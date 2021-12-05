Millennium Running Results: More than 1,000 Santas (and elves and other characters) shuffle down Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Santa Shuffle filled the downtown with more than 1,000 runners, most of them reflecting the holiday season through costumes, Santa hats and beards, and a joyful romp around the Millennium Running Santa Claus Shuffle road race.
Cameron Cook of Dover finished first in the Male Open division with a gun time of 15:14, and Mary Klene of Manchester finished first in the Female Open division with a gun time of 17:31.
Photos and full results are below:
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BASC Santa Claus Shuffle
Manchester, NH 12/04/2021
Results by Millennium Running
|Place
|Div/Tot
|Div
|Bib
|Name
|Age
|Sex
|City
|State
|Guntime
|Nettime
|Pace
|Delta
|Deltadiv
|1
|1/3
|MOPEN
|645
|Cameron Cook
|27
|M
|Dover
|NH
|15:14
|15:13.2
|5:05
|Winner
|Winner
|2
|2/3
|MOPEN
|995
|Christian Smith
|21
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|15:57
|15:56.3
|5:19
|0:43
|0:43
|3
|3/3
|MOPEN
|1208
|Jacob Silva
|13
|M
|Coventry
|RI
|17:25
|17:24.0
|5:48
|2:10
|2:10
|4
|1/39
|M13-19
|1351
|Benjamin Dugas
|16
|M
|Epsom
|NH
|17:27
|17:24.8
|5:49
|2:11
|Winner
|5
|2/39
|M13-19
|1322
|Justin Dickson
|18
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|17:26
|17:25.5
|5:49
|2:12
|0:01
|6
|3/39
|M13-19
|1041
|Chase Hall
|16
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|17:30
|17:29.8
|5:50
|2:16
|0:05
|7
|1/3
|FOPEN
|275
|Mary Klene
|38
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|17:31
|17:30.3
|5:51
|2:17
|Winner
|8
|1/54
|M40-44
|957
|Isaac St.Martin
|41
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|17:32
|17:31.7
|5:51
|2:18
|Winner
|9
|4/39
|M13-19
|1372
|Alexander Gagnon
|15
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|18:00
|17:59.2
|6:00
|2:46
|0:35
|10
|1/51
|M50-54
|244
|David Saarinen
|50
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|18:02
|17:59.2
|6:00
|2:46
|Winner
|11
|2/54
|M40-44
|7
|Michael Martinez
|42
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|18:15
|18:14.6
|6:05
|3:01
|0:43
|12
|1/8
|M20-24
|550
|Jordan Manuel
|23
|M
|Lowell
|MA
|18:16
|18:15.6
|6:06
|3:02
|Winner
|13
|1/41
|M45-49
|170
|Mark Laprade
|49
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|18:25
|18:23.2
|6:08
|3:10
|Winner
|14
|1/23
|M25-29
|260
|Colton Piper
|27
|M
|Tilton
|NH
|18:30
|18:27.1
|6:10
|3:14
|Winner
|15
|1/35
|M35-39
|937
|Jonathan Nash
|35
|M
|Lee
|NH
|19:03
|18:29.6
|6:10
|3:16
|Winner
|16
|5/39
|M13-19
|1326
|Owen Davis
|15
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|18:32
|18:31.4
|6:11
|3:18
|1:07
|17
|1/33
|M30-34
|896
|Zachariah Messier
|31
|M
|Brattleboro
|VT
|18:51
|18:45.4
|6:16
|3:32
|Winner
|18
|2/33
|M30-34
|200
|Tim Snapp
|31
|M
|Keene
|NH
|18:50
|18:49.2
|6:17
|3:36
|0:04
|19
|2/3
|FOPEN
|751
|Tracy Pogal-Sussman
|38
|F
|Somerville
|MA
|18:55
|18:52.7
|6:18
|3:39
|1:22
|20
|2/41
|M45-49
|1202
|Shane Raymond
|48
|M
|Harrisville
|NH
|18:57
|18:54.0
|6:18
|3:40
|0:30
|21
|3/3
|FOPEN
|425
|Stephanie Burnham
|40
|F
|Hudson
|NH
|18:57
|18:55.8
|6:19
|3:42
|1:25
|22
|3/54
|M40-44
|374
|Brian Severance
|40
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|19:00
|18:57.9
|6:20
|3:44
|1:26
|23
|2/51
|M50-54
|549
|Michael Collins
|53
|M
|Groton
|MA
|19:09
|19:07.9
|6:23
|3:54
|1:08
|24
|1/82
|F35-39
|508
|Leah Cappellucci
|37
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|19:17
|19:09.3
|6:24
|3:56
|Winner
|25
|1/33
|F13-19
|1381
|Fiona Lee
|16
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|19:34
|19:20.9
|6:27
|4:07
|Winner
|26
|3/33
|M30-34
|949
|Alex Guilbeault
|30
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|19:30
|19:25.5
|6:29
|4:12
|0:40
|27
|2/23
|M25-29
|502
|Matt Bosiak
|29
|M
|Concord
|NH
|19:33
|19:25.6
|6:29
|4:12
|0:58
|28
|1/67
|M0-12
|1443
|Evan Jean
|11
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|19:28
|19:27.2
|6:30
|4:14
|Winner
|29
|1/30
|F25-29
|902
|Melissa Murray
|26
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|19:29
|19:27.6
|6:30
|4:14
|Winner
|30
|3/41
|M45-49
|1008
|Keith Somers
|47
|M
|Bow
|NH
|19:31
|19:29.2
|6:30
|4:16
|1:06
|31
|3/51
|M50-54
|926
|James Hurley
|51
|M
|Peterborough
|NH
|19:39
|19:30.7
|6:31
|4:17
|1:31
|32
|6/39
|M13-19
|1340
|Bryton Mandigo
|14
|M
|Adamsville
|NY
|19:44
|19:33.8
|6:32
|4:20
|2:09
|33
|4/33
|M30-34
|917
|Kevin Dubia
|34
|M
|Ashland
|NH
|19:38
|19:34.3
|6:32
|4:21
|0:49
|34
|2/33
|F13-19
|1297
|Katie Palmateer
|17
|F
|Henniker
|NH
|19:37
|19:36.1
|6:33
|4:23
|0:16
|35
|2/35
|M35-39
|869
|Brandon Barnaby
|36
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|19:45
|19:41.0
|6:34
|4:27
|1:11
|36
|1/70
|F45-49
|608
|Bonnie Ritchotte
|48
|F
|Littleton
|NH
|19:46
|19:43.6
|6:35
|4:30
|Winner
|37
|3/35
|M35-39
|95
|Michael Marzelli
|38
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|19:46
|19:43.8
|6:35
|4:30
|1:14
|38
|4/54
|M40-44
|101
|Michael Popham
|40
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|19:52
|19:46.8
|6:36
|4:33
|2:15
|39
|4/35
|M35-39
|318
|Skip Russell
|37
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|20:00
|19:55.4
|6:39
|4:42
|1:26
|40
|5/54
|M40-44
|734
|Edward Ferris, III
|44
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|20:10
|20:06.2
|6:43
|4:53
|2:35
|41
|1/35
|M55-59
|620
|David Audet
|56
|M
|Concord
|NH
|20:08
|20:07.1
|6:43
|4:54
|Winner
|42
|5/33
|M30-34
|983
|Anthony McCauliff
|33
|M
|Nashville
|TN
|20:14
|20:10.6
|6:44
|4:57
|1:25
|43
|3/33
|F13-19
|1347
|Mia Moranti
|13
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|20:17
|20:15.0
|6:45
|5:01
|0:54
|44
|2/35
|M55-59
|339
|Steve Bioren
|55
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|20:20
|20:18.1
|6:47
|5:05
|0:11
|45
|5/35
|M35-39
|763
|Christopher Kuil
|38
|M
|Concord
|NH
|21:00
|20:27.2
|6:50
|5:14
|1:58
|46
|3/35
|M55-59
|791
|Craig Schaepe
|58
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|20:33
|20:29.5
|6:50
|5:16
|0:22
|47
|1/60
|F30-34
|788
|Jamie Byron Geller
|32
|F
|Newton
|MA
|20:36
|20:31.7
|6:51
|5:18
|Winner
|48
|4/35
|M55-59
|769
|John Obrien
|58
|M
|Acton
|MA
|20:37
|20:35.2
|6:52
|5:22
|0:28
|49
|2/82
|F35-39
|850
|Audrey Beaulac
|39
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|20:37
|20:35.8
|6:52
|5:22
|1:26
|50
|4/41
|M45-49
|969
|Phil Daniels
|48
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|20:40
|20:37.3
|6:53
|5:24
|2:14
|51
|2/60
|F30-34
|840
|Margarita Duncan
|33
|F
|Hillsborough
|NH
|20:43
|20:39.4
|6:54
|5:26
|0:08
|52
|7/39
|M13-19
|1390
|Gavan Murdock
|14
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|20:40
|20:39.7
|6:54
|5:26
|3:15
|53
|8/39
|M13-19
|1412
|Ethan Pulsifer
|15
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|20:53
|20:48.2
|6:57
|5:35
|3:24
|54
|6/33
|M30-34
|438
|Bud Marro
|31
|M
|Claremont
|NH
|20:51
|20:48.3
|6:57
|5:35
|2:03
|55
|1/84
|F50-54
|87
|Maryn Barrett
|52
|F
|East Andover
|NH
|20:57
|20:53.3
|6:58
|5:40
|Winner
|56
|9/39
|M13-19
|1331
|Mychal Reynolds
|14
|M
|Andover
|NH
|20:54
|20:53.4
|6:58
|5:40
|3:29
|57
|6/35
|M35-39
|750
|Isaac Stoner
|36
|M
|Somerville
|MA
|21:19
|21:05.4
|7:02
|5:52
|2:36
|58
|4/51
|M50-54
|661
|Jason Hall
|52
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|21:09
|21:07.1
|7:03
|5:54
|3:08
|59
|10/39
|M13-19
|1342
|Sam Hesketh
|15
|M
|Westford
|MA
|21:08
|21:07.7
|7:03
|5:54
|3:43
|60
|6/54
|M40-44
|987
|David Day
|42
|M
|Eliot
|ME
|21:34
|21:08.9
|7:03
|5:55
|3:37
|61
|11/39
|M13-19
|1377
|Christopher Chong
|15
|M
|Bedford, Nh
|NH
|21:15
|21:10.2
|7:04
|5:57
|3:46
|62
|12/39
|M13-19
|1397
|Jackson Barnes
|16
|M
|Weare
|NH
|21:14
|21:10.3
|7:04
|5:57
|3:46
|63
|7/35
|M35-39
|778
|Marc Cloutier
|37
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|21:12
|21:10.7
|7:04
|5:57
|2:41
|64
|5/35
|M55-59
|580
|Glen Page
|57
|M
|Haverhill
|NH
|21:22
|21:20.2
|7:07
|6:07
|1:13
|65
|8/35
|M35-39
|124
|Ryan Farnsworth
|35
|M
|Milford
|NH
|21:31
|21:22.3
|7:08
|6:09
|2:53
|66
|7/33
|M30-34
|656
|Jonathan Holso
|32
|M
|Webster
|NH
|21:47
|21:23.5
|7:08
|6:10
|2:38
|67
|1/59
|F0-12
|1209
|Emma Silva
|12
|F
|Coventry
|RI
|21:29
|21:28.9
|7:10
|6:15
|Winner
|68
|5/51
|M50-54
|514
|Jeremy Gill
|51
|M
|Epping
|NH
|21:49
|21:35.0
|7:12
|6:21
|3:35
|69
|4/33
|F13-19
|1344
|Anna Brammer-Depuy
|15
|F
|Milford
|NH
|21:42
|21:35.0
|7:12
|6:21
|2:14
|70
|2/67
|M0-12
|1359
|Mason Bacotti
|9
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|21:38
|21:36.2
|7:13
|6:23
|2:09
|71
|1/14
|M65-69
|145
|Dick Jardine
|68
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|21:40
|21:36.2
|7:13
|6:23
|Winner
|72
|6/51
|M50-54
|381
|Daniel Shine
|50
|M
|Townsend
|MA
|21:42
|21:37.9
|7:13
|6:24
|3:38
|73
|2/84
|F50-54
|2
|Ellen Raffio
|53
|F
|Bow
|NH
|21:50
|21:42.9
|7:15
|6:29
|0:49
|74
|7/51
|M50-54
|358
|Dave Beliveau
|53
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|21:49
|21:44.4
|7:15
|6:31
|3:45
|75
|2/70
|F45-49
|16
|Cathleen Brown
|46
|F
|New Boston
|NH
|21:50
|21:45.0
|7:15
|6:31
|2:01
|76
|13/39
|M13-19
|1360
|Cody Lund
|14
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|22:13
|21:47.4
|7:16
|6:34
|4:23
|77
|7/54
|M40-44
|548
|Steven Whitley
|43
|M
|Hopkinton
|NH
|22:41
|21:48.4
|7:17
|6:35
|4:17
|78
|1/93
|F40-44
|221
|Laura Soule
|42
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|21:57
|21:51.4
|7:18
|6:38
|Winner
|79
|5/41
|M45-49
|1214
|Clinton Swett
|45
|M
|21:59
|21:54.1
|7:19
|6:41
|3:31
|80
|3/70
|F45-49
|340
|Emalia Rubner
|47
|F
|Hillsboro
|NH
|22:10
|22:03.9
|7:22
|6:50
|2:20
|81
|8/33
|M30-34
|240
|Adam Thornbro
|33
|M
|Milford
|NH
|22:12
|22:06.8
|7:23
|6:53
|3:21
|82
|6/41
|M45-49
|843
|John Olson
|48
|M
|Concord
|NH
|22:11
|22:07.5
|7:23
|6:54
|3:44
|83
|8/51
|M50-54
|531
|Ron Vaillancourt
|52
|M
|Belmont
|NH
|22:14
|22:08.6
|7:23
|6:55
|4:09
|84
|3/82
|F35-39
|617
|Nicole Bryant
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|22:35
|22:10.4
|7:24
|6:57
|3:01
|85
|8/54
|M40-44
|338
|Jeremy Woodward
|43
|M
|Concord
|NH
|22:20
|22:14.4
|7:25
|7:01
|4:43
|86
|9/54
|M40-44
|799
|Todd Noce
|44
|M
|Bow
|NH
|22:19
|22:15.8
|7:26
|7:02
|4:44
|87
|9/33
|M30-34
|501
|Adam Loranger
|33
|M
|Windham
|NH
|22:27
|22:19.9
|7:27
|7:06
|3:34
|88
|9/51
|M50-54
|11
|Richard Hartford
|52
|M
|Northwood
|NH
|22:25
|22:21.2
|7:28
|7:08
|4:22
|89
|10/54
|M40-44
|148
|Abraham Wiley
|44
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|22:31
|22:22.3
|7:28
|7:09
|4:51
|90
|7/41
|M45-49
|442
|Niall Buckley
|48
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|22:58
|22:25.7
|7:29
|7:12
|4:02
|91
|5/33
|F13-19
|1046
|Sydney Sexton
|14
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|22:31
|22:30.5
|7:31
|7:17
|3:10
|92
|6/35
|M55-59
|865
|Kevin Dickson
|55
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|22:43
|22:36.9
|7:33
|7:23
|2:29
|93
|10/33
|M30-34
|158
|Kevin Fisher
|30
|M
|East Hampstead
|NH
|22:54
|22:38.1
|7:33
|7:25
|3:53
|94
|11/54
|M40-44
|726
|Robert Mittelholzer
|40
|M
|Windham
|NH
|22:46
|22:38.5
|7:33
|7:25
|5:07
|95
|1/21
|M60-64
|831
|Charles Weinstein
|61
|M
|Sunapee
|NH
|22:55
|22:39.9
|7:34
|7:26
|Winner
|96
|3/67
|M0-12
|1212
|Carter Swett
|12
|M
|22:48
|22:41.8
|7:34
|7:28
|3:14
|97
|2/21
|M60-64
|180
|Chuck Farrow
|60
|M
|Carlisle
|MA
|22:53
|22:41.9
|7:34
|7:28
|0:02
|98
|11/33
|M30-34
|682
|Ryan Kenney
|34
|M
|Weare
|NH
|23:00
|22:44.0
|7:35
|7:30
|3:58
|99
|4/67
|M0-12
|1358
|Michael Bacotti Jr
|11
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|22:48
|22:46.4
|7:36
|7:33
|3:19
|100
|10/51
|M50-54
|28
|Antony Walker
|54
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|22:59
|22:46.7
|7:36
|7:33
|4:47
|101
|3/84
|F50-54
|351
|Laurie Nicholas
|53
|F
|Gorham
|ME
|22:51
|22:47.0
|7:36
|7:33
|1:53
|102
|9/35
|M35-39
|624
|Dean Williams
|36
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|23:02
|22:47.7
|7:36
|7:34
|4:18
|103
|14/39
|M13-19
|1369
|Gabriel Murray
|13
|M
|Framingham
|MA
|23:19
|22:52.5
|7:38
|7:39
|5:28
|104
|8/41
|M45-49
|994
|Robert Barry
|46
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|23:28
|22:57.7
|7:40
|7:44
|4:34
|105
|7/35
|M55-59
|697
|Michael Dugas
|56
|M
|Epsom
|NH
|23:06
|23:02.1
|7:41
|7:49
|2:55
|106
|15/39
|M13-19
|1040
|Brody Palmateer
|15
|M
|Henniker
|NH
|23:08
|23:04.2
|7:42
|7:51
|5:40
|107
|6/33
|F13-19
|1343
|Joely Brammer-Depuy
|17
|F
|Milford
|NH
|23:11
|23:04.5
|7:42
|7:51
|3:44
|108
|4/84
|F50-54
|927
|Emily Hurley
|51
|F
|Peterborough
|NH
|23:13
|23:04.6
|7:42
|7:51
|2:11
|109
|16/39
|M13-19
|1348
|Ryan Burke
|14
|M
|Hudson
|NH
|23:15
|23:07.6
|7:43
|7:54
|5:43
|110
|3/60
|F30-34
|76
|Kaylin Ossing
|30
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|23:21
|23:07.8
|7:43
|7:54
|2:36
|111
|2/30
|F25-29
|911
|Zoey Zukowski
|29
|F
|Spencer
|MA
|23:21
|23:08.5
|7:43
|7:55
|3:41
|112
|2/8
|M20-24
|1210
|Anatoly Vassiliev
|23
|M
|Merritt Island
|FL
|24:16
|23:09.3
|7:44
|7:56
|4:54
|113
|9/41
|M45-49
|577
|Raymond Bailey
|45
|M
|Hampstead
|NH
|23:23
|23:12.5
|7:45
|7:59
|4:49
|114
|10/41
|M45-49
|883
|Roger Rivers
|46
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|23:16
|23:13.8
|7:45
|8:00
|4:50
|115
|11/41
|M45-49
|887
|Michael Rennie
|46
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|23:25
|23:14.8
|7:45
|8:01
|4:51
|116
|12/54
|M40-44
|362
|Eric Boucher
|41
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|23:31
|23:20.6
|7:47
|8:07
|5:49
|117
|17/39
|M13-19
|1296
|William Hartshorn
|19
|M
|Billerica
|MA
|23:32
|23:21.7
|7:48
|8:08
|5:57
|118
|10/35
|M35-39
|419
|John Tranquilli
|39
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|23:34
|23:24.4
|7:49
|8:11
|4:55
|119
|4/82
|F35-39
|418
|Kendra Tranquilli
|39
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|23:34
|23:24.8
|7:49
|8:11
|4:15
|120
|5/67
|M0-12
|1474
|Connor Tranquilli
|8
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|23:34
|23:24.9
|7:49
|8:11
|3:57
|121
|4/60
|F30-34
|830
|Samantha Weaver
|33
|F
|South Sutton
|NH
|23:28
|23:25.4
|7:49
|8:12
|2:54
|122
|1/11
|M70-74
|420
|Ken Stafford
|72
|M
|Auburn
|MA
|23:34
|23:25.5
|7:49
|8:12
|Winner
|123
|1/58
|F55-59
|543
|Erica Russell
|57
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|23:35
|23:26.5
|7:49
|8:13
|Winner
|124
|18/39
|M13-19
|1320
|Connor Longacre
|15
|M
|Pembroke
|NH
|23:53
|23:27.3
|7:50
|8:14
|6:03
|125
|1/20
|F20-24
|631
|Shannon Gayron
|23
|F
|Saugus
|MA
|23:33
|23:28.5
|7:50
|8:15
|Winner
|126
|5/82
|F35-39
|725
|Kerry Mittelholzer
|39
|F
|Windham
|NH
|23:37
|23:29.5
|7:50
|8:16
|4:20
|127
|11/51
|M50-54
|557
|Steven Saffo
|50
|M
|Benton
|NH
|23:53
|23:30.6
|7:51
|8:17
|5:31
|128
|7/33
|F13-19
|1333
|Lauren Bouthot
|18
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|23:38
|23:31.3
|7:51
|8:18
|4:11
|129
|12/41
|M45-49
|792
|Joshua Bouthot
|45
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|23:38
|23:31.4
|7:51
|8:18
|5:08
|130
|19/39
|M13-19
|1332
|Jack Noce
|14
|M
|Bow
|NH
|23:40
|23:36.4
|7:53
|8:23
|6:12
|131
|8/35
|M55-59
|62
|Christopher Baerman
|55
|M
|Laconia
|NH
|23:44
|23:40.2
|7:54
|8:27
|3:33
|132
|5/60
|F30-34
|481
|Nicole Guarino
|34
|F
|Laconia
|NH
|23:46
|23:41.5
|7:54
|8:28
|3:10
|133
|4/70
|F45-49
|149
|Laura Heath
|45
|F
|New London
|NH
|23:51
|23:42.6
|7:55
|8:29
|3:59
|134
|12/51
|M50-54
|878
|Wayne St.Jacques
|52
|M
|Webster
|NH
|23:52
|23:49.2
|7:57
|8:36
|5:50
|135
|3/8
|M20-24
|628
|Matthew Johnson
|24
|M
|Enfield
|CT
|23:59
|23:54.9
|7:59
|8:41
|5:39
|136
|2/93
|F40-44
|458
|Patty Stella
|40
|F
|Derry
|NH
|24:01
|23:55.6
|7:59
|8:42
|2:04
|137
|9/35
|M55-59
|643
|Jim Chrabolowski
|55
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|24:07
