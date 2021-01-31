Parkside returns to remote status

MANCHESTER, NH – The Middle School at Parkside will be in remote learning status this coming week for all students after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was confirmed Sunday evening. The school sent a notification to families announcing the move to remote learning.

Under the school district’s newly adopted COVID-19 metric, a school must move to remote learning for one week if a cluster of cases is confirmed. A cluster is defined as 3 or more cases in the same class or area of a school.

Manchester schools returned to hybrid learning last week – all other city schools will be in hybrid status this week. Safety protocols in place across the school district include requirements for masks and physical distancing, as well as enhanced cleaning and air handling procedures.

More information can be found on the Manchester School District COVID-19 dashboard.