Miles to go before he sleeps: Baby demands roadside delivery on I-93 despite parents’ best efforts to get to Elliot

MANCHESTER, NH — In a new normal that means home delivery and curbside pick-up are everyday occurrences, there was still something sweetly special about what happened last night on a quiet stretch of Interstate 93.

At approximately 9:26 p.m. NH State Troopers from Barracks B in Bedford were dispatched, along with members of Manchester Fire and Rescue, for a 911 call that a woman was in active labor near mile marker 18.6 near the 1-93/293 split.

The couple, Camille and John Swope of Londonderry, were on their way to Elliot Hospital but their little one could not wait.

Baby Miles emerged with an assist from his dad and true to his name, just a few miles from the hospital.

Trooper Bradley Pierson and members of the Manchester Fire and Rescue, were greeted by a relieved and happy family when they arrived a moments later.

Mom, Dad and Miles were transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital and all are doing well.