48:0246:55.615:3931:4222:25
95235/39M13-191346Brandon Webster14MAyerMA47:3746:55.815:3931:4229:31
95331/35M55-59109Jeffrey Kern59MManchesterNH48:0346:57.315:4031:4426:50
95478/93F40-44443Heidi Burnham41FManchesterNH48:2547:02.915:4131:4925:11
95575/84F50-54913Tiffany Eddy52FDunbartonNH48:2747:04.015:4231:5026:10
95636/39M13-191313Garrett Ryan13MDunbartonNH48:2747:04.315:4231:5129:40
95765/82F35-39811Melissa Bugbee39FGoffstownNH47:3747:07.815:4331:5427:58
95855/60F30-34940Felicia Menec32FWeareNH47:3747:08.015:4331:5426:36
95932/35M35-39143Sean Horan38MBedfordNH47:5847:19.715:4732:0628:50
96066/82F35-39144Jennifer Bouchard36FBedfordNH48:0247:24.115:4932:1128:15
96162/70F45-49764Sherri Davis47FTiltonNH48:2547:26.915:4932:1327:43
96218/21M60-641207Maury Wood61MSomervilleMA48:2547:27.215:5032:1424:48
96314/14M65-69267Doug Allen66MDerryNH47:4247:32.815:5132:1925:56
96420/23M25-29739Robert Black26MManchesterNH49:1247:40.415:5432:2729:13
96533/33F13-191378Maizie Hennessy13FNashuaNH49:1947:45.015:5532:3128:24
96640/41M45-49441Tim Hennessy46MNashuaNH49:1947:45.815:5632:3229:22
96750/59F0-121469Violet Bashaw11FOrangeNH48:4047:47.115:5632:3426:19
96879/93F40-44460Maranda Bashaw42FOrangeNH48:4347:50.215:5732:3725:59
96967/82F35-39930Angela Marsh38FGilfordNH48:1847:52.715:5832:3928:43
97056/60F30-34933Alisha Tyman33FGranbyCT48:1847:54.315:5932:4127:23
97168/82F35-39164Davin Schnappauf36FAmherstNH49:3248:04.816:0232:5128:55
97276/84F50-54162Lorelei Haberland54FAmherstNH49:3248:05.116:0232:5227:12
97351/59F0-121330Sophie Fillip12FMerrimackNH48:5048:05.516:0232:5226:37
97480/93F40-4436Naomi Halter40FMerrimackNH48:5348:08.416:0332:5526:17
97510/11M70-74918Brian Dubia70MWolfeboroNH49:5848:19.116:0733:0624:54
97677/84F50-541016Stacey Dubia50FConcordNH49:5948:19.516:0733:0627:26
97763/70F45-49660Donna Damon47FEpsomNH49:4348:31.816:1133:1828:48
97881/93F40-44813Melissa Cummings44FManchesterNH49:4448:35.516:1233:2226:44
97978/84F50-54967Diane Tiernan52FNorth AndoverMA50:1148:44.816:1533:3127:51
98079/84F50-5489Lisa Bull52FMerrimackNH50:1148:44.916:1533:3127:51
98148/51M50-54529Timothy Stilson54MManchesterNH49:5248:53.516:1833:4030:54
98249/51M50-54384Stephen Tewksbury53MAuburnNH49:5548:53.916:1833:4030:54
98341/41M45-49616Greg Manley49MSalemNH50:1949:11.316:2433:5830:48
98480/84F50-54615Dawn Manley50FSalemNH50:1949:13.516:2534:0028:20
98582/93F40-44821Kym Cheever40FConcordNH50:1349:23.716:2834:1027:32
98683/93F40-44978Tennille Irish44FGoffstownNH50:3849:27.916:3034:1427:36
98737/39M13-191339Dylan Mandigo17MAdamsvilleNY50:3749:29.016:3034:1532:04
98881/84F50-549Holly Mandigo-Aly53FHamptonNH50:3749:29.716:3034:1628:36
98984/93F40-44243Allison L Walls41FTiltonNH49:3949:29.916:3034:1627:38
99064/70F45-49857Tracy Lennon46FJaffreyNH49:3849:30.316:3134:1729:47
99165/70F45-49383Christine Tewksbury48FAuburnNH50:3249:31.216:3134:1829:48
99218/20F20-241328Phoenix Irish20FGoffstownNH50:4249:31.516:3134:1826:03
99349/58F55-59899Sandra Nigro57FSuffieldCT49:5549:31.816:3134:1826:05
99452/59F0-121309Finnegan Tyman5FGranbyCT49:5549:32.616:3134:1928:04
99550/58F55-59475Johanna Garneau56FLittletonMA50:3249:37.116:3334:2426:11
99669/82F35-39198Kathleen Olden39FNashuaNH50:3249:37.216:3334:2430:28
99770/82F35-39177Elizabeth Hill38FHaverhillMA50:4349:43.616:3534:3030:34
99853/59F0-121433Brooke Cheever7FConcordNH50:3449:44.716:3534:3128:16
99971/82F35-39599Amanda Huckle35FManchesterNH51:0149:48.016:3634:3430:38
