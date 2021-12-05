Merry Manchester: 2021 Christmas Parade and holiday celebration a community affair

MANCHESTER, NH – As with many traditions lost to COVID-19 last year, the annual City-sponsored Christmas Parade was among those that were back on the schedule for 2021, drawing thousands of revelers to downtown Manchester on Saturday.
Held in tandem with the annual Santa Claus Shuffle 3K road race, the parade featured more than 44 floats and community groups which made their way from north Elm Street to the grand stand at Veterans Park, where emcees John Clayton of the Millyard Museum and Peter White, host of WMNH 95.3 FM morning radio show, provided color commentary.
If you were unable to attend in person or were away for the weekend, you can review the parade in its entirety courtesy of the video below by Manchester Public TV.
Department of Public Works plow trucks were strategically positioned to provide a layer of security from side streets in light of the tragic events that unfolded during the November Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a vehicle drove through the parade, injuring dozens and killing 5 people.
Below is a collection of photos shared across social media by businesses and residents, who captured the mood of the evening. Contributors include: John Clayton, Jim Kenison, Besty Soukup, Liz Hitchcock, Manchester Moves, Ken Mason, Michael Kornik, The Terracotta Room, Manchester Little League, Kira Morehouse, Manchester Association of Police K-9s, Dan Hannon, Londonderry Speedway, NH Roller Derby, Ben Dion, Ashley Dion, Mayor Joyce Craig.
Community Photo Gallery
Gallery/Manchester Moves/Elizabeth Soukup
Gallery/Manchester Association of Police K9s
Gallery/NH Roller Derby
Gallery/Jim Kenison
Gallery/Mayor Joyce Craig
Photos/Londonderry Speedway
Gallery/Terracotta Room
Parade participants included:
- Manchester Fire Department
- Manchester CrimeLine
- New Hampshire Army National Guard
- Congressman Chris Pappas
- Mayor Joyce Craig
- Members of the Board of Aldermen and Aldermen-elect
- Members of the Board of School Committee and School Committee-Elect
- Department of Public Works
- McIntyre Ski Team
- Fortitude for Dance
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Central High School Marching Band
- Miss Manchester Scholarship Program
- Rhythmic Revolutions Baton Twirling Team
- New Hampshire Roller Derby
- Manchester Girl Scouts
- Manchester Little League
- Manchester South Jr. Soccer League
- Choose Love Movement
- Manchester Moves
- Amoskeag Maintenance Services
- Manchester Memorial High School Marching Band
- Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program
- YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics Team
- Manchester Radio Group
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Powerknights FIRST Robotics
- Manchester City Library and Manchester School District Bookmobile
- Gear Up Manchester
- Manchester Police Athletic League
- Londonderry Raceway
- Manchester West High School Marching Band
- Boy Scout Troop 110
- Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter
- Consolidated Communications
- National Charity League of Southern NH
- Gospel Baptist Church
- Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts Mobile Base Camp
- National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44
- Santa Claus and more!