|24:01.1
|8:01
|8:48
|3:54
|138
|8/33
|F13-19
|1368
|Ashley Bobotas
|17
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|24:16
|24:04.3
|8:02
|8:51
|4:44
|139
|13/54
|M40-44
|923
|Ryan O’Rourke
|43
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|24:08
|24:06.2
|8:03
|8:53
|6:35
|140
|4/8
|M20-24
|302
|Nick Pellegrini
|23
|M
|Boston
|MA
|24:24
|24:06.5
|8:03
|8:53
|5:51
|141
|5/8
|M20-24
|653
|Thomas Dagenais
|24
|M
|Agawam
|MA
|24:24
|24:06.9
|8:03
|8:53
|5:51
|142
|6/67
|M0-12
|971
|Connor Daniels
|12
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|24:18
|24:08.9
|8:03
|8:55
|4:41
|143
|6/60
|F30-34
|321
|Jenna Hutchinson
|34
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|24:23
|24:11.2
|8:04
|8:58
|3:40
|144
|2/58
|F55-59
|488
|Lucinda Bliss
|56
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|24:19
|24:14.6
|8:05
|9:01
|0:48
|145
|13/51
|M50-54
|939
|Rob Green
|51
|M
|Derry
|NH
|24:22
|24:15.3
|8:06
|9:02
|6:16
|146
|10/35
|M55-59
|26
|Bryan Nowell
|59
|M
|Hopkinton
|NH
|24:22
|24:16.6
|8:06
|9:03
|4:09
|147
|3/93
|F40-44
|982
|Karen Bergquist
|43
|F
|Bow
|NH
|24:22
|24:16.6
|8:06
|9:03
|2:25
|148
|11/35
|M55-59
|555
|Stephen Bobotas
|56
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|24:29
|24:17.7
|8:06
|9:04
|4:10
|149
|12/33
|M30-34
|988
|Jackson Watson
|34
|M
|Hartford
|CT
|24:34
|24:20.0
|8:07
|9:06
|5:34
|150
|3/23
|M25-29
|1003
|Samuel Rhoades
|29
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|24:43
|24:22.0
|8:08
|9:08
|5:54
|151
|12/35
|M55-59
|584
|Steven Read
|56
|M
|Piermont
|NH
|24:32
|24:25.3
|8:09
|9:12
|4:18
|152
|3/21
|M60-64
|487
|Paul Horvath
|62
|M
|Somersworth
|NH
|24:33
|24:27.3
|8:10
|9:14
|1:48
|153
|5/84
|F50-54
|245
|Angela Burke
|51
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|24:49
|24:29.7
|8:10
|9:16
|3:36
|154
|6/82
|F35-39
|925
|Alison Hall
|38
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|24:38
|24:30.1
|8:11
|9:17
|5:21
|155
|1/15
|F65-69
|991
|Lorraine McPhillips
|67
|F
|Bethlehem
|NH
|24:34
|24:30.3
|8:11
|9:17
|Winner
|156
|5/70
|F45-49
|722
|Sara Flynn
|48
|F
|Walpole
|NH
|25:01
|24:33.4
|8:12
|9:20
|4:50
|157
|13/41
|M45-49
|757
|Jeremy Milani
|49
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|24:55
|24:34.3
|8:12
|9:21
|6:11
|158
|4/93
|F40-44
|290
|Nicole Downing
|44
|F
|Middleton
|NH
|24:42
|24:35.8
|8:12
|9:22
|2:44
|159
|13/33
|M30-34
|781
|William Benedum
|34
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|25:03
|24:43.0
|8:15
|9:29
|5:57
|160
|6/84
|F50-54
|723
|Kim Cotter
|54
|F
|Spofford
|NH
|25:11
|24:43.7
|8:15
|9:30
|3:50
|161
|14/41
|M45-49
|424
|Thomas Lewis
|49
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|24:51
|24:44.0
|8:15
|9:30
|6:20
|162
|11/35
|M35-39
|430
|Michael O’Neil
|36
|M
|Bow
|NH
|24:52
|24:44.3
|8:15
|9:31
|6:15
|163
|7/60
|F30-34
|429
|Diana O’Neil
|34
|F
|Bow
|NH
|24:52
|24:45.1
|8:15
|9:32
|4:14
|164
|13/35
|M55-59
|829
|Darryl Jelley
|56
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|25:02
|24:45.1
|8:15
|9:32
|4:38
|165
|20/39
|M13-19
|1318
|Nicholas Currier
|16
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|24:58
|24:49.0
|8:17
|9:35
|7:24
|166
|14/54
|M40-44
|767
|Noah Bowers
|42
|M
|Townsend
|MA
|25:26
|24:50.4
|8:17
|9:37
|7:19
|167
|12/35
|M35-39
|625
|Grant Van Der Beken
|39
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|25:22
|24:50.7
|8:17
|9:37
|6:21
|168
|3/58
|F55-59
|326
|Michelle Lacount
|57
|F
|Rye
|NH
|25:23
|24:50.8
|8:17
|9:37
|1:24
|169
|7/67
|M0-12
|1465
|Logan Proulx
|10
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|25:30
|24:50.8
|8:17
|9:37
|5:23
|170
|4/58
|F55-59
|594
|Valerie King
|56
|F
|Weare
|NH
|25:03
|24:51.7
|8:18
|9:38
|1:25
|171
|7/84
|F50-54
|335
|Lynne Pomerleau
|53
|F
|Salisbury
|MA
|25:00
|24:54.7
|8:19
|9:41
|4:01
|172
|3/30
|F25-29
|413
|Alli Keaney
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|25:32
|24:55.6
|8:19
|9:42
|5:28
|173
|14/51
|M50-54
|53
|Luke Huston
|52
|M
|Somersworth
|NH
|25:02
|24:57.1
|8:20
|9:44
|6:58
|174
|5/93
|F40-44
|323
|Angela Poulin
|42
|F
|Hollis
|NH
|25:14
|25:00.9
|8:21
|9:47
|3:09
|175
|6/93
|F40-44
|324
|Kerry Creeden
|42
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|25:14
|25:01.0
|8:21
|9:47
|3:09
|176
|8/84
|F50-54
|32
|Michelle Edwards
|50
|F
|Chichester
|NH
|25:20
|25:07.5
|8:23
|9:54
|4:14
|177
|14/35
|M55-59
|287
|Denis Duquette
|55
|M
|Franklin
|NH
|25:16
|25:08.5
|8:23
|9:55
|5:01
|178
|13/35
|M35-39
|932
|Brandon Provost
|35
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|25:28
|25:11.1
|8:24
|9:58
|6:42
|179
|14/35
|M35-39
|214
|Chris Samperi
|39
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|25:25
|25:15.8
|8:26
|10:02
|6:46
|180
|15/35
|M35-39
|505
|Michael Corrado
|35
|M
|Windham
|NH
|26:04
|25:23.2
|8:28
|10:10
|6:54
|181
|14/33
|M30-34
|1206
|Andy Sinwald
|33
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|25:43
|25:23.3
|8:28
|10:10
|6:38
|182
|8/67
|M0-12
|1408
|Derek Tetro
|12
|M
|Weare
|NH
|26:14
|25:24.5
|8:29
|10:11
|5:57
|183
|2/20
|F20-24
|818
|Lauren Lamberger
|23
|F
|Concord
|NH
|25:36
|25:25.4
|8:29
|10:12
|1:57
|184
|7/93
|F40-44
|91
|Meg Leonguerrero
|44
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|25:34
|25:25.9
|8:29
|10:12
|3:34
|185
|9/84
|F50-54
|379
|Susan Morehouse
|52
|F
|North Hampton
|NH
|26:02
|25:30.1
|8:31
|10:17
|4:37
|186
|15/41
|M45-49
|5
|Bill Ducasse
|45
|M
|Epsom
|NH
|25:39
|25:32.5
|8:31
|10:19
|7:09
|187
|15/51
|M50-54
|651
|David Fortin
|51
|M
|Hudson
|NH
|25:48
|25:33.3
|8:32
|10:20
|7:34
|188
|16/35
|M35-39
|23
|Joe Tingley
|37
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|25:45
|25:39.2
|8:34
|10:26
|7:10
|189
|8/60
|F30-34
|22
|Nikki Tingley
|34
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|25:46
|25:40.1
|8:34
|10:27
|5:09
|190
|15/54
|M40-44
|579
|Isaac Horn
|40
|M
|Hollis
|NH
|25:52
|25:42.3
|8:35
|10:29
|8:11
|191
|4/21
|M60-64
|1204
|John Murphy
|60
|M
|Grantham
|NH
|25:55
|25:42.4
|8:35
|10:29
|3:03
|192
|5/58
|F55-59
|77
|Deborah Mitchell
|55
|F
|Milford
|NH
|25:57
|25:42.5
|8:35
|10:29
|2:16
|193
|16/41
|M45-49
|34
|Greg Cole
|49
|M
|South Hamilton
|MA
|25:55
|25:43.1
|8:35
|10:30
|7:20
|194
|15/35
|M55-59
|468
|Kenneth Hassen
|56
|M
|Gilmanton
|NH
|25:48
|25:44.3
|8:35
|10:31
|5:37
|195
|4/30
|F25-29
|795
|Jessica Rich
|27
|F
|Winthrop
|MA
|25:57
|25:45.3
|8:36
|10:32
|6:18
|196
|1/39
|F60-64
|107
|Charla Stevens
|62
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|26:02
|25:46.6
|8:36
|10:33
|Winner
|197
|5/21
|M60-64
|130
|Robert J Papa Jr.
|61
|M
|Warwick
|RI
|25:53
|25:48.0
|8:36
|10:34
|3:08
|198
|9/60
|F30-34
|863
|Shauncie Dinkel
|30
|F
|Franklin
|NH
|25:59
|25:50.0
|8:37
|10:36
|5:18
|199
|16/54
|M40-44
|192
|Shunsuke Kanazawa
|40
|M
|Bothell
|WA
|26:32
|25:52.8
|8:38
|10:39
|8:21
|200
|9/67
|M0-12
|1431
|Ryan Fillip
|10
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|26:04
|25:53.1
|8:38
|10:40
|6:26
|201
|17/35
|M35-39
|929
|Jason Richards
|37
|M
|Auburn
|NH
|25:59
|25:53.4
|8:38
|10:40
|7:24
|202
|8/93
|F40-44
|928
|Jamie Givens
|41
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|26:00
|25:53.5
|8:38
|10:40
|4:02
|203
|17/54
|M40-44
|806
|Myke Hoang
|40
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:13
|25:54.5
|8:39
|10:41
|8:23
|204
|6/70
|F45-49
|894
|Jamie Clow
|45
|F
|Derry
|NH
|26:13
|25:55.2
|8:39
|10:42
|6:12
|205
|18/54
|M40-44
|253
|Todd McGrain
|40
|M
|Methuen
|MA
|26:11
|25:57.8
|8:40
|10:44
|8:26
|206
|9/93
|F40-44
|296
|Sara Rutstein
|42
|F
|Derry
|NH
|26:10
|25:57.9
|8:40
|10:44
|4:06
|207
|4/23
|M25-29
|952
|Christopher Forbes
|28
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:11
|25:58.6
|8:40
|10:45
|7:31
|208
|10/67
|M0-12
|1424
|Owen Currier
|9
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|26:10
|26:00.0
|8:40
|10:46
|6:32
|209
|5/30
|F25-29
|673
|Brandi Bellacicco
|28
|F
|South Hadley
|MA
|26:21
|26:01.7
|8:41
|10:48
|6:34
|210
|3/20
|F20-24
|482
|Emma Price
|23
|F
|Holyoke
|MA
|26:20
|26:01.9
|8:41
|10:48
|2:33
|211
|5/23
|M25-29
|454
|Blake Tyler
|27
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:26
|26:02.2
|8:41
|10:49
|7:35
|212
|10/60
|F30-34
|805
|Kate Carnaroli
|33
|F
|Hillsboro
|NH
|26:55
|26:03.2
|8:42
|10:50
|5:32
|213
|7/70
|F45-49
|530
|Naomi Girouard
|49
|F
|Belmont
|NH
|26:13
|26:03.4
|8:42
|10:50
|6:20
|214
|16/51
|M50-54
|642
|Scott Price
|50
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|26:26
|26:05.9
|8:42
|10:52
|8:06
|215
|19/54
|M40-44
|629
|Micheal Martineau
|40
|M
|Contoocook
|NH
|26:41
|26:06.1
|8:43
|10:53
|8:35
|216
|11/60
|F30-34
|603
|Alaina Kenney
|31
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|26:23
|26:06.2
|8:43
|10:53
|5:35
|217
|2/11
|M70-74
|634
|Ronald Currier
|74
|M
|South Hampton
|NH
|26:16
|26:06.5
|8:43
|10:53
|2:41
|218
|12/60
|F30-34
|736
|Julie Bisson
|31
|F
|Andover
|NH
|26:16
|26:07.3
|8:43
|10:54
|5:36
|219
|21/39
|M13-19
|1410
|Remy Alff
|13
|M
|Candia
|NH
|26:18
|26:08.0
|8:43
|10:54
|8:43
|220
|8/70
|F45-49
|683
|Alice Tuson
|47
|F
|Concord
|NH
|26:18
|26:08.1
|8:43
|10:55
|6:25
|221
|7/82
|F35-39
|465
|Jessica O’Dowd
|36
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:25
|26:09.1
|8:44
|10:56
|7:00
|222
|20/54
|M40-44
|191
|Jason Hennessy
|43
|M
|Bothell
|WA
|26:53
|26:14.2
|8:45
|11:01
|8:43
|223
|10/93
|F40-44
|254
|Nicole McGrain
|41
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|26:28
|26:15.2
|8:46
|11:02
|4:24
|224
|9/70
|F45-49
|289
|Amy Binda
|45
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|26:26
|26:15.5
|8:46
|11:02
|6:32
|225
|17/51
|M50-54
|457
|Jeff Small
|50
|M
|Claremont
|NH
|26:17
|26:16.5
|8:46
|11:03
|8:17
|226
|10/70
|F45-49
|97
|Kristina Howlett
|46
|F
|Center Barnstead
|NH
|26:38
|26:16.5
|8:46
|11:03
|6:33
|227
|2/59
|F0-12
|1413
|Maddy Howlett
|12
|F
|Center Barnstead
|NH
|26:38
|26:16.7
|8:46
|11:03
|4:48
|228
|11/67
|M0-12
|1307
|Joshuah Muller
|7
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|26:19
|26:16.9
|8:46
|11:03
|6:49
|229
|11/93
|F40-44
|86
|Shana Lafortune
|42
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:33
|26:18.1
|8:47
|11:05
|4:27
|230
|12/93
|F40-44
|989
|Erica King
|44
|F
|Loudon
|NH
|26:30
|26:19.0
|8:47
|11:05
|4:27
|231
|6/58
|F55-59
|621
|Kathy Denoncour
|59
|F
|Concord
|NH
|26:39
|26:19.4
|8:47
|11:06
|2:53
|232
|11/70
|F45-49
|809
|Tina Depaolo
|47
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:35
|26:20.4
|8:47
|11:07
|6:37
|233
|6/23
|M25-29
|297
|Joseph Riley
|25
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:31
|26:20.9
|8:47
|11:07
|7:53
|234
|6/8
|M20-24
|303
|Joe Ciurleo
|23
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|26:39
|26:21.8
|8:48
|11:08
|8:06
|235
|7/23
|M25-29
|209
|Cole Gonchar
|29
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:37
|26:22.3
|8:48
|11:09
|7:55
|236
|18/51
|M50-54
|633
|Peter Lincoln
|53
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|26:38
|26:22.4
|8:48
|11:09
|8:23
|237
|6/30
|F25-29
|210
|Jennifer Gonchar
|29
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:37
|26:22.8
|8:48
|11:09
|6:55
|238
|16/35
|M55-59
|950
|Robert Capodilupo
|57
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|26:44
|26:22.9
|8:48
|11:09
|6:15
|239
|10/84
|F50-54
|537
|Christina Balch
|52
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:38
|26:23.0
|8:48
|11:09
|5:29
|240
|19/51
|M50-54
|888
|Scott Sommer
|52
|M
|Brookline
|NH
|26:52
|26:23.5
|8:48
|11:10
|8:24
|241
|13/93
|F40-44
|1213
|Ericka Swett
|44
|F
|26:30
|26:24.0
|8:48
|11:10
|4:32
|242
|4/20
|F20-24
|630
|Emma Stratmoen
|23
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:31
|26:26.5
|8:49
|11:13
|2:58
|243
|8/82
|F35-39
|251
|Marie Ghilardi
|36
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|26:37
|26:27.2
|8:50
|11:14
|7:18
|244
|9/33
|F13-19
|1399
|Allyson Dimino
|18
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|26:37
|26:27.3
|8:50
|11:14
|7:07
|245
|5/20
|F20-24
|376
|Justine Gomes
|23
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|26:51
|26:28.5
|8:50
|11:15
|3:00
|246
|2/14
|M65-69
|776
|Robert Cautela
|65
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|27:04
|26:31.0
|8:51
|11:17
|4:54
|247
|12/70
|F45-49
|497
|Susan Albrecht
|49
|F
|Derry
|NH
|26:45
|26:31.9
|8:51
|11:18
|6:48
|248
|17/35
|M55-59
|495
|Raymond Billings
|58
|M
|Auburn
|NH
|26:46
|26:32.0
|8:51
|11:18
|6:24
|249
|17/41
|M45-49
|701
|Bob Owen
|49
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|26:46
|26:32.3
|8:51
|11:19
|8:09
|250
|15/33
|M30-34
|388
|David Chea
|32
|M
|Lowell
|MA
|26:53
|26:39.6
|8:54
|11:26
|7:54
|251
|20/51
|M50-54
|96
|Marc Laplante
|50
|M
|Salem
|NH
|26:55
|26:40.7
|8:54
|11:27
|8:41
|252
|21/51
|M50-54
|765
|Tim Piper
|52
|M
|Tilton
|NH
|27:00
|26:41.0
|8:54
|11:27
|8:41
|253
|14/93
|F40-44
|142
|Rosemary Alff
|41
|F
|Candia
|NH
|27:02
|26:41.5
|8:54
|11:28
|4:50
|254
|21/54
|M40-44
|4
|Bryan Halter
|41
|M
|Merrrimack
|NH
|26:46
|26:42.3
|8:55
|11:29
|9:11
|255
|22/39
|M13-19
|1323
|Mark Basnett
|18
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|26:57
|26:42.6
|8:55
|11:29
|9:18
|256
|22/51
|M50-54
|131
|Todd Sheehan
|51
|M
|Weare
|NH
|26:59
|26:42.6
|8:55
|11:29
|8:43
|257
|15/93
|F40-44
|127
|Alison Deboer
|43
|F
|Hopkinton
|MA
|26:58
|26:42.6
|8:55
|11:29
|4:51
|258
|6/21
|M60-64
|211
|William Connor
|61
|M
|Bow
|NH
|26:52
|26:45.8
|8:56
|11:32
|4:06
|259
|16/93
|F40-44
|1014
|Kristen Enman
|41
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|28:19
|26:45.8
|8:56
|11:32
|4:54
|260
|18/35
|M55-59
|299
|Russell Bean
|59
|M
|Rochester
|NH
|27:21
|26:45.9
|8:56
|11:32
|6:38
|261
|7/30
|F25-29
|741
|Aubrey Lovejoy
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|27:11
|26:47.8
|8:56
|11:34
|7:20
|262
|9/82
|F35-39
|82
|Jamie Ferguson
|37
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|27:04
|26:49.6
|8:57
|11:36
|7:40
|263
|23/51
|M50-54
|637
|Donald Crawford
|54
|M
|Hudson
|NH
|27:05
|26:50.3
|8:57
|11:37
|8:51
|264
|3/59
|F0-12
|1407
|Lillian Holl
|12
|F
|North Sutton
|NH
|26:59
|26:50.8
|8:57
|11:37
|5:22
|265
|13/70
|F45-49
|390
|Tory Wight
|45
|F
|New Ipswich
|NH
|26:57
|26:51.2
|8:58
|11:38
|7:08
|266
|18/35
|M35-39
|866
|Raimo Kalvi
|38
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:07
|26:51.4
|8:58
|11:38
|8:22
|267
|10/33
|F13-19
|1319
|Natalie Longacre
|16
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|27:18
|26:51.7
|8:58
|11:38
|7:31
|268
|18/41
|M45-49
|185
|James Holl
|48
|M
|North Sutton
|NH
|27:02
|26:53.5
|8:58
|11:40
|8:30
|269
|17/93
|F40-44
|184
|Jennifer Holl
|42
|F
|North Sutton
|NH
|27:03
|26:54.4
|8:59
|11:41
|5:03
|270
|13/60
|F30-34
|330
|Tiffany French
|34
|F
|Keene
|NH
|27:27
|26:54.6
|8:59
|11:41
|6:23
|271
|19/35
|M55-59
|822
|John Hickman
|57
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|27:10
|26:55.1
|8:59
|11:42
|6:48
|272
|14/70
|F45-49
|774
|Regina Skoglund
|49
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|27:11
|26:55.3
|8:59
|11:42
|7:12
|273
|11/84
|F50-54
|393
|Tammy Morse
|53
|F
|Claremont
|NH
|27:12
|26:55.5
|8:59
|11:42
|6:02
|274
|2/39
|F60-64
|677
|Nanci Sirois
|63
|F
|Windham
|NH
|27:05
|26:57.8
|9:00
|11:44
|1:11
|275
|14/60
|F30-34
|159
|Alicia Booth
|31
|F
|Attleboro
|MA
|27:17
|26:58.7
|9:00
|11:45
|6:27
|276
|3/39
|F60-64
|137
|Deborah Rosenthal
|60
|F
|Concord
|NH
|27:13
|26:58.8
|9:00
|11:45
|1:12
|277
|19/41
|M45-49
|985
|Mark Palmateer
|46
|M
|Henniker
|NH
|27:19
|26:59.8
|9:00
|11:46
|8:36
|278
|22/54
|M40-44
|893
|Carrie Lawrence
|40
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|27:27
|27:06.7
|9:03
|11:53
|9:35
|279
|23/54
|M40-44
|892
|Adam Lawrence
|40
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|27:27
