MHT earns honors for cleanliness from outbreak prevention experts

MANCHESTER, N.H. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

“This is great news for the safety of our staff, travelers and the airport community-at-large,“ said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “Consumers who choose to travel by air out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport can travel with the confidence that the airport places their health and safety as our primary concern each-and-every day.”

“This accomplishment proves the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s commitment to the most stringent protocols and procedures to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for employees and travelers,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “Being one of only 15 airports worldwide, and the only airport in New England to achieve GBAC STAR, provides yet another reason why travelers should choose Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when traveling.”

“We’re thrilled to have this accreditation and that MHT can demonstrate that our established work practices, policies, procedures, and systems were designed to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” said Carl Braley, Jr. A.A.E. Assistant Airport Director. “I’m proud of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport team for seeing this through, so diligently and fastidiously.”

With this accreditation, the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport joins an elite list of 15 airports worldwide to achieve GBAC STAR. To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.