Michael York, retiring state librarian, announces run for NH Senate District 16

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Retiring New Hampshire State Librarian Michael York of Goffstown on Thursday announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination in New Hampshire Senate District 16.

York is a longtime Goffstown resident and bipartisan leader. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Master of Library Science and Plymouth State University with a Master of Business Administration, York serves on a number of national library boards and has worked as a librarian for 52 years.

“In my years working as the State Librarian, partisan politics were never a question,” said York. “I was proud to work together with both Democrats and Republicans to maintain an institution dedicated to the shared knowledge and interest of Granite State families. Seeing today’s division in our state, I feel compelled to step up in this moment and fight to bring our communities closer together. This campaign is for everyone; Republicans, Democrats, and other non-affiliated voters like myself. The stakes are too high for any of us to sit on the sideline as the future of our nation is deliberated upon. 2024 represents a turning point election that has the opportunity to bring the country back together – that’s why I’m proud to announce my run for State Senate. It’s time our legislature gets back to finding solutions for everyday problems faced by Granite State families.”

District 16 covers parts of Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties, including the towns of Candia, Raymond, and Hooksett, as well as the city of Manchester’s Ward 1.

“Michael York has a tremendous record of public service and accomplishment during his tenure as our State’s Librarian and as member of the Goffstown School Board. While MAGA extremists and Free Staters across New Hampshire continue their attacks to dismantle our most fundamental institutions, Michael York helped build our State Library into the remarkable institution it is today. The advancements of our State’s Library system were due to his career achievements and by building bridges with Democrats and Republicans in Concord to keep a beloved public institution growing and moving forward,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester), Caucus Chair. “Michael York is a tremendous candidate, and I look forward to working with him to secure the Democratic nomination this September and restoring civil leadership to District 16 in November.”

“I have always said that politics at its finest is all about relationships; that’s why I am proud to support Michael York in his run for State Senate. I’ve known Michael for many years, and he truly understands what it means to be a public servant,” said Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester), Senate Dean. “The work Michael has done with the State Library is remarkable, and I look forward to restoring common sense leadership to Goffstown and the families of District 16. At a time where unifying leaders are needed the most, Michael can be that voice bringing people across the district together and painting a better vision for the future.”