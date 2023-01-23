MHT gets $2.8 million for terminal canopy

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced on Monday that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) has received $2,821,120 to support modifications and rehabilitations for its terminal building.

This award was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds. The award will be used to increase energy efficiency at MHT by replacing 16,000 square feet of the terminal’s original translucent fiberglass canopy.

The award follows $450,000 in federal funding in 2021, among various others provided by the federal government to MHT.

“I’m glad to see these federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law headed to Manchester Regional Airport to support key infrastructure updates. Investing in these energy efficiency upgrades not only ensures a better experience for travelers, but also improves the airport’s operations,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. (D-NH) “MHT is a hub of transportation and economic activity, and I’ll always advocate for the funding and resources necessary to support its growth.”

“Manchester Regional Airport is a crucial transportation and economic hub for our state, ensuring that tourists and locals alike can get where they need to go,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “This funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help strengthen the airport’s overall physical infrastructure while improving its energy efficiency, helping to ensure that it can stay operational for years to come.”

“Improving and updating Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is critical to our regional economy and ensuring individuals can travel safely and efficiently,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “This federal funding, provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law that I fought to pass, will update existing infrastructure to improve key systems at New Hampshire’s largest airport. I will continue to work to deliver the resources from this legislation to New Hampshire, and I’m eager to keep working across the aisle for New Hampshire priorities.”

“By investing in the modernization and energy efficiency of our airports and infrastructure, we can save money and bring more business to our state – a win-win for New Hampshire,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “I’m thrilled to see this funding heading to MHT and was proud to help pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. This game-changing legislation will continue to strengthen our infrastructure systems – from our airports and broadband to our roads and bridges – and bring new opportunities to the Granite State.”

“Thank you to the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation for their work to secure this valuable grant for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “This grant will allow us to replace 16,000 square feet of original translucent fiberglass canopy that has reached the end of its useful life. The new ceiling will improve natural light and heating efficiency in the terminal, allowing us to reduce our carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency overall.”