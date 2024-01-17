MHA hosting affordable housing summit on Jan. 27

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Manchester is more than $1800 a month. Someone would need to make a minimum of $65,000 a year to afford that. That is if you can even find a place. The vacancy rate for apartments in Manchester is .06 percent.

In order for Manchester to thrive as a city, people need a place to live. The current situation is especially challenging for young workers, essential workers in food service, healthcare, and childcare positions, and elderly residents who rely on social security.

How big is the problem? And what can be done about it?

Manchester Housing Alliance will be holding a Housing Summit on Saturday, January 27 from 10 am to 12:30 pm in the Winchell Room of the Manchester City Library.

The event is free and anyone who wishes to share their challenges with housing or has some ideas about how to address the lack of affordable housing is invited to attend.

There will be coffee and snacks and we will provide translation for Spanish speakers.

Manchester Housing Alliance is a group of local residents who have been working since 2020 to raise awareness about the city’s housing crisis and educate renters about their rights. Group members speak out at public meetings and meet with elected officials to advocate for more affordable housing units.

The group is also working to create a community land trust which will provide limited equity co-operative units for individuals who have been priced out of the real estate market.

The goal of the summit is to gather input from community members to determine where the group should focus its advocacy efforts in the coming year.

Event organizer Brandon Lemay is excited to bring people together to discuss this important issue. “We haven’t done this kind of community engagement since before the pandemic. We hope to get an updated view of the housing challenges people are facing, and find some new people who are interested in getting involved in promoting the solutions,” he said.

To learn more about the Manchester Housing Alliance, visit their Facebook page.