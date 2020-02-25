Mezzapelle to head state treasury department upon resignation of Dwyer

CONCORD, NH – State Treasurer Bill Dwyer on Tuesday notified Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, and Senate President Donna Soucy that he would be resigning on March 26, 2020 [read resignation letter here.]
“I would like thank Bill for his many years of service,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Bill has been a responsible steward of New Hampshire’s finances, was respected across both sides of the aisle, and I wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”
Sununu will appoint Deputy State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to serve as the Commissioner of the Treasury Department to fill out the rest of Bill Dwyer’s term. Mezzapelle has served as Deputy State Treasurer since 2014, and is responsible for the administration of Treasury Operations.
The appointment must be confirmed by the Executive Council. The Legislature will elect a new State Treasurer on Organization Day in December 2020.
More About Mezzapelle
Monica Mezzapelle collaborates with the College Tuition Savings Plan Advisory Commission in the administration of the 529 College Savings Plan program in New Hampshire and with the Nuclear Decommissioning Financing Committee supporting the State Treasurer’s role in this program. She also serves on the New Hampshire Deferred Compensation Plan Commission as the State Treasurer’s designee. Mezzapelle began her career in public accounting and joined the State in 2000 working as a financial and compliance auditor for the Office of Legislative Budget Assistant, spending the last seven years as an audit manager. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds the AICPA designation of Chartered Global Management Accountant. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Government Finance Officers Association. Mezzapelle received her B.S. in accounting and finance from La Salle University in Mexico.