100050/54M40-44824Justin Fillip41MMerrimackNH50:3749:51.016:3734:3732:19
100131/33M30-34598Benjamin Rispoli32MManchesterNH51:0449:51.316:3834:3831:06
100251/58F55-59229Tina Connor58FWeareNH50:5949:57.316:4034:4426:31
100319/21M60-64973Ralph Broadwater61MBedfordNH51:1049:57.616:4034:4427:18
100485/93F40-44544Jamie Edge43FCenter BarnsteadNH51:3650:06.816:4334:5328:15
100512/15F65-69545Sue Carrier69FColebrookNH51:3650:07.116:4334:5425:37
100686/93F40-44160Erin Michaud42FManchesterNH51:3450:12.716:4534:5928:21
100732/33M30-34590Matthew Broadwater31MBedfordNH51:3150:17.716:4635:0431:32
100872/82F35-39638Stephanie Norton36FHudsonNH51:3551:05.417:0235:5231:56
100933/33M30-34649Ryan O’Sullivan32MMasonNH52:2751:08.517:0335:5532:23
101013/15F65-69552Judy Phillips69FNorwichVT52:0351:09.717:0435:5626:39
101157/60F30-34650Allison Foy33FMasonNH52:3151:11.117:0435:5830:40
101220/21M60-64680Larry Straw62MBerwickME52:5251:35.817:1236:2228:56
101358/60F30-34678Katie Straw31FManchesterNH52:5151:36.317:1336:2331:05
101438/39M13-191345Ginny Lembree14MNashuaNH53:0451:51.217:1836:3834:27
101532/35M55-59715Robert Lembree57MNashuaNH53:0751:53.517:1836:4031:46
101633/35M55-59195Mark Myers58MCanterburyNH52:5751:55.217:1936:4231:48
101773/82F35-39693Kristy Fitzpatrick39FLondonderryNH53:3151:56.717:1936:4332:47
101874/82F35-39692Laura Dennis37FAuburnNH53:3151:56.817:1936:4332:47
101934/35M55-59312Dion Boudreau56MManchesterNH53:0151:59.117:2036:4631:52
102033/35M35-39898Shaun Fitzpatrick36MLondonderryNH53:4252:08.717:2336:5533:39
102128/30F25-29573Jenna Christie28FPlaistowNH53:4652:40.317:3437:2733:13
102266/70F45-49576Erin Bailey45FHampsteadNH53:4752:40.417:3437:2732:57
102351/54M40-44832Justin Berlien43MLondonderryNH56:0152:44.217:3537:3135:13
102487/93F40-44833Cara Berlien44FLondonderryNH56:0152:44.217:3537:3130:53
102562/67M0-121429Alexander Berlien9MLondonderryNH56:0152:45.517:3637:3233:18
102654/59F0-121329Norabelle Berlien12FLondonderryNH56:0352:46.517:3637:3331:18
102763/67M0-121445Gabe Campo8MHampsteadNH54:0152:52.117:3837:3933:25
102850/51M50-5450Ross Cunningham52MNorthfieldNH53:5752:54.617:3937:4134:55
102967/70F45-491000Stacey Rust-Belforti47FManchesterNH54:0652:56.017:3937:4233:12
103019/20F20-2446Bridgett Cunningham23FNorthfieldNH53:5952:57.717:4037:4429:29
103175/82F35-39719Keri Harrington39FHampsteadNH54:1553:05.717:4237:5233:56
103268/70F45-49273Cristy Laughton46FCandiaNH54:4553:12.817:4537:5933:29
103388/93F40-44272Kristen Mitchell41FLondonderryNH54:4553:12.917:4537:5931:21
103455/59F0-121485Ella Juszkiewicz11FCandiaNH54:4553:13.317:4538:0031:45
10355/5F70-74886Colleen Derderian70FNashuaNH54:2653:13.717:4538:0023:26
10362/2F75-79852Janice Durgee75FHollisNH54:2753:14.417:4538:0110:08
103776/82F35-39801Samantha Hennessy35FManchesterNH54:5153:15.717:4638:0234:06
103877/82F35-39440Emily Welch39FNashuaNH54:5153:16.417:4638:0334:07
103951/51M50-541017Bruce Schwartz50MDoverNH54:4753:20.917:4738:0735:21
104059/60F30-34873Brittany Wasielewski32FBoscawenNH54:4753:21.617:4838:0832:50
104189/93F40-44907Amanda Hart41FBenningtonNH54:4753:24.517:4938:1131:33
104252/54M40-44710Jonathan Harding41MManchesterNH54:3653:27.017:4938:1335:55
104382/84F50-54389April Fitzgerald52FSalemNH55:0353:33.817:5238:2032:40
104464/67M0-121447Quinton Quiroga10MHamptonNH54:4753:36.517:5338:2334:09
104590/93F40-44706Sarah Bateman43FHamptonNH54:4853:36.817:5338:2331:45
104621/23M25-29574Daniel Nicolar28MPlaistowNH53:4753:46.517:5638:3335:19