|27:06.8
|9:03
|11:53
|9:35
|280
|23/39
|M13-19
|1349
|Jack Brooks
|14
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:33
|27:07.9
|9:03
|11:54
|9:43
|281
|7/58
|F55-59
|659
|Susan Zifchak
|55
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|27:44
|27:09.2
|9:04
|11:56
|3:43
|282
|4/39
|F60-64
|199
|Pat Bourgault
|63
|F
|Concord
|NH
|27:36
|27:14.4
|9:05
|12:01
|1:28
|283
|12/84
|F50-54
|67
|Sarah Lester
|51
|F
|Andover
|NH
|27:35
|27:14.6
|9:05
|12:01
|6:21
|284
|24/51
|M50-54
|347
|Stephen Alexander
|54
|M
|Keene
|NH
|27:25
|27:15.2
|9:06
|12:02
|9:16
|285
|20/41
|M45-49
|252
|Jerry Schneider
|47
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|27:31
|27:15.5
|9:06
|12:02
|8:52
|286
|16/33
|M30-34
|504
|Conor McKinney
|31
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:23
|27:15.6
|9:06
|12:02
|8:30
|287
|12/67
|M0-12
|1363
|Marcus Lowell
|12
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:41
|27:16.2
|9:06
|12:03
|7:49
|288
|10/82
|F35-39
|437
|Tasha Laro
|35
|F
|Franklin
|NH
|27:29
|27:17.8
|9:06
|12:04
|8:08
|289
|24/39
|M13-19
|1336
|Lucas Slayton
|13
|M
|Bow
|NH
|27:42
|27:18.0
|9:06
|12:04
|9:53
|290
|18/93
|F40-44
|844
|Kristy Soucy
|41
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|27:53
|27:18.5
|9:07
|12:05
|5:27
|291
|13/84
|F50-54
|139
|Heather Pellegrini
|51
|F
|Hopkinton
|MA
|27:34
|27:19.0
|9:07
|12:05
|6:25
|292
|11/82
|F35-39
|250
|Elizabeth Whitcomb
|35
|F
|Clarendon
|VT
|27:33
|27:20.7
|9:07
|12:07
|8:11
|293
|4/59
|F0-12
|1487
|Katherine Whitcomb
|3
|F
|N Clarendon
|VT
|27:33
|27:21.0
|9:07
|12:07
|5:52
|294
|15/70
|F45-49
|447
|Jill Godsoe
|45
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|28:12
|27:21.7
|9:08
|12:08
|7:38
|295
|5/59
|F0-12
|1418
|Olivia Prowker
|11
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|27:31
|27:22.4
|9:08
|12:09
|5:54
|296
|6/59
|F0-12
|1353
|Rosalie Neveu
|12
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|27:31
|27:22.4
|9:08
|12:09
|5:54
|297
|8/58
|F55-59
|744
|Nancy Brome
|58
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|28:51
|27:23.6
|9:08
|12:10
|3:57
|298
|17/33
|M30-34
|1013
|Michael Mendonca
|30
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:59
|27:27.3
|9:10
|12:14
|8:42
|299
|11/33
|F13-19
|1352
|Ava Cote
|13
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|28:13
|27:32.3
|9:11
|12:19
|8:12
|300
|9/58
|F55-59
|921
|Pamela Sweezy
|55
|F
|Boscawen
|NH
|27:44
|27:32.7
|9:11
|12:19
|4:06
|301
|5/39
|F60-64
|756
|Jill Arabas
|60
|F
|Hollis
|NH
|27:40
|27:34.1
|9:12
|12:21
|1:48
|302
|16/70
|F45-49
|8
|Kimberly McKenney
|48
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|28:00
|27:34.5
|9:12
|12:21
|7:51
|303
|15/60
|F30-34
|473
|Kali Wampler
|31
|F
|Henniker
|NH
|28:28
|27:36.2
|9:13
|12:23
|7:05
|304
|16/60
|F30-34
|527
|Ashley Miller
|34
|F
|Bradford
|NH
|28:28
|27:36.2
|9:13
|12:23
|7:05
|305
|17/70
|F45-49
|948
|Tracy Norris
|49
|F
|Penacook
|NH
|27:51
|27:40.6
|9:14
|12:27
|7:57
|306
|3/14
|M65-69
|675
|Paul Palleschi
|67
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|27:56
|27:41.1
|9:14
|12:28
|6:05
|307
|7/59
|F0-12
|1451
|Katrina Neveu
|10
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|27:54
|27:44.4
|9:15
|12:31
|6:16
|308
|6/20
|F20-24
|367
|Gabrielle L’Heureux
|22
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|28:09
|27:44.4
|9:15
|12:31
|4:16
|309
|18/33
|M30-34
|256
|Augustus Chua
|30
|M
|Hampton
|NH
|28:06
|27:44.7
|9:15
|12:31
|8:59
|310
|8/30
|F25-29
|257
|Cassidy Milliron
|27
|F
|Raymond
|NH
|28:06
|27:44.9
|9:15
|12:31
|8:17
|311
|19/33
|M30-34
|258
|Tanner Milliron
|30
|M
|Raymond
|NH
|28:06
|27:44.9
|9:15
|12:31
|8:59
|312
|6/39
|F60-64
|517
|Karen Cole
|63
|F
|Windham
|NH
|27:57
|27:45.0
|9:15
|12:31
|1:58
|313
|8/23
|M25-29
|1011
|Rick Wilson
|29
|M
|Amesbury
|MA
|28:03
|27:45.1
|9:16
|12:32
|9:18
|314
|7/21
|M60-64
|518
|Christopher Cole
|64
|M
|Windham
|NH
|27:58
|27:45.1
|9:16
|12:32
|5:06
|315
|12/82
|F35-39
|464
|Angela Desrosiers
|37
|F
|Dunbarton
|NH
|28:16
|27:45.5
|9:16
|12:32
|8:36
|316
|8/59
|F0-12
|1466
|Ella Hollingworth
|9
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|27:57
|27:45.9
|9:16
|12:32
|6:17
|317
|25/39
|M13-19
|1362
|Tj Paquin
|13
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|28:20
|27:49.3
|9:17
|12:36
|10:25
|318
|13/82
|F35-39
|369
|Nicole Haber
|38
|F
|Brookline
|MA
|28:11
|27:50.5
|9:17
|12:37
|8:41
|319
|19/93
|F40-44
|499
|Amy Hollingworth
|44
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|28:02
|27:51.6
|9:18
|12:38
|6:00
|320
|14/84
|F50-54
|300
|Angel Richmond
|52
|F
|Dracut
|MA
|28:34
|27:51.8
|9:18
|12:38
|6:58
|321
|15/84
|F50-54
|333
|Lisa Spampinato
|52
|F
|Salem
|NH
|28:18
|27:52.3
|9:18
|12:39
|6:59
|322
|7/39
|F60-64
|266
|Jane Allen
|63
|F
|Derry
|NH
|28:01
|27:52.5
|9:18
|12:39
|2:06
|323
|9/30
|F25-29
|227
|Lindsy Poulin
|26
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|28:39
|27:52.7
|9:18
|12:39
|8:25
|324
|20/93
|F40-44
|319
|Julie Gagne
|40
|F
|Lowell
|MA
|28:34
|27:52.7
|9:18
|12:39
|6:01
|325
|9/23
|M25-29
|610
|Joseph Berthold
|27
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|28:19
|27:53.6
|9:18
|12:40
|9:26
|326
|10/58
|F55-59
|595
|Eileen Higgins
|55
|F
|Milford
|NH
|28:23
|27:55.5
|9:19
|12:42
|4:29
|327
|4/14
|M65-69
|493
|Mark Dean
|65
|M
|Raymond
|NH
|28:09
|27:56.1
|9:19
|12:43
|6:20
|328
|10/23
|M25-29
|912
|Kyle Higgins
|28
|M
|Dover
|NH
|28:23
|27:56.3
|9:19
|12:43
|9:29
|329
|26/39
|M13-19
|1361
|Tucker Lund
|13
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|28:23
|27:57.0
|9:19
|12:43
|10:32
|330
|11/23
|M25-29
|414
|Daniel Onoa Aguirre
|28
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|28:37
|27:59.7
|9:20
|12:46
|9:32
|331
|16/84
|F50-54
|588
|Amie Freeman
|52
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|28:17
|28:00.7
|9:21
|12:47
|7:07
|332
|21/93
|F40-44
|752
|Sara Balassone
|41
|F
|Brentwood
|NH
|28:29
|28:00.8
|9:21
|12:47
|6:09
|333
|18/70
|F45-49
|489
|Tracie Gagnon
|45
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|28:28
|28:00.9
|9:21
|12:47
|8:17
|334
|14/82
|F35-39
|60
|Sara Boisvert
|36
|F
|Woonsocket
|RI
|28:19
|28:01.4
|9:21
|12:48
|8:52
|335
|24/54
|M40-44
|908
|Scott Parents
|42
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|28:34
|28:03.1
|9:22
|12:50
|10:32
|336
|20/35
|M55-59
|1005
|Eric Burroughs
|55
|M
|Goff
|NH
|29:31
|28:03.7
|9:22
|12:50
|7:56
|337
|17/84
|F50-54
|125
|Traci Pulsifer
|50
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|28:22
|28:04.4
|9:22
|12:51
|7:11
|338
|12/33
|F13-19
|1411
|Kara Pulsifer
|17
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|28:22
|28:04.7
|9:22
|12:51
|8:44
|339
|19/70
|F45-49
|703
|Kirsten Brooks
|48
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|28:31
|28:05.2
|9:22
|12:52
|8:22
|340
|20/70
|F45-49
|132
|Nancy Rank
|49
|F
|Milford
|NH
|28:17
|28:05.7
|9:22
|12:52
|8:22
|341
|2/15
|F65-69
|492
|Vicki Dean
|65
|F
|Raymond
|NH
|28:17
|28:09.5
|9:24
|12:56
|3:39
|342
|17/60
|F30-34
|547
|Tara Daly
|32
|F
|Derry
|NH
|28:50
|28:09.5
|9:24
|12:56
|7:38
|343
|27/39
|M13-19
|1370
|Tyler Coonradt
|15
|M
|Methuen
|MA
|28:44
|28:09.7
|9:24
|12:56
|10:45
|344
|18/60
|F30-34
|276
|Shayna Leblanc
|31
|F
|Saugus
|MA
|28:47
|28:14.7
|9:25
|13:01
|7:43
|345
|21/70
|F45-49
|702
|Jill Ober
|45
|F
|Laconia
|NH
|28:26
|28:16.0
|9:26
|13:02
|8:32
|346
|9/59
|F0-12
|1419
|Kaelyn Prowker
|11
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|28:25
|28:16.5
|9:26
|13:03
|6:48
|347
|21/41
|M45-49
|426
|Patrick Lee
|48
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|29:07
|28:18.7
|9:27
|13:05
|9:55
|348
|7/8
|M20-24
|1356
|Connor Safstrom
|20
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|29:58
|28:20.1
|9:27
|13:07
|10:05
|349
|22/41
|M45-49
|786
|Andrew Milford
|48
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|28:39
|28:21.7
|9:28
|13:08
|9:58
|350
|22/70
|F45-49
|785
|Alex Milford
|46
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|28:40
|28:21.8
|9:28
|13:08
|8:38
|351
|23/41
|M45-49
|3
|Randy Williams
|47
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|28:49
|28:22.1
|9:28
|13:09
|9:59
|352
|25/51
|M50-54
|924
|Joneric Safstrom
|54
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|30:00
|28:22.5
|9:28
|13:09
|10:23
|353
|11/58
|F55-59
|609
|Elise Orourke
|56
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|28:48
|28:24.4
|9:29
|13:11
|4:58
|354
|18/84
|F50-54
|943
|Lauren Farren
|53
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|28:44
|28:24.9
|9:29
|13:11
|7:31
|355
|13/67
|M0-12
|1495
|Nolan Moore
|9
|M
|Loudon
|NH
|28:50
|28:24.9
|9:29
|13:11
|8:57
|356
|20/33
|M30-34
|154
|Chad Moore
|34
|M
|Loudon
|NH
|28:49
|28:25.1
|9:29
|13:12
|9:40
|357
|21/35
|M55-59
|614
|Tim Orourke
|56
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|28:48
|28:25.2
|9:29
|13:12
|8:18
|358
|15/82
|F35-39
|931
|Jill Ruddon-Benedum
|35
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|28:44
|28:25.3
|9:29
|13:12
|9:16
|359
|22/93
|F40-44
|546
|Rachel Cochran
|41
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|29:06
|28:25.7
|9:29
|13:12
|6:34
|360
|19/60
|F30-34
|511
|Elizabeth Sargent
|31
|F
|Sterling
|MA
|28:43
|28:26.0
|9:29
|13:12
|7:54
|361
|20/60
|F30-34
|230
|Stephanie Marden
|32
|F
|Boxborough
|MA
|29:00
|28:27.7
|9:30
|13:14
|7:56
|362
|19/35
|M35-39
|884
|Eric Ramsey
|38
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:18
|28:29.0
|9:30
|13:15
|9:59
|363
|14/67
|M0-12
|1420
|Patrick Ramsey
|11
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:18
|28:29.5
|9:30
|13:16
|9:02
|364
|26/51
|M50-54
|246
|Brian Burke
|52
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|28:50
|28:29.7
|9:30
|13:16
|10:30
|365
|15/67
|M0-12
|1496
|Grayson Cloutier
|7
|M
|Bow
|NH
|28:37
|28:30.6
|9:31
|13:17
|9:03
|366
|20/35
|M35-39
|120
|Christopher Cloutier
|37
|M
|Bow
|NH
|28:38
|28:31.2
|9:31
|13:18
|10:02
|367
|19/84
|F50-54
|523
|Jean Silva
|50
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|28:59
|28:33.4
|9:32
|13:20
|7:40
|368
|7/20
|F20-24
|366
|Alyssa Lombardi
|22
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|28:59
|28:33.8
|9:32
|13:20
|5:05
|369
|23/93
|F40-44
|24
|Jill Fillip
|43
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|28:46
|28:34.4
|9:32
|13:21
|6:43
|370
|21/60
|F30-34
|329
|Sarah Baker
|34
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|29:08
|28:35.5
|9:32
|13:22
|8:04
|371
|22/60
|F30-34
|368
|Rachel Carpenter
|30
|F
|Webster
|NH
|29:21
|28:37.1
|9:33
|13:24
|8:06
|372
|16/67
|M0-12
|1453
|Brody Martel
|7
|M
|New Ipswich
|NH
|29:21
|28:39.1
|9:34
|13:26
|9:12
|373
|16/82
|F35-39
|593
|Amy Martel
|37
|F
|New Ipswich
|NH
|29:22
|28:40.1
|9:34
|13:27
|9:31
|374
|25/54
|M40-44
|802
|David Baril Jr
|43
|M
|Northfield
|NH
|28:54
|28:40.9
|9:34
|13:27
|11:09
|375
|8/8
|M20-24
|632
|Michael Waszeciak
|24
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|28:45
|28:41.5
|9:34
|13:28
|10:26
|376
|24/93
|F40-44
|768
|Juliana Savage
|43
|F
|Dunstable
|MA
|29:14
|28:43.5
|9:35
|13:30
|6:52
|377
|25/93
|F40-44
|724
|Hannah Parker
|43
|F
|Dummerston
|VT
|29:36
|28:48.5
|9:37
|13:35
|6:57
|378
|3/15
|F65-69
|709
|Katie Fettig
|66
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:00
|28:51.1
|9:37
|13:38
|4:21
|379
|20/84
|F50-54
|611
|Nathalie Travaglia
|51
|F
|North Andover
|MA
|29:50
|28:52.0
|9:38
|13:38
|7:58
|380
|27/51
|M50-54
|817
|Paul Jones
|53
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|29:07
|28:55.3
|9:39
|13:42
|10:56
|381
|26/93
|F40-44
|770
|Heather Geisser
|44
|F
|Concord
|NH
|29:39
|28:56.6
|9:39
|13:43
|7:05
|382
|23/70
|F45-49
|14
|Michele Kelly
|49
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:27
|28:56.7
|9:39
|13:43
|9:13
|383
|27/93
|F40-44
|75
|Lara Richards
|40
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:13
|28:56.8
|9:39
|13:43
|7:05
|384
|28/93
|F40-44
|597
|Jennifer Willess
|43
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|29:28
|28:58.9
|9:40
|13:45
|7:07
|385
|26/54
|M40-44
|670
|Mark Lisavich
|41
|M
|Salem
|NH
|29:09
|28:59.5
|9:40
|13:46
|11:28
|386
|28/39
|M13-19
|1354
|Vaughn Conrad
|13
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|29:09
|28:59.5
|9:40
|13:46
|11:35
|387
|21/84
|F50-54
|955
|Laura Bleakley
|51
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|29:24
|29:01.9
|9:41
|13:48
|8:08
|388
|17/67
|M0-12
|1302
|Aiden Bleakley
|9
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|29:24
|29:01.9
|9:41
|13:48
|9:34
|389
|29/93
|F40-44
|958
|Becky Palmateer
|41
|F
|Henniker
|NH
|29:22
|29:03.7
|9:42
|13:50
|7:12
|390
|8/20
|F20-24
|582
|Sydney Carter
|24
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:17
|29:05.1
|9:42
|13:52
|5:37
|391
|13/33
|F13-19
|1398
|Leah Dugas
|14
|F
|Epsom
|NH
|29:22
|29:05.7
|9:42
|13:52
|9:45
|392
|10/59
|F0-12
|1317
|Sophie Shea
|12
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:29
|29:06.5
|9:43
|13:53
|7:38
|393
|27/54
|M40-44
|539
|Rosario Parisi
|43
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|29:32
|29:06.6
|9:43
|13:53
|11:35
|394
|18/67
|M0-12
|1024
|Ben Barry
|0
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:37
|29:07.0
|9:43
|13:53
|9:39
|395
|24/70
|F45-49
|274
|Rebecca Dugas
|47
|F
|Epsom
|NH
|29:25
|29:07.8
|9:43
|13:54
|9:24
|396
|12/58
|F55-59
|1015
|Sandra Flynn
|56
|F
|Lunenburg
|MA
|29:40
|29:08.4
|9:43
|13:55
|5:42
|397
|9/20
|F20-24
|345
|Megan Sherman
|24
|F
|Sanbornton
|NH
|29:45
|29:09.0
|9:43
|13:55
|5:40
|398
|23/60
|F30-34
|851
|Brittany Silva
|33
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:45
|29:09.6
|9:44
|13:56
|8:38
|399
|19/67
|M0-12
|1427
|Rocco Aronson
|11
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|29:36
|29:09.6
|9:44
|13:56
|9:42
|400
|30/93
|F40-44
|842
|Doria Aronson
|40
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|29:36
|29:09.7
|9:44
|13:56
|7:18
|401
|17/82
|F35-39
|814
|Erika Vacher
|37
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:44
|29:10.5
|9:44
|13:57
|10:01
|402
|24/60
|F30-34
|463
|Amanda Al-Jarah
|34
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:41
|29:10.5
|9:44
|13:57
|8:39
|403
|12/23
|M25-29
|346
|Julian Baute
|29
|M
|Sanbornton
|NH
|29:47
|29:10.7
|9:44
|13:57
|10:43
|404
|11/59
|F0-12
|1435
|Avy Vacher
|7
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:44
|29:12.0
|9:44
|13:58
|7:43
|405
|28/54
|M40-44
|626
|Michael Bacotti
|42
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:33
|29:13.1
|9:45
|14:00
|11:42
|406
|24/41
|M45-49
|749
|Greg Roberge
|49
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|29:41
|29:13.5
|9:45
|14:00
|10:50
|407
|14/33
|F13-19
|1404
|Isabella Valliere
|14
|F
|Hill
|NH
|29:26
|29:15.1
|9:46
|14:02
|9:55
|408
|20/67
|M0-12
|1301
|Eric Halter
|10
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|29:26
|29:15.9
|9:46
|14:02
|9:48
|409
|28/51
|M50-54
|453
|John Koskela
|53
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|29:46
|29:17.0
|9:46
|14:03
|11:17
|410
|25/70
|F45-49
|452
|Donna Smith
|49
|F
|Derry
|NH
|29:46
|29:17.7
|9:46
|14:04
|9:34
|411
|3/11
|M70-74
|684
|Ronald Losier
|74
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|30:10
|29:19.9
|9:47
|14:06
|5:54
|412
|22/84
|F50-54
|1019
|Renee Dickson
|53
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:36
|29:20.7
|9:47
|14:07
|8:27
|413
|18/82
|F35-39
|686
|Cara Chanoine
|38
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:12
|29:22.1
|9:48
|14:09
|10:13
|414
|31/93
|F40-44
|655
|Melinda Weir
|44
|F
|Chichester
|NH
|29:49
|29:22.3
|9:48
|14:09
|7:31
|415
|21/67
|M0-12
|1417
|Everett Sheehan
|10
|M
|Pembroke
|NH
|29:26
|29:24.0
|9:48
|14:10
|9:56
|416
|32/93
|F40-44
|102
|Elizabeth Bukala
