Mezzapelle to head state treasury department upon resignation of Dwyer

CONCORD, NH – State Treasurer Bill Dwyer on Tuesday notified Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, and Senate President Donna Soucy that he would be resigning on March 26, 2020 [read resignation letter here.]

“I would like thank Bill for his many years of service,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Bill has been a responsible steward of New Hampshire’s finances, was respected across both sides of the aisle, and I wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”

Sununu will appoint Deputy State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to serve as the Commissioner of the Treasury Department to fill out the rest of Bill Dwyer’s term. Mezzapelle has served as Deputy State Treasurer since 2014, and is responsible for the administration of Treasury Operations.

The appointment must be confirmed by the Executive Council. The Legislature will elect a new State Treasurer on Organization Day in December 2020.

More About Mezzapelle