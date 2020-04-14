MHT Airport receiving $12.1 million in federal funds

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced that $15.2 million in federal funding for New Hampshire’s airports, with $12.1 million slated for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Last Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin requesting the federal government to take action to protect New Hampshire’s airports as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the nation’s commercial aviation system.

“Our airport in Manchester is a major employer for our region and a significant economic driver for our state,” said Congressman Pappas. “This pandemic is disrupting operations and threatens the long-term progress that was underway at MHT.”

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport remains open for essential travel and cargo transportation services.