|41
|F
|North Chelmsford
|MA
|29:52
|29:24.1
|9:49
|14:11
|7:33
|417
|29/51
|M50-54
|662
|Douglas Blair
|54
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:36
|29:24.2
|9:49
|14:11
|11:25
|418
|8/39
|F60-64
|972
|Susan Broadwater
|61
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|29:53
|29:24.6
|9:49
|14:11
|3:38
|419
|29/54
|M40-44
|103
|William Bukala
|41
|M
|North Chelmsford
|MA
|29:53
|29:24.8
|9:49
|14:11
|11:53
|420
|10/20
|F20-24
|977
|Tesa Jewell
|22
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|29:45
|29:25.8
|9:49
|14:12
|5:57
|421
|13/58
|F55-59
|688
|Zoe Gillis
|59
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|29:48
|29:26.2
|9:49
|14:13
|6:00
|422
|29/39
|M13-19
|1043
|Ayden Day
|13
|M
|Eliot
|ME
|29:53
|29:29.7
|9:50
|14:16
|12:05
|423
|23/84
|F50-54
|901
|Lori Langan
|52
|F
|Kingston
|NH
|29:49
|29:30.7
|9:51
|14:17
|8:37
|424
|19/82
|F35-39
|879
|Stephanie Churchey
|38
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:08
|29:31.6
|9:51
|14:18
|10:22
|425
|24/84
|F50-54
|945
|Shari Durazzano
|51
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:05
|29:33.3
|9:52
|14:20
|8:40
|426
|25/84
|F50-54
|944
|Bridget Pichette
|51
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|30:05
|29:33.5
|9:52
|14:20
|8:40
|427
|20/82
|F35-39
|646
|Rebecca Brasley
|37
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:10
|29:33.6
|9:52
|14:20
|10:24
|428
|22/35
|M55-59
|685
|Scott Vartanian
|57
|M
|Westminster
|MA
|30:19
|29:36.5
|9:53
|14:23
|9:29
|429
|14/58
|F55-59
|63
|Debra Shaw
|55
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|29:49
|29:37.6
|9:53
|14:24
|6:11
|430
|26/70
|F45-49
|687
|Teisha Boyce
|48
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|29:57
|29:38.5
|9:53
|14:25
|9:55
|431
|15/58
|F55-59
|652
|Kim Washkowiak
|56
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|30:02
|29:38.8
|9:53
|14:25
|6:12
|432
|9/39
|F60-64
|689
|Pamela Dinapoli
|63
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:57
|29:38.8
|9:53
|14:25
|3:52
|433
|16/58
|F55-59
|942
|Lori Laventure
|57
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:58
|29:39.4
|9:54
|14:26
|6:13
|434
|33/93
|F40-44
|803
|Patricia Preston
|40
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|29:59
|29:41.8
|9:54
|14:28
|7:50
|435
|23/35
|M55-59
|212
|Damian Mangini
|57
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|30:16
|29:44.9
|9:55
|14:31
|9:37
|436
|4/11
|M70-74
|417
|Dennis Bedrosian
|71
|M
|Newburyport
|MA
|30:05
|29:46.2
|9:56
|14:33
|6:21
|437
|17/58
|F55-59
|280
|Terry Newcomb
|55
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:04
|29:47.5
|9:56
|14:34
|6:21
|438
|24/35
|M55-59
|728
|Dean Brammer
|57
|M
|Milford
|NH
|30:30
|29:47.5
|9:56
|14:34
|9:40
|439
|1/5
|F70-74
|984
|Carol Gayman
|73
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:16
|29:47.9
|9:56
|14:34
|Winner
|440
|26/84
|F50-54
|695
|Christine Faulkner
|54
|F
|Greenland
|NH
|30:28
|29:47.9
|9:56
|14:34
|8:54
|441
|25/41
|M45-49
|208
|Nathan Kimball
|45
|M
|Portsmouth
|RI
|31:19
|29:50.0
|9:57
|14:36
|11:26
|442
|5/14
|M65-69
|1215
|Geno Dempsey
|65
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|30:02
|29:50.2
|9:57
|14:37
|8:14
|443
|10/39
|F60-64
|510
|Diana Ager
|62
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|30:25
|29:50.7
|9:57
|14:37
|4:04
|444
|18/58
|F55-59
|219
|Cheryl Cromwell
|57
|F
|Tiverton
|RI
|31:19
|29:50.8
|9:57
|14:37
|6:24
|445
|21/82
|F35-39
|207
|Mary Montigny
|39
|F
|Portsmouth
|RI
|31:19
|29:51.4
|9:58
|14:38
|10:42
|446
|34/93
|F40-44
|12
|Karen MacCrate
|40
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|30:22
|29:54.9
|9:59
|14:41
|8:03
|447
|19/58
|F55-59
|122
|Laurie Provencher
|57
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:19
|29:57.5
|10:00
|14:44
|6:31
|448
|22/82
|F35-39
|382
|Michelle Sullivan
|35
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:16
|29:58.0
|10:00
|14:44
|10:48
|449
|21/33
|M30-34
|116
|Russell Newton
|32
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|30:18
|29:58.2
|10:00
|14:45
|11:13
|450
|25/60
|F30-34
|115
|Amanda Newton
|30
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|30:18
|29:58.3
|10:00
|14:45
|9:27
|451
|35/93
|F40-44
|364
|Meredith Gill
|43
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|30:15
|29:58.4
|10:00
|14:45
|8:07
|452
|15/33
|F13-19
|1389
|Margaret Gill
|13
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|30:15
|29:58.8
|10:00
|14:45
|10:38
|453
|30/51
|M50-54
|117
|Frank Cavanaugh
|51
|M
|Chichester
|NH
|30:18
|29:59.1
|10:00
|14:46
|12:00
|454
|26/41
|M45-49
|365
|Brian Gill
|45
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|30:15
|29:59.3
|10:00
|14:46
|11:36
|455
|13/23
|M25-29
|667
|Alex Proulx
|27
|M
|Derry
|NH
|30:37
|30:00.0
|10:00
|14:46
|11:32
|456
|10/30
|F25-29
|668
|Sara Vose
|27
|F
|Derry
|NH
|30:37
|30:00.2
|10:01
|14:47
|10:33
|457
|27/84
|F50-54
|118
|Darlene Cavanaugh
|54
|F
|Chichester
|NH
|30:18
|30:00.9
|10:01
|14:47
|9:07
|458
|25/35
|M55-59
|85
|David Serrentino
|58
|M
|Sunapee
|NH
|30:20
|30:02.2
|10:01
|14:49
|9:55
|459
|28/84
|F50-54
|187
|Kimberly Bonenfant
|52
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:17
|30:03.2
|10:02
|14:50
|9:10
|460
|27/70
|F45-49
|732
|Karen Martin
|49
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|30:28
|30:03.4
|10:02
|14:50
|10:20
|461
|29/84
|F50-54
|513
|Kristine Blanchette
|54
|F
|Warner
|NH
|30:31
|30:10.4
|10:04
|14:57
|9:17
|462
|28/70
|F45-49
|506
|Kirsten Favorite-Smith
|45
|F
|Keene
|NH
|31:02
|30:11.5
|10:04
|14:58
|10:28
|463
|22/67
|M0-12
|1426
|Alex Schall
|7
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|30:32
|30:11.6
|10:04
|14:58
|10:44
|464
|30/84
|F50-54
|217
|Tracy Croteau
|50
|F
|Surry
|NH
|31:02
|30:11.7
|10:04
|14:58
|9:18
|465
|23/82
|F35-39
|669
|Dahiana Fuentes
|36
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|30:44
|30:11.9
|10:04
|14:58
|11:02
|466
|20/58
|F55-59
|262
|Lisa Cook
|58
|F
|North Swanzey
|NH
|31:02
|30:12.1
|10:05
|14:59
|6:46
|467
|6/14
|M65-69
|575
|Tomas Tomanek
|66
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|30:38
|30:12.5
|10:05
|14:59
|8:36
|468
|31/84
|F50-54
|47
|Christine Myers
|54
|F
|Canterbury
|NH
|30:46
|30:16.7
|10:06
|15:03
|9:23
|469
|36/93
|F40-44
|827
|Cathleen Thompson
|44
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|31:19
|30:17.6
|10:06
|15:04
|8:26
|470
|37/93
|F40-44
|526
|Christy Coonradt
|41
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|30:52
|30:17.7
|10:06
|15:04
|8:26
|471
|11/30
|F25-29
|979
|Brittney Schmeltz
|26
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:40
|30:18.6
|10:07
|15:05
|10:51
|472
|24/82
|F35-39
|421
|Danielle Gagne
|36
|F
|Concord
|NH
|30:54
|30:24.0
|10:08
|15:10
|11:14
|473
|29/70
|F45-49
|27
|Erin Dewolf-Walker
|48
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|30:39
|30:24.4
|10:09
|15:11
|10:41
|474
|21/35
|M35-39
|197
|Jacob Van Gelder
|38
|M
|Wolfeboro
|NH
|31:01
|30:24.9
|10:09
|15:11
|11:55
|475
|7/14
|M65-69
|352
|Mike Nixon
|68
|M
|Windham
|ME
|30:29
|30:25.0
|10:09
|15:11
|8:48
|476
|26/60
|F30-34
|196
|Ali Van Gelder
|32
|F
|Wolfeboro
|NH
|31:01
|30:25.3
|10:09
|15:12
|9:54
|477
|11/39
|F60-64
|25
|Bonnie Roberts
|61
|F
|Epping
|NH
|31:23
|30:25.6
|10:09
|15:12
|4:39
|478
|27/60
|F30-34
|762
|Cady Hickman
|30
|F
|Wilton
|NH
|30:51
|30:26.6
|10:09
|15:13
|9:55
|479
|38/93
|F40-44
|920
|Nicole Fante
|41
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|30:48
|30:37.8
|10:13
|15:24
|8:46
|480
|21/58
|F55-59
|848
|Annette Casco
|59
|F
|Bolton
|MA
|31:22
|30:41.4
|10:14
|15:28
|7:15
|481
|31/51
|M50-54
|157
|Glen Emerson
|50
|M
|Hampstead
|NH
|31:15
|30:41.8
|10:14
|15:28
|12:42
|482
|14/23
|M25-29
|663
|Brian Vose
|29
|M
|Walpole
|NH
|31:21
|30:42.1
|10:15
|15:29
|12:15
|483
|25/82
|F35-39
|156
|Jamie Emerson
|36
|F
|Hampstead
|NH
|31:16
|30:42.5
|10:15
|15:29
|11:33
|484
|12/30
|F25-29
|761
|Danielle Scadova
|28
|F
|Marlborough
|NH
|31:20
|30:43.5
|10:15
|15:30
|11:16
|485
|28/60
|F30-34
|707
|Alyssa Young
|30
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:25
|30:45.2
|10:16
|15:32
|10:14
|486
|39/93
|F40-44
|81
|Patricia Burke
|44
|F
|Hudson
|NH
|31:21
|30:45.3
|10:16
|15:32
|8:54
|487
|32/84
|F50-54
|636
|Rachel Perrin
|51
|F
|Hudson
|NH
|30:59
|30:45.4
|10:16
|15:32
|9:52
|488
|22/58
|F55-59
|179
|Kris Gines
|59
|F
|Carlisle
|MA
|31:13
|30:45.7
|10:16
|15:32
|7:19
|489
|29/60
|F30-34
|853
|Amanda Henderson
|32
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:18
|30:47.3
|10:16
|15:34
|10:16
|490
|16/33
|F13-19
|1042
|Alana Day
|16
|F
|Eliot
|ME
|31:14
|30:50.5
|10:17
|15:37
|11:30
|491
|33/84
|F50-54
|494
|Kristine Billings
|50
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|31:17
|30:51.7
|10:18
|15:38
|9:58
|492
|30/70
|F45-49
|398
|Stacey Baker
|46
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|31:22
|30:52.9
|10:18
|15:39
|11:09
|493
|27/41
|M45-49
|399
|Jeffrey Baker
|47
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|31:22
|30:53.3
|10:18
|15:40
|12:30
|494
|34/84
|F50-54
|29
|Kim McAndrew
|53
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|31:21
|30:54.8
|10:19
|15:41
|10:01
|495
|15/23
|M25-29
|337
|Joseph Comeau
|29
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|31:18
|30:56.6
|10:19
|15:43
|12:29
|496
|13/30
|F25-29
|336
|Jennifer Comeau
|29
|F
|New Boston
|NH
|31:18
|30:56.7
|10:19
|15:43
|11:29
|497
|22/35
|M35-39
|392
|Brandon Hall
|39
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|31:33
|30:56.8
|10:19
|15:43
|12:27
|498
|26/82
|F35-39
|255
|Heidi Beineke
|39
|F
|Pelham
|NH
|31:33
|30:56.8
|10:19
|15:43
|11:47
|499
|35/84
|F50-54
|349
|Toni Garland
|50
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|31:22
|30:56.9
|10:19
|15:43
|10:03
|500
|31/70
|F45-49
|721
|Christine Manchester
|46
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:57
|31:01.2
|10:21
|15:48
|11:18
|501
|27/82
|F35-39
|861
|Stacey Schall
|36
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:25
|31:02.5
|10:21
|15:49
|11:53
|502
|40/93
|F40-44
|742
|Theresa Mandigo
|44
|F
|Adamsville
|NY
|32:07
|31:04.5
|10:22
|15:51
|9:13
|503
|32/70
|F45-49
|612
|Jenn Paquin
|45
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|31:35
|31:04.8
|10:22
|15:51
|11:21
|504
|23/67
|M0-12
|1489
|Victor Hendershott
|11
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|31:48
|31:05.0
|10:22
|15:51
|11:37
|505
|30/60
|F30-34
|178
|Rachel Blanchette
|30
|F
|Wilton
|NH
|32:22
|31:05.2
|10:22
|15:52
|10:34
|506
|33/70
|F45-49
|891
|April Hartshorn
|49
|F
|Billerica
|MA
|31:16
|31:05.4
|10:22
|15:52
|11:22
|507
|41/93
|F40-44
|837
|Kris Komisarek
|41
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|31:23
|31:10.2
|10:24
|15:57
|9:19
|508
|42/93
|F40-44
|66
|Heather Herod
|40
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:44
|31:10.4
|10:24
|15:57
|9:19
|509
|12/39
|F60-64
|445
|Elizabeth Mason
|63
|F
|Strafford
|NH
|31:44
|31:10.5
|10:24
|15:57
|5:24
|510
|28/41
|M45-49
|731
|Jim Martin
|47
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|31:38
|31:13.3
|10:25
|16:00
|12:50
|511
|43/93
|F40-44
|1203
|Karen Raymond
|43
|F
|Harrisville
|NH
|32:05
|31:18.2
|10:27
|16:05
|9:27
|512
|36/84
|F50-54
|84
|Robyn Bennett
|52
|F
|Sunapee
|NH
|31:36
|31:18.4
|10:27
|16:05
|10:25
|513
|31/60
|F30-34
|841
|Ilana Abramson
|30
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|31:50
|31:19.6
|10:27
|16:06
|10:48
|514
|26/35
|M55-59
|587
|Roy Van Buren
|59
|M
|Woburn
|MA
|32:15
|31:20.5
|10:27
|16:07
|11:13
|515
|28/82
|F35-39
|322
|Wendy Miller
|36
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|32:15
|31:22.4
|10:28
|16:09
|12:13
|516
|32/51
|M50-54
|350
|Bill Plamondon
|50
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|31:49
|31:23.4
|10:28
|16:10
|13:24
|517
|30/54
|M40-44
|151
|Eric Bernstein
|41
|M
|Brookline
|NH
|32:27
|31:24.6
|10:29
|16:11
|13:53
|518
|32/60
|F30-34
|203
|Minami Lagrange
|34
|F
|Dover
|NH
|32:52
|31:27.5
|10:30
|16:14
|10:56
|519
|12/59
|F0-12
|1421
|Ella Ramsey
|10
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|32:24
|31:34.3
|10:32
|16:21
|10:06
|520
|29/82
|F35-39
|305
|Colleen Ramsey
|38
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|32:30
|31:41.0
|10:34
|16:27
|12:31
|521
|13/59
|F0-12
|1422
|Kaitlyn Ramsey
|7
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|32:30
|31:41.1
|10:34
|16:28
|10:13
|522
|13/39
|F60-64
|153
|Colleen Connolly
|60
|F
|Pittsfield
|NH
|32:03
|31:44.8
|10:35
|16:31
|5:58
|523
|30/82
|F35-39
|671
|Esthefany Pichardo
|35
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|32:21
|31:49.7
|10:37
|16:36
|12:40
|524
|23/58
|F55-59
|558
|Kathy Saffo
|56
|F
|Benton
|NH
|32:27
|31:52.6
|10:38
|16:39
|8:26
|525
|17/33
|F13-19
|1314
|Annaren Knickerbocker
|13
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|32:43
|31:58.5
|10:40
|16:45
|12:38
|526
|18/33
|F13-19
|1335
|Acadia Knickerbocker
|16
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|32:43
|31:58.7
|10:40
|16:45
|12:38
|527
|31/54
|M40-44
|561
|Gray Chynoweth
|43
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|32:39
|31:59.2
|10:40
|16:46
|14:28
|528
|44/93
|F40-44
|560
|Tara Chynoweth
|42
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|32:39
|31:59.9
|10:40
|16:46
|10:08
|529
|34/70
|F45-49
|875
|Kristen Ryan
|49
|F
|Tewksbury
|MA
|32:26
|32:00.9
|10:41
|16:47
|12:17
|530
|35/70
|F45-49
|860
|Tammy Whitman
|46
|F
|Raymond
|NH
|32:22
|32:01.7
|10:41
|16:48
|12:18
|531
|19/33
|F13-19
|1392
|Arianne Grdina
|13
|F
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|32:16
|32:05.6
|10:42
|16:52
|12:45
|532
|36/70
|F45-49
|328
|Krista Blasi
|47
|F
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|32:16
|32:05.9
|10:42
|16:52
|12:22
|533
|37/84
|F50-54
|74
|Michele Laprade
|51
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|32:35
|32:07.4
|10:43
|16:54
|11:14
|534
|32/54
|M40-44
|885
|James Thompson
|42
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|33:12
|32:08.6
|10:43
|16:55
|14:37
|535
|24/67
|M0-12
|1025
|Matthew Brenner
|9
|M
|Concord
|NH
|32:57
|32:08.6
|10:43
|16:55
|12:41
|536
|29/41
|M45-49
|877
|Matthew Shea
|45
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|32:38
|32:10.4
|10:44
|16:57
|13:47
|537
|33/54
|M40-44
|996
|David Brenner
|44
|M
|Concord
|NH
|33:00
|32:11.7
|10:44
|16:58
|14:40
|538
|27/35
|M55-59
|956
|Jeff Bleakley
|56
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|32:36
|32:13.4
|10:45
|17:00
|12:06
|539
|8/14
|M65-69
|128
|Jay Joplin
|65
|M
|Deerfield
|NH
|33:04
|32:14.1
|10:45
|17:01
|10:38
|540
|14/59
|F0-12
|1434
|Felicity Vacher
|10
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|33:47
|32:14.6
|10:45
|17:01
|10:46
|541
|33/60
|F30-34
|1211
|Sarah Fimbel
|31
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|32:38
|32:19.2
|10:47
|17:06
|11:48
|542
|14/39
|F60-64
|278
|Carol Gagne
|64
|F
|Windham
|NH
|33:01
|32:20.2
|10:47
|17:07
|6:34
|543
|31/82
|F35-39
|135
|Sarah Depontbriand
|38
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|32:56
|32:21.7
|10:48
|17:08
|13:12
|544
|45/93
|F40-44
|136
|Lisa Andrews
|44
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|32:57
|32:22.8
|10:48
|17:09
|10:31
|545
|32/82
|F35-39
|794
|Rusana Krivenkina
|38
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|32:59
|32:26.2
|10:49
|17:13
|13:17
|546
|33/51
|M50-54
|500
|Scott Kelly
|50
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|32:57
|32:27.1
|10:50
|17:14
|14:28
|547
|23/35
|M35-39
|815
|Shaun Vacher
|38
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|34:05
|32:27.8
|10:50
|17:14
|13:58
|548
|33/82
|F35-39
|402
|Samantha Gardner
|36
