Millennium Running Results: More than 1,000 Santas (and elves and other characters) shuffle down Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Santa Shuffle filled the downtown with more than 1,000 runners, most of them reflecting the holiday season through costumes, Santa hats and beards, and a joyful romp around the Millennium Running Santa Claus Shuffle road race.

Cameron Cook of Dover finished first in the Male Open division with a gun time of 15:14, and Mary Klene of Manchester finished first in the Female Open division with a gun time of 17:31.

Photos and full results are below:

BASC Santa Claus Shuffle

Manchester, NH 12/04/2021

Results by Millennium Running