Mike Campbell named 2024 Franco-American of the Year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Franco-American Centre of Manchester, NH, has been recognizing a ‘Franco-American of the Year’ since 1983. The recipients are always outstanding members of the community who have distinguished themselves through contributions to French culture in NH,” said Josée Vachon, past award recipient and current chair of the selection committee.

Mike Campbell is the producer of the French-Canadian Legacy Podcast and has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Franco-American of the Year Award. This prestigious award recognizes Mike’s significant impact on preserving and promoting Franco-American culture.

His unwavering dedication to this cause has made a lasting and meaningful difference within the community. Notably, Mike also dedicates his time to public service as a member of the elected School Board of Hudson, NH, where he defends French courses.

As the co-founder of the French-Canadian Legacy Podcast, Mike has successfully produced and curated 100 episodes that have garnered over 140,000 listens. Furthermore, his influence extends to launching the Franco Route GeoTour, which saw over 4,500 separate finds in its first two years.

In addition to his impactful digital presence, Mike serves as a Board Member of Héritage, Corp., a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to support young adults studying French in Québec. His commitment to education and preservation of the French language and culture is further evidenced by his role as the Producer of French-Canadian Voyages, a forthcoming YouTube series that captures the essence of Franco-American sites throughout New England.

The Franco-American of the Year award is typically announced during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations of June 24. An award ceremony will be held at the NH PoutineFest on October 12, 2024.

The Franco-American Centre is dedicated to celebrating French language, culture and heritage throughout New Hampshire and has an office on the Saint Anselm College Campus.