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|33:55
|32:28.3
|10:50
|17:15
|13:19
|549
|8/21
|M60-64
|281
|Anthony Bravo-Perez
|61
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|32:45
|32:28.5
|10:50
|17:15
|9:49
|550
|22/33
|M30-34
|401
|Andrew Gardner
|31
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|33:55
|32:28.5
|10:50
|17:15
|13:43
|551
|34/60
|F30-34
|78
|Amy Seagroves
|34
|F
|Concord
|NH
|32:59
|32:30.3
|10:51
|17:17
|11:59
|552
|11/20
|F20-24
|201
|Kat Corbett
|21
|F
|Rowley
|MA
|33:35
|32:30.4
|10:51
|17:17
|9:02
|553
|15/39
|F60-64
|99
|Jane Slayton
|64
|F
|Andover
|NH
|32:59
|32:31.5
|10:51
|17:18
|6:45
|554
|38/84
|F50-54
|681
|Rena Alexander
|53
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|33:01
|32:32.5
|10:51
|17:19
|11:39
|555
|39/84
|F50-54
|222
|Sharon Simpson
|52
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|33:07
|32:37.3
|10:53
|17:24
|11:44
|556
|46/93
|F40-44
|172
|Kristin Rehm
|43
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|33:31
|32:39.6
|10:54
|17:26
|10:48
|557
|16/39
|F60-64
|856
|Jody Goodrich
|64
|F
|New Hampton
|NH
|33:25
|32:39.8
|10:54
|17:26
|6:53
|558
|9/14
|M65-69
|363
|George Sheldon
|69
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|33:27
|32:39.9
|10:54
|17:26
|11:03
|559
|17/39
|F60-64
|466
|Audrey Knapp
|64
|F
|Canterbury
|NH
|33:25
|32:40.0
|10:54
|17:26
|6:53
|560
|24/58
|F55-59
|564
|Judy Tardif
|59
|F
|Dunbarton
|NH
|33:25
|32:40.2
|10:54
|17:27
|9:14
|561
|34/54
|M40-44
|607
|Guy Balassone
|41
|M
|Franklin
|NH
|33:10
|32:40.5
|10:54
|17:27
|15:09
|562
|37/70
|F45-49
|186
|Tricia Nadeau
|47
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|33:37
|32:40.5
|10:54
|17:27
|12:57
|563
|35/54
|M40-44
|194
|Matthew Casparius
|44
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|33:09
|32:46.7
|10:56
|17:33
|15:15
|564
|40/84
|F50-54
|596
|Lisa Jukes
|51
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|33:46
|32:47.2
|10:56
|17:34
|11:54
|565
|25/58
|F55-59
|261
|Kathleen Horgan
|59
|F
|New Hampton
|NH
|33:11
|32:47.9
|10:56
|17:34
|9:21
|566
|26/58
|F55-59
|134
|Loni Quinn
|57
|F
|Milford
|NH
|33:34
|32:50.2
|10:57
|17:37
|9:24
|567
|30/39
|M13-19
|1385
|Toren Harrington
|15
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|33:49
|32:52.6
|10:58
|17:39
|15:28
|568
|34/82
|F35-39
|271
|Pamela Danforth
|36
|F
|Milford
|NH
|34:00
|32:56.5
|10:59
|17:43
|13:47
|569
|47/93
|F40-44
|986
|Maryann Day
|43
|F
|Eliot
|ME
|33:20
|32:56.6
|10:59
|17:43
|11:05
|570
|15/59
|F0-12
|970
|Emily Daniels
|10
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|33:31
|32:58.8
|11:00
|17:45
|11:30
|571
|4/15
|F65-69
|533
|Michele Vecchione
|69
|F
|Bow
|NH
|33:24
|33:04.9
|11:02
|17:51
|8:34
|572
|34/51
|M50-54
|823
|David Logvin
|50
|M
|Lowell
|MA
|33:32
|33:07.5
|11:03
|17:54
|15:08
|573
|30/41
|M45-49
|470
|Randy Clark
|46
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|34:38
|33:08.8
|11:03
|17:55
|14:45
|574
|5/15
|F65-69
|775
|Amy Davidson
|69
|F
|Contoocook
|NH
|34:46
|33:10.8
|11:04
|17:57
|8:40
|575
|38/70
|F45-49
|469
|Stacy Sweetser
|46
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|34:38
|33:11.5
|11:04
|17:58
|13:28
|576
|18/39
|F60-64
|700
|Alison Yankowskas
|61
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|33:57
|33:11.7
|11:04
|17:58
|7:25
|577
|48/93
|F40-44
|361
|Kerri Boucher
|40
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|34:03
|33:16.2
|11:06
|18:03
|11:25
|578
|19/39
|F60-64
|746
|Diane Hartshorn
|60
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|33:43
|33:18.8
|11:07
|18:05
|7:32
|579
|27/58
|F55-59
|129
|Pam Joplin
|55
|F
|Deerfield
|NH
|34:10
|33:22.1
|11:08
|18:09
|9:56
|580
|1/3
|M75-79
|512
|Samy El-Guebaly
|75
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|34:18
|33:22.2
|11:08
|18:09
|Winner
|581
|20/33
|F13-19
|1324
|Alexis Jean
|13
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|34:02
|33:32.1
|11:11
|18:19
|14:12
|582
|49/93
|F40-44
|864
|Jessica Jean
|42
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|34:02
|33:32.4
|11:11
|18:19
|11:41
|583
|20/39
|F60-64
|234
|Donna Aubin
|61
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|34:01
|33:33.4
|11:12
|18:20
|7:47
|584
|35/60
|F30-34
|874
|Jocelyn Merrill
|34
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|33:43
|33:35.1
|11:12
|18:22
|13:04
|585
|21/33
|F13-19
|1394
|Rebecca Gill
|13
|F
|Candia
|NH
|34:21
|33:37.2
|11:13
|18:24
|14:17
|586
|25/67
|M0-12
|1436
|Cole Noce
|11
|M
|Bow
|NH
|34:31
|33:38.7
|11:13
|18:25
|14:11
|587
|22/33
|F13-19
|1047
|Vanessa Defelice
|13
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|34:52
|33:38.9
|11:13
|18:25
|14:18
|588
|28/58
|F55-59
|204
|Denise Whittemore
|55
|F
|Dunstable
|MA
|34:27
|33:40.4
|11:14
|18:27
|10:14
|589
|14/30
|F25-29
|825
|Jessica Naber
|28
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|34:27
|33:40.4
|11:14
|18:27
|14:13
|590
|21/39
|F60-64
|171
|Denise Lyddy
|64
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|34:28
|33:40.4
|11:14
|18:27
|7:54
|591
|50/93
|F40-44
|1018
|Jacqui Bergevine
|43
|F
|Chester
|NH
|34:28
|33:40.5
|11:14
|18:27
|11:49
|592
|16/59
|F0-12
|1039
|Devan Bergevine
|9
|F
|Chester
|NH
|34:28
|33:40.5
|11:14
|18:27
|12:12
|593
|26/67
|M0-12
|1373
|Benjamin Gagnon
|12
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|34:23
|33:41.1
|11:14
|18:28
|14:14
|594
|31/41
|M45-49
|490
|Michael Gagnon
|46
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|34:23
|33:41.1
|11:14
|18:28
|15:18
|595
|41/84
|F50-54
|123
|Martha Ekroth
|52
|F
|Candia
|NH
|34:23
|33:42.1
|11:15
|18:29
|12:49
|596
|5/11
|M70-74
|889
|Rick MacGuire
|70
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|34:37
|33:43.3
|11:15
|18:30
|10:18
|597
|51/93
|F40-44
|800
|Mary Noce
|44
|F
|Bow
|NH
|34:37
|33:45.6
|11:16
|18:32
|11:54
|598
|36/60
|F30-34
|41
|Caitlin Cormier
|30
|F
|Concord
|NH
|34:30
|33:46.3
|11:16
|18:33
|13:15
|599
|52/93
|F40-44
|906
|Christina Hebert
|44
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|34:45
|33:48.9
|11:17
|18:35
|11:57
|600
|23/33
|M30-34
|910
|Daniel Hebert
|33
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|34:45
|33:49.0
|11:17
|18:35
|15:03
|601
|53/93
|F40-44
|311
|Jennifer Campo
|44
|F
|Milford
|NH
|34:22
|33:49.4
|11:17
|18:36
|11:58
|602
|42/84
|F50-54
|881
|Aida Phillips
|54
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|34:54
|33:51.0
|11:17
|18:37
|12:57
|603
|35/51
|M50-54
|880
|Tony Phillips
|53
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|34:55
|33:52.5
|11:18
|18:39
|15:53
|604
|37/60
|F30-34
|613
|Jillian Spring
|32
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|34:19
|33:52.8
|11:18
|18:39
|13:21
|605
|36/51
|M50-54
|404
|Nick Pearson
|51
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|34:33
|33:56.3
|11:19
|18:43
|15:57
|606
|31/39
|M13-19
|1321
|Kayle Longacre
|13
|M
|Pembroke
|NH
|35:35
|33:58.2
|11:20
|18:45
|16:34
|607
|38/60
|F30-34
|507
|Alexandra Corrado
|31
|F
|Windham
|NH
|35:41
|33:59.0
|11:20
|18:45
|13:27
|608
|39/60
|F30-34
|503
|Deanna Havener
|31
|F
|Comcord
|NH
|35:41
|34:00.4
|11:21
|18:47
|13:29
|609
|35/82
|F35-39
|396
|Julia Meller
|38
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|34:38
|34:01.3
|11:21
|18:48
|14:52
|610
|24/35
|M35-39
|713
|Steven Lane
|35
|M
|Derry
|NH
|34:27
|34:04.6
|11:22
|18:51
|15:35
|611
|36/82
|F35-39
|712
|Megan Baldwin
|35
|F
|Derry
|NH
|34:27
|34:04.6
|11:22
|18:51
|14:55
|612
|27/67
|M0-12
|1023
|Tyler Barry
|9
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|34:35
|34:05.1
|11:22
|18:52
|14:38
|613
|37/82
|F35-39
|733
|Katie Hardy
|35
|F
|Hollis
|NH
|34:41
|34:06.6
|11:23
|18:53
|14:57
|614
|23/33
|F13-19
|1379
|Kadance Laro
|16
|F
|Franklin
|NH
|34:25
|34:13.8
|11:25
|19:00
|14:53
|615
|43/84
|F50-54
|727
|Wendy Depuy
|50
|F
|Milford
|NH
|34:57
|34:14.8
|11:25
|19:01
|13:21
|616
|38/82
|F35-39
|578
|Emily Horn
|38
|F
|Hollis
|NH
|35:08
|34:20.2
|11:27
|19:07
|15:11
|617
|28/67
|M0-12
|1423
|Finnegan Shea
|10
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|34:45
|34:25.8
|11:29
|19:12
|14:58
|618
|10/14
|M65-69
|532
|Philip Vecchione
|67
|M
|Bow
|NH
|34:45
|34:26.0
|11:29
|19:12
|12:49
|619
|39/70
|F45-49
|968
|Beth Bishop Daniels
|46
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|34:57
|34:26.0
|11:29
|19:12
|14:42
|620
|29/67
|M0-12
|1425
|Frederick Schall
|10
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|34:47
|34:26.2
|11:29
|19:13
|14:59
|621
|37/51
|M50-54
|754
|Ben Kiniry
|53
|M
|Bow
|NH
|34:53
|34:26.7
|11:29
|19:13
|16:27
|622
|44/84
|F50-54
|753
|Tammy Kiniry
|52
|F
|Bow
|NH
|34:53
|34:26.8
|11:29
|19:13
|13:33
|623
|30/67
|M0-12
|1494
|Samuel Vasil
|5
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|36:01
|34:30.1
|11:30
|19:17
|15:03
|624
|25/35
|M35-39
|176
|Matt Vasil
|38
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|36:01
|34:30.6
|11:31
|19:17
|16:01
|625
|29/58
|F55-59
|61
|Laurel Baerman
|55
|F
|Laconia
|NH
|35:06
|34:31.8
|11:31
|19:18
|11:05
|626
|9/21
|M60-64
|847
|Gregory Carson
|61
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|34:32
|34:31.9
|11:31
|19:18
|11:52
|627
|15/30
|F25-29
|80
|Allison Belliveau
|28
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|35:18
|34:32.0
|11:31
|19:18
|15:04
|628
|39/82
|F35-39
|175
|Sarah Vasil
|35
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|36:02
|34:32.1
|11:31
|19:19
|15:23
|629
|40/60
|F30-34
|69
|Heather Alosa
|34
|F
|Concord
|NH
|35:37
|34:32.8
|11:31
|19:19
|14:01
|630
|16/30
|F25-29
|225
|Ashley Hannaway
|29
|F
|Chelmsford
|MA
|35:12
|34:34.8
|11:32
|19:21
|15:07
|631
|26/35
|M35-39
|226
|Sean Hannaway
|35
|M
|Chelmsford
|MA
|35:13
|34:35.7
|11:32
|19:22
|16:06
|632
|17/59
|F0-12
|1462
|Antonella Murray
|7
|F
|Framingham
|MA
|36:05
|34:37.4
|11:33
|19:24
|13:09
|633
|54/93
|F40-44
|541
|Fairlee Fabrett
|40
|F
|Framingham
|MA
|36:05
|34:38.2
|11:33
|19:25
|12:47
|634
|45/84
|F50-54
|59
|Melissa Holt
|50
|F
|Dunstable
|MA
|35:34
|34:41.8
|11:34
|19:28
|13:48
|635
|40/82
|F35-39
|535
|Jennifer Proulx
|37
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|35:21
|34:42.5
|11:35
|19:29
|15:33
|636
|55/93
|F40-44
|618
|Danielle Tringali
|42
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|34:59
|34:42.8
|11:35
|19:29
|12:51
|637
|56/93
|F40-44
|964
|Lisa Givens
|40
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|34:59
|34:43.4
|11:35
|19:30
|12:52
|638
|31/67
|M0-12
|1327
|John Vincent Tringali
|12
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|34:57
|34:44.0
|11:35
|19:30
|15:16
|639
|30/58
|F55-59
|259
|Karen Bruynell
|57
|F
|Weymouth
|MA
|35:10
|34:44.5
|11:35
|19:31
|11:18
|640
|41/60
|F30-34
|828
|Adah Murray
|33
|F
|Concord
|NH
|35:13
|34:46.7
|11:36
|19:33
|14:15
|641
|18/59
|F0-12
|1035
|Isa Jones-Yellin
|11
|F
|Concord
|NH
|35:14
|34:47.6
|11:36
|19:34
|13:19
|642
|22/39
|F60-64
|568
|Carol Willoughby
|60
|F
|Manchester Nh
|NH
|35:40
|34:47.8
|11:36
|19:34
|9:01
|643
|42/60
|F30-34
|947
|Meagan Ferns
|30
|F
|Concord
|NH
|35:42
|34:48.3
|11:37
|19:35
|14:17
|644
|43/60
|F30-34
|804
|Brittany Stacey
|31
|F
|Concord
|NH
|35:41
|34:50.4
|11:37
|19:37
|14:19
|645
|46/84
|F50-54
|583
|Kerri Haskins
|50
|F
|Danville
|NH
|35:45
|34:51.2
|11:38
|19:38
|13:58
|646
|27/35
|M35-39
|581
|Martin Abbott
|38
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|35:52
|35:00.3
|11:41
|19:47
|16:31
|647
|31/58
|F55-59
|810
|Carol Silva
|57
|F
|Loudon
|NH
|35:34
|35:00.6
|11:41
|19:47
|11:34
|648
|12/20
|F20-24
|114
|Amber Ekroth
|23
|F
|Candia
|NH
|35:43
|35:01.2
|11:41
|19:48
|11:33
|649
|23/39
|F60-64
|68
|Linda Doyle
|61
|F
|Milford
|NH
|35:57
|35:02.1
|11:41
|19:49
|9:16
|650
|24/33
|F13-19
|1325
|Ella Hanson
|17
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|35:33
|35:03.1
|11:42
|19:50
|15:43
|651
|17/30
|F25-29
|483
|Sarah Kasiske
|28
|F
|Derry Nh
|NH
|36:39
|35:06.6
|11:43
|19:53
|15:39
|652
|28/35
|M35-39
|516
|Jeffrey Richardson
|39
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|35:41
|35:07.5
|11:43
|19:54
|16:38
|653
|44/60
|F30-34
|515
|Sarah Richardson
|34
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|35:41
|35:07.7
|11:43
|19:54
|14:36
|654
|18/30
|F25-29
|316
|Alexa Buttimer
|27
|F
|East Walpole
|MA
|35:41
|35:08.7
|11:43
|19:55
|15:41
|655
|24/33
|M30-34
|391
|Jon Alosa
|34
|M
|Concord
|NH
|36:10
|35:10.5
|11:44
|19:57
|16:25
|656
|45/60
|F30-34
|73
|Danielle Lafond
|33
|F
|Dunbarton
|NH
|35:54
|35:11.9
|11:44
|19:58
|14:40
|657
|24/39
|F60-64
|70
|Cindy Lafond
|61
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|35:54
|35:11.9
|11:44
|19:58
|9:25
|658
|19/30
|F25-29
|400
|Anna-Louise Rescigno
|28
|F
|Danvers
|MA
|36:28
|35:13.2
|11:45
|20:00
|15:46
|659
|57/93
|F40-44
|871
|Angela Longacre
|40
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|36:59
|35:21.9
|11:48
|20:08
|13:30
|660
|36/54
|M40-44
|872
|Steve Longacre
|40
|M
|Pembroke
|NH
|37:00
|35:22.3
|11:48
|20:09
|17:51
|661
|58/93
|F40-44
|189
|Catherine Petersen
|42
|F
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|36:21
|35:22.4
|11:48
|20:09
|13:31
|662
|38/51
|M50-54
|897
|Victor Nigro Jr
|54
|M
|Suffield
|CT
|35:48
|35:23.6
|11:48
|20:10
|17:24
|663
|32/67
|M0-12
|1310
|Thatcher Tyman
|4
|M
|Granby
|CT
|35:48
|35:24.2
|11:49
|20:11
|15:57
|664
|32/58
|F55-59
|745
|Mary Ede
|55
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|35:58
|35:24.5
|11:49
|20:11
|11:58
|665
|25/33
|F13-19
|1312
|Meredith Ryan
|16
|F
|Dunbarton
|NH
|36:48
|35:25.1
|11:49
|20:12
|16:05
|666
|40/70
|F45-49
|716
|Elizabeth Lamport
|45
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|35:43
|35:26.0
|11:49
|20:12
|15:42
|667
|47/84
|F50-54
|202
|Lisa Byatt
|50
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|36:25
|35:26.6
|11:49
|20:13
|14:33
|668
|33/67
|M0-12
|1311
|Rory Tyman
|3
|M
|Granby
|CT
|35:56
|35:31.3
|11:51
|20:18
|16:04
|669
|32/39
|M13-19
|1337
|Angelo Bernazzani
|15
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|35:59
|35:32.3
|11:51
|20:19
|18:08
|670
|48/84
|F50-54
|867
|Ingrid Desrosiers
|54
|F
|Deerfield
|NH
|36:15
|35:32.6
|11:51
|20:19
|14:39
|671
|26/33
|F13-19
|1338
|Geneva Milani
|15
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|36:00
|35:32.7
|11:51
|20:19
|16:12
|672
|49/84
|F50-54
|798
|Kimberly Mihelich
|51
|F
|Northwood
|NH
|36:15
|35:32.7
|11:51
|20:19
|14:39
|673
|33/58
|F55-59
|439
|Sherri Levesque
|55
|F
|Concord
|NH
|36:07
|35:33.9
|11:52
|20:20
|12:07
|674
|16/23
|M25-29
|691
|Anthony Cappuccio
|28
|M
|Rutland
|MA
|35:51
|35:34.6
|11:52
|20:21
|17:07
|675
|41/82
|F35-39
|812
|Krystle Somers
|37
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|36:31
|35:35.8
|11:52
|20:22
|16:26
|676
|6/15
|F65-69
|480
|Diane Nugent
|65
|F
|Concord
|NH
|36:17
|35:36.5
|11:53
|20:23
|11:06
|677
|10/21
|M60-64
|479
|Jonathan Nugent
|63
|M
|Concord
|NH
|36:17
|35:36.7
|11:53
|20:23
|12:57
|678
|59/93
|F40-44
|357
|Kate Hohenberger
|41
|F
|Concord
|NH
|36:26
|35:37.2
|11:53
|20:24
|13:46
|679
|20/30
|F25-29
|456
|Ashley Ogrodowski
|29
|F
|Allenstown
|NH
|38:09
|35:38.8
|11:53
|20:25
|16:11
|680
|50/84
|F50-54
|820
|Jocelyn Nokes
|51
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|36:48
|35:40.2
|11:54
|20:27
|14:47
|681
|25/33
|M30-34
|708
|Michael Young
|32
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|36:21
|35:41.2
|11:54
|20:28
|16:56
|682
|46/60
|F30-34
|181
|Michaelagh Tracy
|30
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|37:01
|35:43.2
|11:55
|20:30
|15:12
|683
|42/82
|F35-39
|317
|Elizabeth Kinney
|35
|F
|Portsmouth
|NH
|37:32
|35:46.6
|11:56
|20:33
|16:37
|684
|43/82
|F35-39
|188
|Amy Tetreault
|37
|F
|Newmarket
|NH
|37:32
|35:47.1
|11:56
|20:34
|16:38
|685
|41/70
|F45-49
|235
