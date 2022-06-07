MHT celebrates increased summer capacity

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As New Hampshire celebrated 603 Day last Friday, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) celebrated the return and expansion of routes heading in and out of New Hampshire’s air traffic hub.

A water salute was offered to American Airlines as it renewed its route from MHT to Chicago-O’Hare (ORD). The MHT-ORD route was paused in January, but has now returned with two daily flights with 76-seat Embrarer ERJ-175 planes.

American is also upgrading their Charlotte (CLT) route with Airbus 319 planes, adding 100 more seats each day on the route. United Airlines also added an additional flight to Newark (EWR), adding an additional 50 seats per day.

“It’s a super 603 day today, with several of our airlines increasing capacity as travel picks up for the summer,” said Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens.

Friday’s expansion announcements weren’t the only expanded routes at MHT in recent days. On Sunday, Southwest Airlines added an extra 175-seat Boeing 737-800 nonstop flight to Chicago-Midway (MDW) and Spirit Airlines added 92 additional seats to its flights to Orlando (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) by putting Airbus 321 planes on the routes.