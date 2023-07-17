Micro-credentials now available for New Hampshire educators

CONCORD, NH — Continuing with its efforts to build literacy knowledge, the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) is pleased to partner with Credentials Unlimited to provide educators with the opportunity to earn valuable micro-credentials focused on the Science of Reading.

Through this collaboration, NHED aims to empower educators with the knowledge and skills to implement evidence-based reading practices in their classrooms. By earning a micro-credential in the Science of Reading, educators can enhance their professional growth, improve their teaching technique and ultimately make a profound impact on their students’ literacy development.

“New Hampshire children need strong literacy skills, which are essential to become lifelong learners. To assist students in their reading journey, it is essential that our educators have the supports needed to improve reading and writing outcomes for their students, and that they understand how to apply evidence-based skills and concepts confidently and seamlessly,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

Credentials Unlimited, led by Dr. Lori Severino and Donna Hejtmanek, offers courses that align with the Science of Reading. The micro-credentials provided by NHED and Credentials Unlimited – at no cost to New Hampshire educators – are aligned with the rigorous Knowledge and Practice Standards for Teachers of Reading set forth by the International Dyslexia Association.

“We are excited that the New Hampshire Department of Education recognizes the value of micro-credentials, which are an innovative way for teachers to gain discrete skills in scientifically based practices,” said Severino and Hejtmanek. “Credentials Unlimited is thrilled to partner with NHED on this groundbreaking endeavor to help all New Hampshire children be proficient readers and writers.”

This program is specifically tailored to participants who are enrolled in NHED’s Leaning Into Literacy LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional development program and who successfully complete the Pearson Reading Exam.

About Credentials Unlimited

Credentials Unlimited, based in Pennsylvania, offers micro-credentials that can be used to leverage current evidence-based practices and build professional portfolios. It provides a digital, non-credit transcript with specialized badges to showcase continued knowledge and in-demand skills. To learn more, visit CredentialsUnlimited.com.