|Jennifer Severance
|46
|F
|Northwood
|NH
|36:37
|35:48.2
|11:57
|20:35
|16:05
|686
|51/84
|F50-54
|237
|Doreen Bisson
|51
|F
|Barrington
|NH
|36:36
|35:48.5
|11:57
|20:35
|14:55
|687
|34/67
|M0-12
|1464
|Jack Kinney
|4
|M
|Portsmouth
|NH
|37:32
|35:51.7
|11:58
|20:38
|16:24
|688
|35/67
|M0-12
|1031
|Hank Talcott
|7
|M
|Durham
|NH
|36:32
|35:51.9
|11:58
|20:38
|16:24
|689
|19/59
|F0-12
|1029
|Miriam Talcott
|7
|F
|Durham
|NH
|36:33
|35:54.4
|11:59
|20:41
|14:26
|690
|34/58
|F55-59
|790
|Lori Schaepe
|57
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|36:52
|35:55.8
|11:59
|20:42
|12:29
|691
|44/82
|F35-39
|999
|Kristin Talcott
|39
|F
|Durham
|NH
|36:39
|35:58.5
|12:00
|20:45
|16:49
|692
|20/59
|F0-12
|1030
|Klara Talcott
|4
|F
|Durham
|NH
|36:39
|35:58.9
|12:00
|20:45
|14:30
|693
|45/82
|F35-39
|1004
|Jennifer Lydstone
|39
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|36:33
|36:00.4
|12:01
|20:47
|16:51
|694
|21/59
|F0-12
|1021
|Isabelle Lydstone
|9
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|36:33
|36:00.5
|12:01
|20:47
|14:32
|695
|33/39
|M13-19
|1388
|Alan Severance
|13
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|36:24
|36:02.9
|12:01
|20:49
|18:38
|696
|34/39
|M13-19
|1402
|Deacon Hendershott
|13
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|36:49
|36:04.3
|12:02
|20:51
|18:40
|697
|36/67
|M0-12
|1415
|Aaron Nicholas
|8
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|37:03
|36:04.6
|12:02
|20:51
|16:37
|698
|52/84
|F50-54
|900
|Carol Nicholas
|50
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|37:03
|36:05.4
|12:02
|20:52
|15:12
|699
|60/93
|F40-44
|569
|Jennifer Landwehr
|41
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|37:21
|36:06.5
|12:03
|20:53
|14:15
|700
|37/54
|M40-44
|570
|Luke Landwehr
|42
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|37:24
|36:07.3
|12:03
|20:54
|18:36
|701
|42/70
|F45-49
|935
|Melanie Biggs
|45
|F
|New Boston
|NH
|36:52
|36:10.6
|12:04
|20:57
|16:27
|702
|25/39
|F60-64
|536
|Lorraine Pascucci
|60
|F
|Weare
|NH
|36:33
|36:11.0
|12:04
|20:57
|10:24
|703
|37/67
|M0-12
|1303
|Conner Biggs
|9
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|36:52
|36:11.0
|12:04
|20:57
|16:43
|704
|38/54
|M40-44
|777
|Timothy Lister
|40
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|37:18
|36:12.6
|12:05
|20:59
|18:41
|705
|22/59
|F0-12
|1437
|Maeve Lister
|8
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|37:18
|36:12.7
|12:05
|20:59
|14:44
|706
|35/58
|F55-59
|1205
|Jody Murphy
|55
|F
|Grantham
|NH
|36:43
|36:12.9
|12:05
|20:59
|12:46
|707
|61/93
|F40-44
|698
|Cassandra Osorio
|42
|F
|Lowell
|MA
|36:51
|36:13.4
|12:05
|21:00
|14:22
|708
|39/54
|M40-44
|699
|Miguel Osorio
|43
|M
|Lowell
|MA
|36:52
|36:13.6
|12:05
|21:00
|18:42
|709
|26/33
|M30-34
|890
|Frank Counihan
|33
|M
|Quincy
|MA
|37:31
|36:16.2
|12:06
|21:03
|17:31
|710
|23/59
|F0-12
|1308
|Madison Muller
|7
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|37:12
|36:17.5
|12:06
|21:04
|14:49
|711
|2/5
|F70-74
|422
|Brenda Donroe
|72
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|37:23
|36:19.8
|12:07
|21:06
|6:32
|712
|46/82
|F35-39
|953
|Kelly Danner
|37
|F
|Dover
|NH
|37:29
|36:23.4
|12:08
|21:10
|17:14
|713
|53/84
|F50-54
|758
|Melissa Milani
|51
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|37:11
|36:27.0
|12:09
|21:13
|15:33
|714
|26/39
|F60-64
|397
|Cheryl Adams
|64
|F
|Tilton
|NH
|37:38
|36:33.6
|12:12
|21:20
|10:47
|715
|24/59
|F0-12
|1432
|Brynn Cheever
|8
|F
|Concord
|NH
|37:25
|36:35.8
|12:12
|21:22
|15:07
|716
|25/59
|F0-12
|1446
|Katelyn Brenner
|9
|F
|Concord
|NH
|37:24
|36:35.9
|12:12
|21:22
|15:07
|717
|62/93
|F40-44
|231
|Kelly Hendershott
|43
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|38:15
|36:36.0
|12:12
|21:22
|14:44
|718
|40/54
|M40-44
|232
|Otis Hendershott
|44
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|38:15
|36:36.4
|12:13
|21:23
|19:05
|719
|21/30
|F25-29
|146
|Hanna Underwood
|27
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|37:34
|36:37.2
|12:13
|21:24
|17:10
|720
|43/70
|F45-49
|787
|Karie Jarvis-Slayton
|46
|F
|Bow
|NH
|37:19
|36:39.3
|12:14
|21:26
|16:56
|721
|47/82
|F35-39
|52
|Bri Rys
|38
|F
|Concord
|NH
|37:26
|36:40.4
|12:14
|21:27
|17:31
|722
|22/30
|F25-29
|904
|Erin Whalen
|27
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|37:51
|36:41.9
|12:14
|21:28
|17:14
|723
|23/30
|F25-29
|602
|Joanna Walsh
|26
|F
|Penacook
|NH
|37:51
|36:42.3
|12:15
|21:29
|17:15
|724
|48/82
|F35-39
|938
|Jessica Nash
|35
|F
|Lee
|NH
|37:43
|36:44.9
|12:15
|21:31
|17:35
|725
|38/67
|M0-12
|1305
|Colton Nash
|7
|M
|Lee
|NH
|37:43
|36:45.1
|12:16
|21:32
|17:18
|726
|49/82
|F35-39
|605
|Amanda MacLellan
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|37:55
|36:48.0
|12:16
|21:34
|17:38
|727
|47/60
|F30-34
|1010
|Cassie Hayes
|33
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|37:38
|36:48.1
|12:16
|21:35
|16:17
|728
|27/39
|F60-64
|21
|Kathi Lavigne
|60
|F
|Haverhill
|MA
|37:43
|36:52.3
|12:18
|21:39
|11:06
|729
|6/11
|M70-74
|269
|Jack McDonald
|70
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|37:56
|36:52.4
|12:18
|21:39
|13:27
|730
|41/54
|M40-44
|268
|Jeffrey McDonald
|42
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|37:56
|36:52.8
|12:18
|21:39
|19:21
|731
|63/93
|F40-44
|711
|Debbie Brenner
|42
|F
|Concord
|NH
|37:43
|36:54.8
|12:19
|21:41
|15:03
|732
|28/39
|F60-64
|826
|Duffy Sarazin
|61
|F
|Hopkinton
|NH
|37:02
|36:56.3
|12:19
|21:43
|11:10
|733
|44/70
|F45-49
|190
|Jane Walsh
|46
|F
|Newfields
|NH
|37:43
|36:57.7
|12:20
|21:44
|17:14
|734
|64/93
|F40-44
|641
|Lori Koch
|42
|F
|Westford
|MA
|37:53
|36:58.0
|12:20
|21:44
|15:06
|735
|26/59
|F0-12
|1439
|Payton Bean
|10
|F
|Rochester
|NH
|37:42
|37:06.6
|12:23
|21:53
|15:38
|736
|27/59
|F0-12
|1438
|Zoe Bowers
|10
|F
|Townsend
|MA
|38:16
|37:11.3
|12:24
|21:58
|15:43
|737
|50/82
|F35-39
|766
|Tracy Bowers
|39
|F
|Townsend
|MA
|38:16
|37:11.4
|12:24
|21:58
|18:02
|738
|29/35
|M35-39
|1216
|Alexander Talcott
|39
|M
|Durham
|NH
|37:52
|37:11.8
|12:24
|21:58
|18:42
|739
|36/58
|F55-59
|298
|Sherry Bean
|59
|F
|Rochester
|NH
|37:48
|37:12.1
|12:25
|21:59
|13:46
|740
|28/59
|F0-12
|1441
|Emma Felix
|6
|F
|Salem
|NH
|37:39
|37:12.2
|12:25
|21:59
|15:44
|741
|51/82
|F35-39
|672
|Ursula Rodriguez
|37
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|37:48
|37:14.2
|12:25
|22:01
|18:05
|742
|37/58
|F55-59
|20
|Katherine Gines
|56
|F
|Haverhill
|MA
|37:44
|37:16.9
|12:26
|22:03
|13:50
|743
|7/15
|F65-69
|98
|Kathy Roux
|67
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|38:07
|37:21.6
|12:28
|22:08
|12:51
|744
|54/84
|F50-54
|471
|Marcia Harper
|51
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|37:47
|37:21.9
|12:28
|22:08
|16:28
|745
|8/15
|F65-69
|538
|Tracy Ouimette
|65
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|37:58
|37:27.2
|12:30
|22:14
|12:57
|746
|55/84
|F50-54
|286
|Lisa Duquette
|54
|F
|Franklin
|NH
|38:27
|37:33.7
|12:32
|22:20
|16:40
|747
|32/41
|M45-49
|845
|Chuck McAllister
|45
|M
|Andover
|MA
|38:48
|37:34.4
|12:32
|22:21
|19:11
|748
|65/93
|F40-44
|37
|Susan Glaeser
|41
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|38:45
|37:35.5
|12:32
|22:22
|15:44
|749
|11/14
|M65-69
|1
|Tom Raffio
|65
|M
|Bow
|NH
|37:53
|37:45.7
|12:36
|22:32
|16:09
|750
|38/58
|F55-59
|39
|Saundra Lewis
|56
|F
|Tewksbury
|MA
|38:32
|37:47.8
|12:36
|22:34
|14:21
|751
|7/11
|M70-74
|914
|Bruce Messier
|70
|M
|Candia
|NH
|38:35
|37:49.4
|12:37
|22:36
|14:24
|752
|56/84
|F50-54
|773
|Kathy Roche
|54
|F
|Windham
|NH
|38:19
|37:51.3
|12:38
|22:38
|16:58
|753
|29/39
|F60-64
|772
|Christine Andon
|60
|F
|Windham
|NH
|38:19
|37:51.6
|12:38
|22:38
|12:05
|754
|11/21
|M60-64
|247
|Anthony Schilling
|64
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|39:11
|37:56.3
|12:39
|22:43
|15:17
|755
|66/93
|F40-44
|922
|Melanie Harding
|41
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|38:52
|37:58.2
|12:40
|22:45
|16:07
|756
|57/84
|F50-54
|423
|Jane Cottrell
|53
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|38:34
|37:58.9
|12:40
|22:45
|17:05
|757
|33/41
|M45-49
|31
|Christopher Lundquist
|49
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|39:04
|37:59.5
|12:40
|22:46
|19:36
|758
|45/70
|F45-49
|30
|Amie Lundquist
|48
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|39:04
|38:00.2
|12:41
|22:47
|18:17
|759
|42/54
|M40-44
|1007
|Andrew Gregory
|44
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|38:40
|38:02.2
|12:41
|22:49
|20:31
|760
|39/51
|M50-54
|224
|Richard Capistran
|50
|M
|Derry
|NH
|39:43
|38:04.3
|12:42
|22:51
|20:05
|761
|30/39
|F60-64
|855
|Whitney Hayden
|60
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|39:50
|38:10.2
|12:44
|22:57
|12:24
|762
|12/14
|M65-69
|551
|Joseph Phillips
|69
|M
|Norwich
|VT
|39:02
|38:11.1
|12:44
|22:58
|16:35
|763
|39/67
|M0-12
|1315
|Dacota Hewitt
|12
|M
|Pembroke
|NH
|38:29
|38:13.1
|12:45
|23:00
|18:46
|764
|13/20
|F20-24
|228
|Casey Morrison
|24
|F
|Weare
|NH
|38:52
|38:13.9
|12:45
|23:00
|14:45
|765
|24/30
|F25-29
|455
|Rachel Paris
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|38:51
|38:14.7
|12:45
|23:01
|18:47
|766
|27/33
|M30-34
|941
|Joseph Witts
|31
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|38:36
|38:16.0
|12:46
|23:02
|19:30
|767
|29/59
|F0-12
|1455
|Kaylee Rondeau
|10
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|39:37
|38:19.2
|12:47
|23:06
|16:51
|768
|40/51
|M50-54
|394
|Thomas Laycock
|50
|M
|Salem
|NH
|39:27
|38:19.6
|12:47
|23:06
|20:20
|769
|34/41
|M45-49
|444
|Peter Simoneau
|48
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|38:48
|38:23.7
|12:48
|23:10
|20:00
|770
|40/67
|M0-12
|1442
|Eastyn Mandigo
|10
|M
|Adamsville
|NH
|39:26
|38:24.1
|12:49
|23:11
|18:57
|771
|58/84
|F50-54
|729
|Cindy Demers
|54
|F
|Antrim
|NH
|39:07
|38:24.7
|12:49
|23:11
|17:31
|772
|12/21
|M60-64
|730
|Larry Litchfield
|60
|M
|Hollis
|NH
|39:08
|38:24.8
|12:49
|23:11
|15:45
|773
|46/70
|F45-49
|674
|Jennifer Neveu
|45
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|38:35
|38:25.2
|12:49
|23:12
|18:42
|774
|30/59
|F0-12
|1034
|Abigail Gregory
|9
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|39:08
|38:29.7
|12:50
|23:16
|17:01
|775
|67/93
|F40-44
|1006
|Jennifer Gregory
|44
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|39:08
|38:30.0
|12:50
|23:16
|16:38
|776
|31/59
|F0-12
|1396
|Rebecca Johnson
|12
|F
|Newfields
|NH
|39:18
|38:32.8
|12:51
|23:19
|17:04
|777
|43/54
|M40-44
|461
|Jeremiah Petteys
|40
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|39:51
|38:33.3
|12:52
|23:20
|21:02
|778
|32/59
|F0-12
|1316
|Elizabeth McBride
|12
|F
|Manchchester
|NH
|39:18
|38:34.0
|12:52
|23:20
|17:05
|779
|33/59
|F0-12
|1468
|Lyncoln Petteys
|8
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|39:51
|38:34.1
|12:52
|23:21
|17:06
|780
|30/35
|M35-39
|467
|Ashley Petteys
|38
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|39:51
|38:34.2
|12:52
|23:21
|20:05
|781
|41/67
|M0-12
|1467
|Hudson Petteys
|11
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|39:51
|38:34.4
|12:52
|23:21
|19:07
|782
|27/33
|F13-19
|1400
|Brenna Anderson
|15
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|39:04
|38:35.2
|12:52
|23:22
|19:15
|783
|39/58
|F55-59
|589
|Elizabeth Pleva
|57
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|39:33
|38:35.7
|12:52
|23:22
|15:09
|784
|52/82
|F35-39
|277
|Katherine Riley
|35
|F
|Weare
|NH
|39:48
|38:35.9
|12:52
|23:22
|19:26
|785
|40/58
|F55-59
|591
|Cathy Farrell
|59
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|39:34
|38:36.3
|12:53
|23:23
|15:10
|786
|42/67
|M0-12
|1306
|Gavin Biggs
|7
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|39:24
|38:42.9
|12:55
|23:29
|19:15
|787
|41/51
|M50-54
|936
|Todd Biggs
|52
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|39:24
|38:43.1
|12:55
|23:30
|20:44
|788
|42/51
|M50-54
|249
|Wade Clow
|52
|M
|Hudson
|NH
|39:12
|38:44.0
|12:55
|23:30
|20:44
|789
|13/21
|M60-64
|509
|Chris Ager
|61
|M
|Amherst
|NH
|39:37
|38:47.3
|12:56
|23:34
|16:08
|790
|47/70
|F45-49
|35
|Jennifer Mailloux
|47
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|39:22
|38:51.2
|12:58
|23:38
|19:08
|791
|44/54
|M40-44
|92
|Matt Leonguerrero
|44
|M
|Litchfield
|NH
|39:43
|38:56.2
|12:59
|23:43
|21:25
|792
|35/41
|M45-49
|793
|John Lewis
|46
|M
|Epping
|NH
|40:14
|38:56.4
|12:59
|23:43
|20:33
|793
|28/33
|F13-19
|1357
|Sherri Albert
|13
|F
|Atkinson
|NH
|39:55
|39:01.1
|13:01
|23:48
|19:41
|794
|68/93
|F40-44
|223
|Heather Miville
|40
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|39:15
|39:01.5
|13:01
|23:48
|17:10
|795
|48/60
|F30-34
|836
|Meg Komisarek
|33
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|39:16
|39:01.7
|13:01
|23:48
|18:30
|796
|1/2
|M80-UP
|934
|Peter McDonough
|80
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|40:07
|39:03.9
|13:02
|23:50
|Winner
|797
|53/82
|F35-39
|408
|Liane Harrington
|37
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|40:11
|39:10.8
|13:04
|23:57
|20:01
|798
|54/82
|F35-39
|627
|Kristen Rollins
|35
|F
|Derry
|NH
|40:08
|39:14.1
|13:05
|24:01
|20:05
|799
|31/39
|F60-64
|553
|Kathie Nunley
|63
|F
|Milford
|NH
|39:59
|39:14.4
|13:05
|24:01
|13:28
|800
|32/39
|F60-64
|263
|Judy Graham-Garcia
|61
|F
|Amesbury
|MA
|40:28
|39:17.2
|13:06
|24:04
|13:31
|801
|2/3
|M75-79
|563
|Raymond Boutotte
|76
|M
|Pepperell
|MA
|40:03
|39:19.8
|13:07
|24:06
|5:57
|802
|48/70
|F45-49
|919
|Paula Muller
|45
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|40:18
|39:23.1
|13:08
|24:10
|19:40
|803
|69/93
|F40-44
|150
|Jessy-Lyn Tetro
|42
|F
|Weare
|NH
|40:18
|39:29.9
|13:10
|24:16
|17:38
|804
|59/84
|F50-54
|54
|Mindy Boyd
|52
|F
|Tyngsboro
|MA
|40:20
|39:31.4
|13:11
|24:18
|18:38
|805
|33/39
|F60-64
|45
|Kim Macdonald-Conill
|61
|F
|West Townsend
|MA
|40:44
|39:35.2
|13:12
|24:22
|13:49
|806
|43/51
|M50-54
|748
|Richard Adams
|52
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|40:37
|39:38.9
|13:13
|24:25
|21:39
|807
|49/70
|F45-49
|747
|Paula Adams
|47
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|40:37
|39:39.1
|13:14
|24:26
|19:56
|808
|55/82
|F35-39
|807
|Stephanie Burnell
|36
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|40:37
|39:39.3
|13:14
|24:26
|20:30
|809
|50/70
|F45-49
|556
|Jill Smart
|48
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|40:38
|39:54.5
|13:19
|24:41
|20:11
|810
|28/35
|M55-59
|411
|Michael Harrington
|59
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|40:55
|39:54.6
|13:19
|24:41
|19:47
|811
|29/33
|F13-19
|1367
|Abby Smart
|17
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|40:39
|39:55.3
|13:19
|24:42
|20:35
|812
|41/58
|F55-59
|147
|Patricia Underwood
|56
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|40:52
|39:55.7
|13:19
|24:42
|16:29
|813
|42/58
|F55-59
|410
|Lynn Harrington
|59
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|40:55
|39:58.3
|13:20
|24:45
|16:32
|814
|51/70
|F45-49
|658
|Katie Mills
|45
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|40:41
|40:03.7
|13:22
|24:50
|20:20
|815
|60/84
|F50-54
|862
|Traci Milnes
|51
|F
|Methuen
|MA
|41:48
|40:07.8
|13:23
|24:54
|19:14
|816
|61/84
|F50-54
|1218
|Erin Bowler
|51
|F
|Haverhill
|MA
|41:48
|40:08.1
|13:23
|24:55
|19:15
|817
|34/59
|F0-12
|1476
|Aubrey Harrington
|6
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|40:11
|40:10.2
|13:24
|24:57
|18:42
|818
|31/35
|M35-39
|409
|Thomas Harrington
|39
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|40:11
|40:10.3
|13:24
|24:57
|21:41
|819
|35/59
|F0-12
|1456
|Alexa Rondeau
|8
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|41:29
|40:10.6
|13:24
|24:57
|18:42
|820
|43/58