104791/93F40-44104Veronica Hannemann43FManchesterNH55:1053:52.117:5838:3932:01
104878/82F35-39870Tabatha Lesko35FManchesterNH55:1053:53.117:5838:4034:44
104979/82F35-39341Meghan Marzelli37FLitchfieldNH55:0653:55.317:5938:4234:46
105039/39M13-191374Brayden Bashaw13MOrangeNH54:4953:55.517:5938:4236:31
105156/59F0-121484Lucy Marzelli3FLitchfieldNH55:0653:55.917:5938:4232:27
105234/35M35-39808Michael McCarthy39MHillsboroughNH54:4953:56.817:5938:4335:27
105392/93F40-44448Melissa Hardy41FHillsboroughNH54:5053:57.318:0038:4432:06
105457/59F0-121483Adalyn Marzelli6FLitchfieldNH55:0653:57.918:0038:4432:29
105553/54M40-44565Robert Major41MMerrimackNH55:3154:09.318:0438:5636:38
105665/67M0-121457Wally Major9MMerrimackNH55:3054:10.118:0438:5734:43
105736/39F60-6455Annie Lund64FFranklinNH56:1054:31.618:1139:1828:45
105883/84F50-5494Michele Robinson53FNashuaNH56:0554:32.518:1139:1933:39
105929/30F25-29740Andie King27FManchesterNH56:1254:40.618:1439:2735:13
106066/67M0-12976Jacob Sager11MDerryNH56:2654:46.818:1639:3335:19
106167/67M0-121452Billy Whittaker7MBedfordNH55:4254:48.218:1739:3535:21
106235/35M55-59975Joseph Sager56MDerryNH56:2954:50.618:1739:3734:43
106393/93F40-44600Kelly Whittaker44FBedfordNH55:4754:53.518:1839:4033:02
106452/58F55-59679Sandy Straw59FBerwickME56:1154:55.418:1939:4231:29
106537/39F60-64755Doreen Leonard61FNottinghamNH56:1154:55.518:1939:4229:09
106611/11M70-74395Daniel Battle70MPortsmouthNH56:3654:58.518:2039:4531:33
106784/84F50-5464Cherylann Mahaffey51FManchesterNH56:5655:20.218:2740:0734:27
106853/58F55-5918Michelle Shea La Sala57FAntrimNH56:5655:20.318:2740:0731:54
106954/58F55-59155Susanne Yee55FNashuaNH56:5655:20.718:2740:0731:54
107080/82F35-39100Rebecca Acorn39FBedfordNH56:1755:21.018:2740:0736:11
107122/23M25-29484Jeremie Clark29MDerry NhNH58:1356:40.618:5441:2738:13
107238/39F60-64486Lyn Kasiske64FFrancestownNH58:1356:42.418:5541:2930:56
107321/21M60-64485Ken Kasiske63MFrancestownNH58:1356:44.518:5541:3134:05
107460/60F30-34717Emily Lowrey33FNew BostonNH58:1356:48.718:5741:3536:17
107535/35M35-39718Bryce Lowrey36MNew BostonNH58:1356:50.218:5741:3738:21
107614/15F65-69385Leeann Moynihan65FHooksettNH57:5556:54.418:5941:4132:24
107758/59F0-121463Julietta Murray4FFraminghamMA58:3057:01.119:0141:4835:33
107854/54M40-44542Theodore Murray44MFraminghamMA58:2957:01.819:0141:4839:30
107920/20F20-24993Brooke O�Brien23FMilfordNH57:5057:08.119:0341:5533:40
108081/82F35-39992Laura Schooley38FMilfordNH57:5057:09.019:0341:5537:59
108169/70F45-49592Johanna Ames48FNorthfieldNH59:2158:20.319:2743:0738:37
108282/82F35-39963Chelsea Barrett35FPembrokeNH59:2658:25.219:2943:1239:16
108339/39F60-64528Charlene Jalocha62FManchesterNH59:3758:37.919:3343:2432:51
108455/58F55-59306Brigitte Joubert58FManchesterNH59:4058:39.119:3343:2635:13
108515/15F65-69666Deb Miller67FWinchendonMA1:00:1558:50.319:3743:3734:20
108623/23M25-29916Dayne Vargas25MWinchendonMA1:00:1758:51.619:3843:3840:24
108756/58F55-59664Carolyn Welch56FWinchendonMA1:00:1858:52.219:3843:3935:26
108857/58F55-59665Denise Price57FWinchendonMA1:00:2058:58.719:4043:4535:32
108970/70F45-49623Debra Skirkey48FMerrimackNH1:00:3659:12.919:4543:5939:29
10902/2M80-UP705Dick Kuhl86MBedfordNH1:01:471:00:44.720:1545:3121:41
109158/58F55-59477Patricia Coryea58FHudsonNH1:03:111:01:18.920:2746:0537:52
109259/59F0-121304Jaribella Lewis7FNashuaNH1:03:081:01:19.220:2746:0639:51
109330/30F25-29540Jaimeika Lewis28FNashuaNH1:03:091:01:19.520:2746:0641:52