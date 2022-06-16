MHCGM gets $10k from Red Sox

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) earned first place honors and $10,000 in the 2022 Impact Award, presented by the Red Sox and Rudderman Family Foundations.

MHCGM received the most votes of the 501c3 organizations in New Hampshire who were chosen to participate in the 8th Annual “IMPACT” Awards (Inspiring More Philanthropy Across Charities Together). The IMPACT Awards allow Red Sox fans in the six New England states the chance to nominate and vote for their favorite local non-profit organization to win a grant from the Red Sox Foundation.

In 2022, the IMPACT Awards focused on organizations that have demonstrated deep impact in raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes in their community. Social Media and Event Coordinator, Brionna Blodgett, accepted the check on behalf of The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.