|F55-59
|571
|Debbie Rioux
|58
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|41:30
|40:12.8
|13:25
|24:59
|16:46
|821
|43/67
|M0-12
|1460
|Lincoln Chynoweth
|6
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|40:53
|40:13.3
|13:25
|25:00
|20:46
|822
|44/67
|M0-12
|1459
|Graham Chynoweth
|10
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|40:52
|40:13.7
|13:25
|25:00
|20:46
|823
|14/20
|F20-24
|1366
|Jana Smeda
|20
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|40:53
|40:15.0
|13:25
|25:01
|16:46
|824
|45/54
|M40-44
|648
|Greg Dimino
|43
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|41:32
|40:15.8
|13:26
|25:02
|22:44
|825
|29/35
|M55-59
|738
|Raymond Skwierczynski
|59
|M
|Andover
|MA
|40:29
|40:28.8
|13:30
|25:15
|20:21
|826
|14/21
|M60-64
|980
|Claude Peltz
|64
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|41:39
|40:42.6
|13:35
|25:29
|18:03
|827
|44/58
|F55-59
|981
|Louise Broom-Peltz
|59
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|41:39
|40:42.7
|13:35
|25:29
|17:16
|828
|45/67
|M0-12
|1440
|Alex Felix
|9
|M
|Salem
|NH
|41:38
|40:47.1
|13:36
|25:34
|21:20
|829
|46/67
|M0-12
|1430
|Lucas Licata
|9
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|41:20
|40:50.6
|13:37
|25:37
|21:23
|830
|49/60
|F30-34
|40
|Katrina Licata
|34
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|41:20
|40:51.2
|13:38
|25:38
|20:20
|831
|56/82
|F35-39
|407
|Emily Harrington
|37
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|40:54
|40:53.9
|13:38
|25:40
|21:44
|832
|47/67
|M0-12
|1475
|Liam Harrington
|9
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|40:55
|40:54.2
|13:39
|25:41
|21:27
|833
|57/82
|F35-39
|743
|Katie Felix
|36
|F
|Salem
|NH
|41:48
|40:58.0
|13:40
|25:44
|21:48
|834
|70/93
|F40-44
|998
|Liz Hitchcock
|43
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|42:19
|40:59.1
|13:40
|25:46
|19:08
|835
|36/59
|F0-12
|1416
|Aislin Knickerbocker
|11
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|41:46
|41:00.4
|13:41
|25:47
|19:32
|836
|62/84
|F50-54
|954
|Theresa Bassett
|53
|F
|Derry
|NH
|41:54
|41:02.2
|13:41
|25:49
|20:09
|837
|36/41
|M45-49
|789
|David Knickerbocker
|46
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|41:48
|41:02.3
|13:41
|25:49
|22:39
|838
|37/59
|F0-12
|1493
|Monroe Hayes
|6
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|41:46
|41:02.3
|13:41
|25:49
|19:34
|839
|25/30
|F25-29
|696
|Xiaoying Zhao
|26
|F
|North Billerica
|MA
|41:36
|41:02.9
|13:41
|25:49
|21:35
|840
|38/59
|F0-12
|1492
|Phoebe Hayes
|10
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|41:50
|41:04.4
|13:42
|25:51
|19:36
|841
|58/82
|F35-39
|213
|Kendra Hayes
|38
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|41:50
|41:06.9
|13:43
|25:53
|21:57
|842
|48/67
|M0-12
|1480
|Sawyer Reinhart
|8
|M
|Dunstable
|MA
|42:02
|41:11.1
|13:44
|25:58
|21:44
|843
|71/93
|F40-44
|359
|Kelly Reinhart
|42
|F
|Dunstable
|MA
|42:02
|41:11.3
|13:44
|25:58
|19:20
|844
|49/67
|M0-12
|1479
|Nathaniel Reinhart
|11
|M
|Dunstable
|MA
|42:02
|41:11.5
|13:44
|25:58
|21:44
|845
|44/51
|M50-54
|760
|Gary Duhaime
|54
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|42:33
|41:13.9
|13:45
|26:00
|23:14
|846
|63/84
|F50-54
|759
|Nancy Duhaime
|54
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|42:32
|41:14.1
|13:45
|26:01
|20:21
|847
|9/15
|F65-69
|782
|Celeste Craig
|65
|F
|Gilford
|NH
|42:02
|41:17.3
|13:46
|26:04
|16:47
|848
|59/82
|F35-39
|783
|Jennifer Reczek
|39
|F
|Center Harbor
|NH
|42:03
|41:19.0
|13:47
|26:05
|22:09
|849
|60/82
|F35-39
|375
|Erica Harlow
|37
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|42:00
|41:25.3
|13:49
|26:12
|22:16
|850
|50/67
|M0-12
|1020
|Brady Harlow
|9
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|42:01
|41:26.0
|13:49
|26:12
|21:58
|851
|45/51
|M50-54
|559
|Allen Beattie
|52
|M
|Newport
|NH
|42:20
|41:26.4
|13:49
|26:13
|23:27
|852
|51/67
|M0-12
|1022
|Anden Seiler
|9
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|42:16
|41:29.3
|13:50
|26:16
|22:02
|853
|61/82
|F35-39
|990
|Deni O’Leary
|38
|F
|New Boston
|NH
|42:18
|41:31.0
|13:51
|26:17
|22:21
|854
|3/5
|F70-74
|113
|Catherine McDermott
|71
|F
|Salem
|NH
|42:27
|41:40.1
|13:54
|26:27
|11:53
|855
|15/21
|M60-64
|138
|Adam Rosenthal
|64
|M
|Concord
|NH
|42:34
|41:40.2
|13:54
|26:27
|19:01
|856
|50/60
|F30-34
|882
|Jeannie Cadarette
|34
|F
|Laconia
|NH
|43:17
|41:48.1
|13:57
|26:35
|21:17
|857
|46/54
|M40-44
|6
|Joseph Whitmore
|44
|M
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|42:48
|41:48.5
|13:57
|26:35
|24:17
|858
|62/82
|F35-39
|370
|Carin Whelehan
|35
|F
|Concord
|NH
|43:17
|41:49.6
|13:57
|26:36
|22:40
|859
|16/21
|M60-64
|42
|Phil Petschek
|60
|M
|Chelmsford
|MA
|43:14
|41:53.2
|13:58
|26:40
|19:14
|860
|52/67
|M0-12
|1428
|Royce Thalheimer
|8
|M
|Townsend
|MA
|43:04
|41:53.5
|13:58
|26:40
|22:26
|861
|37/41
|M45-49
|834
|Nicholas Thalheimer
|45
|M
|Townsend
|MA
|43:04
|41:54.2
|13:59
|26:41
|23:31
|862
|30/35
|M55-59
|17
|Kelly Dole
|59
|M
|Charlestown
|NH
|43:36
|42:14.1
|14:05
|27:01
|22:07
|863
|64/84
|F50-54
|19
|Michelle Dole
|52
|F
|Charlestown
|NH
|43:36
|42:14.1
|14:05
|27:01
|21:21
|864
|63/82
|F35-39
|586
|Kimberly Davis
|36
|F
|Chester
|NH
|42:59
|42:15.5
|14:06
|27:02
|23:06
|865
|39/59
|F0-12
|1454
|Natalie Davis
|10
|F
|Chester
|NH
|42:59
|42:15.7
|14:06
|27:02
|20:47
|866
|3/3
|M75-79
|313
|Daniel Dodson
|77
|M
|Newton
|NH
|43:13
|42:19.4
|14:07
|27:06
|8:57
|867
|38/41
|M45-49
|567
|Angus Beattie
|49
|M
|Unity
|NH
|43:24
|42:28.4
|14:10
|27:15
|24:05
|868
|53/67
|M0-12
|1365
|Andrew Beattie
|10
|M
|Unity
|NH
|43:24
|42:28.7
|14:10
|27:15
|23:01
|869
|54/67
|M0-12
|1486
|Eli Juszkiewicz
|8
|M
|Candia
|NH
|43:50
|42:32.3
|14:11
|27:19
|23:05
|870
|45/58
|F55-59
|525
|Kathleen King-Madrid
|59
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|43:57
|42:38.7
|14:13
|27:25
|19:12
|871
|46/51
|M50-54
|105
|Robert Hoffman
|50
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|43:47
|42:39.2
|14:14
|27:26
|24:40
|872
|40/59
|F0-12
|1498
|Tamrin Hoffman
|7
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|43:48
|42:40.7
|14:14
|27:27
|21:12
|873
|55/67
|M0-12
|1497
|Robert Hoffman
|8
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|43:49
|42:40.8
|14:14
|27:27
|23:13
|874
|52/70
|F45-49
|168
|Melissa Hamel
|49
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|43:48
|42:42.3
|14:15
|27:29
|22:59
|875
|65/84
|F50-54
|169
|Heather Dechane
|50
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|43:48
|42:42.4
|14:15
|27:29
|21:49
|876
|30/33
|F13-19
|1299
|Capria Cole
|15
|F
|Hamilton
|MA
|43:49
|42:42.7
|14:15
|27:29
|23:22
|877
|17/23
|M25-29
|859
|Brian Jenckes
|29
|M
|Auburn
|NH
|44:14
|43:01.2
|14:21
|27:48
|24:34
|878
|26/30
|F25-29
|858
|Pattie Jenckes
|26
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|44:14
|43:02.1
|14:21
|27:49
|23:35
|879
|1/2
|F75-79
|676
|Helen Palleschi
|76
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|44:04
|43:06.7
|14:23
|27:53
|Winner
|880
|28/33
|M30-34
|796
|James Evans
|30
|M
|Ipswich
|MA
|43:49
|43:07.2
|14:23
|27:54
|24:22
|881
|41/59
|F0-12
|1032
|Elliette Hoberman
|9
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|43:47
|43:22.5
|14:28
|28:09
|21:54
|882
|42/59
|F0-12
|1033
|Piper Hoberman
|7
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|43:46
|43:23.0
|14:28
|28:09
|21:54
|883
|43/59
|F0-12
|1217
|Gabriella Douglass
|6
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|43:49
|43:24.6
|14:29
|28:11
|21:56
|884
|72/93
|F40-44
|1002
|Maegan Hoberman
|41
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|43:51
|43:27.1
|14:29
|28:14
|21:36
|885
|31/33
|F13-19
|1387
|Danielle Mendrala
|14
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|44:25
|43:47.7
|14:36
|28:34
|24:27
|886
|66/84
|F50-54
|377
|Delilah Mendrala
|50
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|44:25
|43:47.8
|14:36
|28:34
|22:54
|887
|73/93
|F40-44
|1009
|Genevra Murray
|42
|F
|Concord
|NH
|45:16
|43:48.2
|14:37
|28:35
|21:57
|888
|10/15
|F65-69
|119
|Ann Tassinari
|67
|F
|Beverly
|MA
|45:15
|43:54.5
|14:39
|28:41
|19:24
|889
|17/21
|M60-64
|839
|David Sturm
|62
|M
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|44:37
|43:55.3
|14:39
|28:42
|21:16
|890
|67/84
|F50-54
|838
|Sheila Sturm
|53
|F
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|44:37
|43:55.4
|14:39
|28:42
|23:02
|891
|56/67
|M0-12
|1458
|Joey Major
|7
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|45:17
|43:57.8
|14:40
|28:44
|24:30
|892
|29/33
|M30-34
|106
|Sam Doyon
|31
|M
|Concord
|NH
|44:24
|43:58.6
|14:40
|28:45
|25:13
|893
|53/70
|F45-49
|566
|Catherine Radakovic
|46
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|45:19
|43:59.9
|14:40
|28:46
|24:16
|894
|18/23
|M25-29
|216
|Jaden Howard
|27
|M
|Concord
|NH
|44:59
|44:03.9
|14:42
|28:50
|25:36
|895
|68/84
|F50-54
|220
|Sandra Allen
|51
|F
|Keene
|NH
|44:59
|44:03.9
|14:42
|28:50
|23:10
|896
|27/30
|F25-29
|218
|Shawnna McCormack
|27
|F
|Concord
|NH
|44:59
|44:04.3
|14:42
|28:51
|24:37
|897
|57/67
|M0-12
|1395
|Henry Gill
|12
|M
|Candia
|NH
|44:51
|44:06.2
|14:43
|28:53
|24:39
|898
|54/70
|F45-49
|193
|Susan Gill
|45
|F
|Candia
|NH
|44:52
|44:06.2
|14:43
|28:53
|24:23
|899
|51/60
|F30-34
|264
|Danielle Schacht
|34
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|45:37
|44:06.6
|14:43
|28:53
|23:35
|900
|58/67
|M0-12
|1386
|Asher Mac Shine
|12
|M
|Townsend
|MA
|45:17
|44:07.7
|14:43
|28:54
|24:40
|901
|55/70
|F45-49
|380
|Emy Hoff
|45
|F
|Townsend
|MA
|45:18
|44:09.5
|14:44
|28:56
|24:26
|902
|69/84
|F50-54
|462
|Barbara Cole
|53
|F
|South Hamilton
|MA
|44:52
|44:11.5
|14:44
|28:58
|23:18
|903
|59/67
|M0-12
|1028
|Matthew Hitchcock
|11
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|45:31
|44:11.8
|14:44
|28:58
|24:44
|904
|47/54
|M40-44
|997
|Jeremy Hitchcock
|40
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|45:31
|44:12.3
|14:45
|28:59
|26:41
|905
|15/20
|F20-24
|1045
|Anja Thiel
|20
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|45:32
|44:12.7
|14:45
|28:59
|20:44
|906
|16/20
|F20-24
|1044
|Michelle Claassens
|20
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|45:32
|44:13.3
|14:45
|29:00
|20:45
|907
|4/5
|F70-74
|315
|Judith Hennessy
|73
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|45:50
|44:16.1
|14:46
|29:03
|14:29
|908
|8/11
|M70-74
|314
|Edmond Hennessy
|73
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|45:54
|44:18.9
|14:47
|29:05
|20:53
|909
|32/33
|F13-19
|1371
|Emma Koski
|17
|F
|Weare
|NH
|45:46
|44:21.4
|14:48
|29:08
|25:01
|910
|52/60
|F30-34
|895
|Carol Sheehan
|31
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|44:55
|44:24.1
|14:48
|29:11
|23:53
|911
|44/59
|F0-12
|1201
|Abigail Sheehan
|7
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|44:54
|44:25.3
|14:49
|29:12
|22:57
|912
|17/20
|F20-24
|496
|Jane Koski
|24
|F
|Weare
|NH
|45:54
|44:29.8
|14:50
|29:16
|21:01
|913
|46/58
|F55-59
|854
|Rita Bergeron
|57
|F
|Windham
|NH
|45:03
|44:35.0
|14:52
|29:21
|21:08
|914
|70/84
|F50-54
|846
|Wendy Jonson
|53
|F
|Windham
|NH
|45:03
|44:36.0
|14:52
|29:22
|23:42
|915
|60/67
|M0-12
|1444
|Aidan Campo
|11
|M
|Hampstead
|NH
|45:48
|44:40.5
|14:54
|29:27
|25:13
|916
|74/93
|F40-44
|242
|Shannon Beaumont
|41
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|45:19
|44:40.9
|14:54
|29:27
|22:49
|917
|45/59
|F0-12
|1488
|Gwendolyn Beaumont
|8
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|45:19
|44:41.1
|14:54
|29:28
|23:13
|918
|48/54
|M40-44
|720
|Ronald Campo
|40
|M
|Hampstead
|NH
|45:52
|44:44.8
|14:55
|29:31
|27:13
|919
|75/93
|F40-44
|647
|Kimberly Dimino
|42
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|46:06
|44:50.0
|14:57
|29:36
|22:58
|920
|56/70
|F45-49
|412
|Katie Lillie
|48
|F
|Acton
|MA
|46:03
|44:52.3
|14:58
|29:39
|25:09
|921
|61/67
|M0-12
|1341
|Cayden Mandigo
|12
|M
|Adamsville
|NY
|46:11
|45:10.1
|15:04
|29:57
|25:43
|922
|53/60
|F30-34
|284
|Irene Lanchester
|33
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|46:01
|45:14.2
|15:05
|30:01
|24:43
|923
|54/60
|F30-34
|285
|Amanda Matte
|32
|F
|Derry
|NH
|46:01
|45:14.4
|15:05
|30:01
|24:43
|924
|57/70
|F45-49
|909
|Lori Routhier
|47
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|45:58
|45:14.7
|15:05
|30:01
|25:31
|925
|58/70
|F45-49
|562
|Ruth Ann Bolton
|47
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|45:58
|45:14.9
|15:05
|30:01
|25:31
|926
|59/70
|F45-49
|903
|Rhonda Zodda
|49
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|46:39
|45:17.8
|15:06
|30:04
|25:34
|927
|47/51
|M50-54
|690
|John Zodda
|51
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|46:40
|45:18.2
|15:07
|30:05
|27:19
|928
|76/93
|F40-44
|959
|Terri Jerdes
|43
|F
|Derry
|NH
|46:29
|45:20.7
|15:07
|30:07
|23:29
|929
|46/59
|F0-12
|1376
|Brynn Moores
|12
|F
|Groton
|MA
|46:35
|45:25.2
|15:09
|30:12
|23:57
|930
|47/59
|F0-12
|1383
|Elizabeth Sproule
|12
|F
|Carlisle
|MA
|46:36
|45:25.5
|15:09
|30:12
|23:57
|931
|48/59
|F0-12
|1384
|Darcy Lillie
|12
|F
|Acton
|MA
|46:36
|45:25.5
|15:09
|30:12
|23:57
|932
|64/82
|F35-39
|292
|Katie Bicchieri
|37
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|46:27
|45:25.6
|15:09
|30:12
|26:16
|933
|77/93
|F40-44
|293
|Stacy Campbell
|43
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|46:28
|45:26.0
|15:09
|30:12
|23:34
|934
|71/84
|F50-54
|291
|Michelle Sundman
|51
|F
|Windham
|NH
|46:28
|45:29.2
|15:10
|30:16
|24:36
|935
|30/33
|M30-34
|601
|Jonathan Kartes
|31
|M
|Penacook
|NH
|47:13
|46:03.4
|15:22
|30:50
|27:18
|936
|19/23
|M25-29
|905
|Nicholas Patterson
|27
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|47:13
|46:03.4
|15:22
|30:50
|27:36
|937
|72/84
|F50-54
|309
|Lynn Fitzpatrick
|52
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|46:35
|46:04.9
|15:22
|30:51
|25:11
|938
|73/84
|F50-54
|737
|Nancy Vendelby
|52
|F
|Concord
|NH
|47:05
|46:13.7
|15:25
|31:00
|25:20
|939
|47/58
|F55-59
|735
|Lisa Steele
|57
|F
|Newport
|NH
|47:05
|46:13.7
|15:25
|31:00
|22:47
|940
|74/84
|F50-54
|387
|Carolann Hynes
|51
|F
|North Andover
|MA
|47:30
|46:17.2
|15:26
|31:04
|25:24
|941
|48/58
|F55-59
|386
|Christine Decubellis
|55
|F
|Salem
|NH
|47:29
|46:18.3
|15:27
|31:05
|22:52
|942
|34/39
|F60-64
|378
|Donna Phaneuf
|60
|F
|North Andover
|MA
|47:30
|46:18.7
|15:27
|31:05
|20:32
|943
|13/14
|M65-69
|49
|Darryl Coplan
|65
|M
|Warner
|NH
|47:27
|46:24.3
|15:29
|31:11
|24:48
|944
|49/59
|F0-12
|1461
|Piper Edge
|6
|F
|Center Barnstead
|NH
|46:44
|46:24.4
|15:29
|31:11
|24:56
|945
|49/54
|M40-44
|498
|Dale Rivillas
|43
|M
|Gilford
|NH
|46:45
|46:25.4
|15:29
|31:12
|28:54
|946
|35/39
|F60-64
|48
|Jane Coplan
|60
|F
|Warner
|NH
|47:27
|46:26.3
|15:29
|31:13
|20:40
|947
|9/11
|M70-74
|534
|Robert Francis
|71
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|47:10
|46:38.4
|15:33
|31:25
|23:13
|948
|60/70
|F45-49
|474
|Maria Checket
|48
|F
|Derry
|NH
|47:10
|46:38.5
|15:33
|31:25
|26:55
|949
|39/41
|M45-49
|635
|James Heffernan
|48
|M
|Derry
|NH
|47:10
|46:39.0
|15:33
|31:25
|28:15
|950
|61/70
|F45-49
|182
|Allyson Webster
|47
|F
|Ayer
|MA
|47:31
|46:51.0
|15:37
|31:37
|27:07
|951
|11/15
|F65-69
|110
|Candis Kern
|65
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|48:02
|46:55.6
|15:39
|31:42
|22:25
|952
|35/39
|M13-19
|1346
|Brandon Webster
|14
|M
|Ayer
|MA
|47:37
|46:55.8
|15:39
|31:42
|29:31
|953
|31/35
|M55-59
|109
|Jeffrey Kern
|59
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|48:03
|46:57.3
|15:40
|31:44
|26:50
|954
|78/93
|F40-44
|443
|Heidi Burnham
|41
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|48:25
|47:02.9
|15:41
|31:49
|25:11
|955
|75/84
|F50-54
|913
|Tiffany Eddy
|52
|F
|Dunbarton
|NH
|48:27
|47:04.0
|15:42
|31:50
|26:10
|956
|36/39
|M13-19
|1313
|Garrett Ryan
|13
|M
|Dunbarton
|NH
|48:27
|47:04.3
|15:42
|31:51
|29:40
|957
|65/82
|F35-39
|811
|Melissa Bugbee
|39
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|47:37
|47:07.8
|15:43
|31:54
|27:58
|958
|55/60
|F30-34
|940
|Felicia Menec
|32
|F
|Weare
|NH
|47:37
|47:08.0
|15:43
|31:54
|26:36
|959
|32/35
|M35-39
|143
|Sean Horan
|38
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|47:58
|47:19.7
|15:47
|32:06
|28:50
|960
|66/82
|F35-39
|144
|Jennifer Bouchard
|36
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|48:02
|47:24.1
|15:49
|32:11
|28:15
|961
|62/70
|F45-49
|764
|Sherri Davis
|47
|F
|Tilton
|NH
|48:25
|47:26.9
|15:49
|32:13
|27:43
|962
|18/21
|M60-64
|1207
|Maury Wood
|61
|M
|Somerville
|MA
|48:25
|47:27.2
|15:50
|32:14
|24:48
|963
|14/14
|M65-69
|267
|Doug Allen
|66
|M
|Derry
|NH
|47:42
|47:32.8
|15:51
|32:19
|25:56
|964
|20/23
|M25-29
|739
|Robert Black
|26
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|49:12
|47:40.4
|15:54
|32:27
|29:13
|965
|33/33
|F13-19
|1378
|Maizie Hennessy
|13
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|49:19
|47:45.0
|15:55
|32:31
|28:24
|966
|40/41
|M45-49
|441
|Tim Hennessy
|46
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|49:19
|47:45.8
|15:56
|32:32
|29:22
|967
|50/59
|F0-12
|1469
|Violet Bashaw
|11
|F
|Orange
|NH
|48:40
|47:47.1
|15:56
|32:34
|26:19
|968
|79/93
|F40-44
|460
|Maranda Bashaw
|42
|F
|Orange
|NH
|48:43
|47:50.2
|15:57
|32:37
|25:59
|969
|67/82
|F35-39
|930
|Angela Marsh
|38
|F
|Gilford
|NH
|48:18
|47:52.7
|15:58
|32:39
|28:43
|970
|56/60
|F30-34
|933
|Alisha Tyman
|33
|F
|Granby
|CT
|48:18
|47:54.3
|15:59
|32:41
|27:23
|971
|68/82
|F35-39
|164
|Davin Schnappauf
|36
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|49:32
|48:04.8
|16:02
|32:51
|28:55
|972
|76/84
|F50-54
|162
|Lorelei Haberland
|54
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|49:32
|48:05.1
|16:02
|32:52
|27:12
|973
|51/59
|F0-12
|1330
|Sophie Fillip
|12
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|48:50
|48:05.5
|16:02
|32:52
|26:37
|974
|80/93
|F40-44
|36
|Naomi Halter
|40
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|48:53
|48:08.4
|16:03
|32:55
|26:17
|975
|10/11
|M70-74
|918
|Brian Dubia
|70
|M
|Wolfeboro
|NH
|49:58
|48:19.1
|16:07
|33:06
|24:54
|976
|77/84
|F50-54
|1016
|Stacey Dubia
|50
|F
|Concord
|NH
|49:59
|48:19.5
|16:07
|33:06
|27:26
|977
|63/70
|F45-49
|660
|Donna Damon
|47
|F
|Epsom
|NH
|49:43
|48:31.8
|16:11
|33:18
|28:48
|978
|81/93
|F40-44
|813
|Melissa Cummings
|44
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|49:44
|48:35.5
|16:12
|33:22
|26:44
|979
|78/84
|F50-54
|967
|Diane Tiernan
|52
|F
|North Andover
|MA
|50:11
|48:44.8
|16:15
|33:31
|27:51
|980
|79/84
|F50-54
|89
|Lisa Bull
|52
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|50:11
|48:44.9
|16:15
|33:31
|27:51
|981
|48/51
|M50-54
|529
|Timothy Stilson
|54
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|49:52
|48:53.5
|16:18
|33:40
|30:54
|982
|49/51
|M50-54
|384
|Stephen Tewksbury
|53
|M
|Auburn
|NH
|49:55
|48:53.9
|16:18
|33:40
|30:54
|983
|41/41
|M45-49
|616
|Greg Manley
|49
|M
|Salem
|NH
|50:19
|49:11.3
|16:24
|33:58
|30:48
|984
|80/84
|F50-54
|615
|Dawn Manley
|50
|F
|Salem
|NH
|50:19
|49:13.5
|16:25
|34:00
|28:20
|985
|82/93
|F40-44
|821
|Kym Cheever
|40
|F
|Concord
|NH
|50:13
|49:23.7
|16:28
|34:10
|27:32
|986
|83/93
|F40-44
|978
|Tennille Irish
|44
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|50:38
|49:27.9
|16:30
|34:14
|27:36
|987
|37/39
|M13-19
|1339
|Dylan Mandigo
|17
|M
|Adamsville
|NY
|50:37
|49:29.0
|16:30
|34:15
|32:04
|988
|81/84
|F50-54
|9
|Holly Mandigo-Aly
|53
|F
|Hampton
|NH
|50:37
|49:29.7
|16:30
|34:16
|28:36
|989
|84/93
|F40-44
|243
|Allison L Walls
|41
|F
|Tilton
|NH
|49:39
|49:29.9
|16:30
|34:16
|27:38
|990
|64/70
|F45-49
|857
|Tracy Lennon
|46
|F
|Jaffrey
|NH
|49:38
|49:30.3
|16:31
|34:17
|29:47
|991
|65/70
|F45-49
|383
|Christine Tewksbury
|48
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|50:32
|49:31.2
|16:31
|34:18
|29:48
|992
|18/20
|F20-24
|1328
|Phoenix Irish
|20
|F
|Goffstown
|NH
|50:42
|49:31.5
|16:31
|34:18
|26:03
|993
|49/58
|F55-59
|899
|Sandra Nigro
|57
|F
|Suffield
|CT
|49:55
|49:31.8
|16:31
|34:18
|26:05
|994
|52/59
|F0-12
|1309
|Finnegan Tyman
|5
|F
|Granby
|CT
|49:55
|49:32.6
|16:31
|34:19
|28:04
|995
|50/58
|F55-59
|475
|Johanna Garneau
|56
|F
|Littleton
|MA
|50:32
|49:37.1
|16:33
|34:24
|26:11
|996
|69/82
|F35-39
|198
|Kathleen Olden
|39
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|50:32
|49:37.2
|16:33
|34:24
|30:28
|997
|70/82
|F35-39
|177
|Elizabeth Hill
|38
|F
|Haverhill
|MA
|50:43
|49:43.6
|16:35
|34:30
|30:34
|998
|53/59
|F0-12
|1433
|Brooke Cheever
|7
|F
|Concord
|NH
|50:34
|49:44.7
|16:35
|34:31
|28:16
|999
|71/82
|F35-39
|599
|Amanda Huckle
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|51:01
|49:48.0
|16:36
|34:34
|30:38
|1000
|50/54
|M40-44
|824
|Justin Fillip
|41
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|50:37
|49:51.0
|16:37
|34:37
|32:19
|1001
|31/33
|M30-34
|598
|Benjamin Rispoli
|32
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|51:04
|49:51.3
|16:38
|34:38
|31:06
|1002
|51/58
|F55-59
|229
|Tina Connor
|58
|F
|Weare
|NH
|50:59
|49:57.3
|16:40
|34:44
|26:31
|1003
|19/21
|M60-64
|973
|Ralph Broadwater
|61
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|51:10
|49:57.6
|16:40
|34:44
|27:18
|1004
|85/93
|F40-44
|544
|Jamie Edge
|43
|F
|Center Barnstead
|NH
|51:36
|50:06.8
|16:43
|34:53
|28:15
|1005
|12/15
|F65-69
|545
|Sue Carrier
|69
|F
|Colebrook
|NH
|51:36
|50:07.1
|16:43
|34:54
|25:37
|1006
|86/93
|F40-44
|160
|Erin Michaud
|42
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|51:34
|50:12.7
|16:45
|34:59
|28:21
|1007
|32/33
|M30-34
|590
|Matthew Broadwater
|31
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|51:31
|50:17.7
|16:46
|35:04
|31:32
|1008
|72/82
|F35-39
|638
|Stephanie Norton
|36
|F
|Hudson
|NH
|51:35
|51:05.4
|17:02
|35:52
|31:56
|1009
|33/33
|M30-34
|649
|Ryan O’Sullivan
|32
|M
|Mason
|NH
|52:27
|51:08.5
|17:03
|35:55
|32:23
|1010
|13/15
|F65-69
|552
|Judy Phillips
|69
|F
|Norwich
|VT
|52:03
|51:09.7
|17:04
|35:56
|26:39
|1011
|57/60
|F30-34
|650
|Allison Foy
|33
|F
|Mason
|NH
|52:31
|51:11.1
|17:04
|35:58
|30:40
|1012
|20/21
|M60-64
|680
|Larry Straw
|62
|M
|Berwick
|ME
|52:52
|51:35.8
|17:12
|36:22
|28:56
|1013
|58/60
|F30-34
|678
|Katie Straw
|31
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|52:51
|51:36.3
|17:13
|36:23
|31:05
|1014
|38/39
|M13-19
|1345
|Ginny Lembree
|14
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|53:04
|51:51.2
|17:18
|36:38
|34:27
|1015
|32/35
|M55-59
|715
|Robert Lembree
|57
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|53:07
|51:53.5
|17:18
|36:40
|31:46
|1016
|33/35
|M55-59
|195
|Mark Myers
|58
|M
|Canterbury
|NH
|52:57
|51:55.2
|17:19
|36:42
|31:48
|1017
|73/82
|F35-39
|693
|Kristy Fitzpatrick
|39
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|53:31
|51:56.7
|17:19
|36:43
|32:47
|1018
|74/82
|F35-39
|692
|Laura Dennis
|37
|F
|Auburn
|NH
|53:31
|51:56.8
|17:19
|36:43
|32:47
|1019
|34/35
|M55-59
|312
|Dion Boudreau
|56
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|53:01
|51:59.1
|17:20
|36:46
|31:52
|1020
|33/35
|M35-39
|898
|Shaun Fitzpatrick
|36
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|53:42
|52:08.7
|17:23
|36:55
|33:39
|1021
|28/30
|F25-29
|573
|Jenna Christie
|28
|F
|Plaistow
|NH
|53:46
|52:40.3
|17:34
|37:27
|33:13
|1022
|66/70
|F45-49
|576
|Erin Bailey
|45
|F
|Hampstead
|NH
|53:47
|52:40.4
|17:34
|37:27
|32:57
|1023
|51/54
|M40-44
|832
|Justin Berlien
|43
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|56:01
|52:44.2
|17:35
|37:31
|35:13
|1024
|87/93
|F40-44
|833
|Cara Berlien
|44
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|56:01
|52:44.2
|17:35
|37:31
|30:53
|1025
|62/67
|M0-12
|1429
|Alexander Berlien
|9
|M
|Londonderry
|NH
|56:01
|52:45.5
|17:36
|37:32
|33:18
|1026
|54/59
|F0-12
|1329
|Norabelle Berlien
|12
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|56:03
|52:46.5
|17:36
|37:33
|31:18
|1027
|63/67
|M0-12
|1445
|Gabe Campo
|8
|M
|Hampstead
|NH
|54:01
|52:52.1
|17:38
|37:39
|33:25
|1028
|50/51
|M50-54
|50
|Ross Cunningham
|52
|M
|Northfield
|NH
|53:57
|52:54.6
|17:39
|37:41
|34:55
|1029
|67/70
|F45-49
|1000
|Stacey Rust-Belforti
|47
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|54:06
|52:56.0
|17:39
|37:42
|33:12
|1030
|19/20
|F20-24
|46
|Bridgett Cunningham
|23
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|53:59
|52:57.7
|17:40
|37:44
|29:29
|1031
|75/82
|F35-39
|719
|Keri Harrington
|39
|F
|Hampstead
|NH
|54:15
|53:05.7
|17:42
|37:52
|33:56
|1032
|68/70
|F45-49
|273
|Cristy Laughton
|46
|F
|Candia
|NH
|54:45
|53:12.8
|17:45
|37:59
|33:29
|1033
|88/93
|F40-44
|272
|Kristen Mitchell
|41
|F
|Londonderry
|NH
|54:45
|53:12.9
|17:45
|37:59
|31:21
|1034
|55/59
|F0-12
|1485
|Ella Juszkiewicz
|11
|F
|Candia
|NH
|54:45
|53:13.3
|17:45
|38:00
|31:45
|1035
|5/5
|F70-74
|886
|Colleen Derderian
|70
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|54:26
|53:13.7
|17:45
|38:00
|23:26
|1036
|2/2
|F75-79
|852
|Janice Durgee
|75
|F
|Hollis
|NH
|54:27
|53:14.4
|17:45
|38:01
|10:08
|1037
|76/82
|F35-39
|801
|Samantha Hennessy
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|54:51
|53:15.7
|17:46
|38:02
|34:06
|1038
|77/82
|F35-39
|440
|Emily Welch
|39
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|54:51
|53:16.4
|17:46
|38:03
|34:07
|1039
|51/51
|M50-54
|1017
|Bruce Schwartz
|50
|M
|Dover
|NH
|54:47
|53:20.9
|17:47
|38:07
|35:21
|1040
|59/60
|F30-34
|873
|Brittany Wasielewski
|32
|F
|Boscawen
|NH
|54:47
|53:21.6
|17:48
|38:08
|32:50
|1041
|89/93
|F40-44
|907
|Amanda Hart
|41
|F
|Bennington
|NH
|54:47
|53:24.5
|17:49
|38:11
|31:33
|1042
|52/54
|M40-44
|710
|Jonathan Harding
|41
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|54:36
|53:27.0
|17:49
|38:13
|35:55
|1043
|82/84
|F50-54
|389
|April Fitzgerald
|52
|F
|Salem
|NH
|55:03
|53:33.8
|17:52
|38:20
|32:40
|1044
|64/67
|M0-12
|1447
|Quinton Quiroga
|10
|M
|Hampton
|NH
|54:47
|53:36.5
|17:53
|38:23
|34:09
|1045
|90/93
|F40-44
|706
|Sarah Bateman
|43
|F
|Hampton
|NH
|54:48
|53:36.8
|17:53
|38:23
|31:45
|1046
|21/23
|M25-29
|574
|Daniel Nicolar
|28
|M
|Plaistow
|NH
|53:47
|53:46.5
|17:56
|38:33
|35:19
|1047
|91/93
|F40-44
|104
|Veronica Hannemann
|43
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|55:10
|53:52.1
|17:58
|38:39
|32:01
|1048
|78/82
|F35-39
|870
|Tabatha Lesko
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|55:10
|53:53.1
|17:58
|38:40
|34:44
|1049
|79/82
|F35-39
|341
|Meghan Marzelli
|37
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|55:06
|53:55.3
|17:59
|38:42
|34:46
|1050
|39/39
|M13-19
|1374
|Brayden Bashaw
|13
|M
|Orange
|NH
|54:49
|53:55.5
|17:59
|38:42
|36:31
|1051
|56/59
|F0-12
|1484
|Lucy Marzelli
|3
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|55:06
|53:55.9
|17:59
|38:42
|32:27
|1052
|34/35
|M35-39
|808
|Michael McCarthy
|39
|M
|Hillsborough
|NH
|54:49
|53:56.8
|17:59
|38:43
|35:27
|1053
|92/93
|F40-44
|448
|Melissa Hardy
|41
|F
|Hillsborough
|NH
|54:50
|53:57.3
|18:00
|38:44
|32:06
|1054
|57/59
|F0-12
|1483
|Adalyn Marzelli
|6
|F
|Litchfield
|NH
|55:06
|53:57.9
|18:00
|38:44
|32:29
|1055
|53/54
|M40-44
|565
|Robert Major
|41
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|55:31
|54:09.3
|18:04
|38:56
|36:38
|1056
|65/67
|M0-12
|1457
|Wally Major
|9
|M
|Merrimack
|NH
|55:30
|54:10.1
|18:04
|38:57
|34:43
|1057
|36/39
|F60-64
|55
|Annie Lund
|64
|F
|Franklin
|NH
|56:10
|54:31.6
|18:11
|39:18
|28:45
|1058
|83/84
|F50-54
|94
|Michele Robinson
|53
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|56:05
|54:32.5
|18:11
|39:19
|33:39
|1059
|29/30
|F25-29
|740
|Andie King
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|56:12
|54:40.6
|18:14
|39:27
|35:13
|1060
|66/67
|M0-12
|976
|Jacob Sager
|11
|M
|Derry
|NH
|56:26
|54:46.8
|18:16
|39:33
|35:19
|1061
|67/67
|M0-12
|1452
|Billy Whittaker
|7
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|55:42
|54:48.2
|18:17
|39:35
|35:21
|1062
|35/35
|M55-59
|975
|Joseph Sager
|56
|M
|Derry
|NH
|56:29
|54:50.6
|18:17
|39:37
|34:43
|1063
|93/93
|F40-44
|600
|Kelly Whittaker
|44
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|55:47
|54:53.5
|18:18
|39:40
|33:02
|1064
|52/58
|F55-59
|679
|Sandy Straw
|59
|F
|Berwick
|ME
|56:11
|54:55.4
|18:19
|39:42
|31:29
|1065
|37/39
|F60-64
|755
|Doreen Leonard
|61
|F
|Nottingham
|NH
|56:11
|54:55.5
|18:19
|39:42
|29:09
|1066
|11/11
|M70-74
|395
|Daniel Battle
|70
|M
|Portsmouth
|NH
|56:36
|54:58.5
|18:20
|39:45
|31:33
|1067
|84/84
|F50-54
|64
|Cherylann Mahaffey
|51
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|56:56
|55:20.2
|18:27
|40:07
|34:27
|1068
|53/58
|F55-59
|18
|Michelle Shea La Sala
|57
|F
|Antrim
|NH
|56:56
|55:20.3
|18:27
|40:07
|31:54
|1069
|54/58
|F55-59
|155
|Susanne Yee
|55
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|56:56
|55:20.7
|18:27
|40:07
|31:54
|1070
|80/82
|F35-39
|100
|Rebecca Acorn
|39
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|56:17
|55:21.0
|18:27
|40:07
|36:11
|1071
|22/23
|M25-29
|484
|Jeremie Clark
|29
|M
|Derry Nh
|NH
|58:13
|56:40.6
|18:54
|41:27
|38:13
|1072
|38/39
|F60-64
|486
|Lyn Kasiske
|64
|F
|Francestown
|NH
|58:13
|56:42.4
|18:55
|41:29
|30:56
|1073
|21/21
|M60-64
|485
|Ken Kasiske
|63
|M
|Francestown
|NH
|58:13
|56:44.5
|18:55
|41:31
|34:05
|1074
|60/60
|F30-34
|717
|Emily Lowrey
|33
|F
|New Boston
|NH
|58:13
|56:48.7
|18:57
|41:35
|36:17
|1075
|35/35
|M35-39
|718
|Bryce Lowrey
|36
|M
|New Boston
|NH
|58:13
|56:50.2
|18:57
|41:37
|38:21
|1076
|14/15
|F65-69
|385
|Leeann Moynihan
|65
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|57:55
|56:54.4
|18:59
|41:41
|32:24
|1077
|58/59
|F0-12
|1463
|Julietta Murray
|4
|F
|Framingham
|MA
|58:30
|57:01.1
|19:01
|41:48
|35:33
|1078
|54/54
|M40-44
|542
|Theodore Murray
|44
|M
|Framingham
|MA
|58:29
|57:01.8
|19:01
|41:48
|39:30
|1079
|20/20
|F20-24
|993
|Brooke O�Brien
|23
|F
|Milford
|NH
|57:50
|57:08.1
|19:03
|41:55
|33:40
|1080
|81/82
|F35-39
|992
|Laura Schooley
|38
|F
|Milford
|NH
|57:50
|57:09.0
|19:03
|41:55
|37:59
|1081
|69/70
|F45-49
|592
|Johanna Ames
|48
|F
|Northfield
|NH
|59:21
|58:20.3
|19:27
|43:07
|38:37
|1082
|82/82
|F35-39
|963
|Chelsea Barrett
|35
|F
|Pembroke
|NH
|59:26
|58:25.2
|19:29
|43:12
|39:16
|1083
|39/39
|F60-64
|528
|Charlene Jalocha
|62
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|59:37
|58:37.9
|19:33
|43:24
|32:51
|1084
|55/58
|F55-59
|306
|Brigitte Joubert
|58
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|59:40
|58:39.1
|19:33
|43:26
|35:13
|1085
|15/15
|F65-69
|666
|Deb Miller
|67
|F
|Winchendon
|MA
|1:00:15
|58:50.3
|19:37
|43:37
|34:20
|1086
|23/23
|M25-29
|916
|Dayne Vargas
|25
|M
|Winchendon
|MA
|1:00:17
|58:51.6
|19:38
|43:38
|40:24
|1087
|56/58
|F55-59
|664
|Carolyn Welch
|56
|F
|Winchendon
|MA
|1:00:18
|58:52.2
|19:38
|43:39
|35:26
|1088
|57/58
|F55-59
|665
|Denise Price
|57
|F
|Winchendon
|MA
|1:00:20
|58:58.7
|19:40
|43:45
|35:32
|1089
|70/70
|F45-49
|623
|Debra Skirkey
|48
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|1:00:36
|59:12.9
|19:45
|43:59
|39:29
|1090
|2/2
|M80-UP
|705
|Dick Kuhl
|86
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|1:01:47
|1:00:44.7
|20:15
|45:31
|21:41
|1091
|58/58
|F55-59
|477
|Patricia Coryea
|58
|F
|Hudson
|NH
|1:03:11
|1:01:18.9
|20:27
|46:05
|37:52
|1092
|59/59
|F0-12
|1304
|Jaribella Lewis
|7
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|1:03:08
|1:01:19.2
|20:27
|46:06
|39:51
|1093
|30/30
|F25-29
|540
|Jaimeika Lewis
|28
|F
|Nashua
|NH
|1:03:09
|1:01:19.5
|20:27
|46:06
|41:52