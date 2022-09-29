Merrimack motorcyclist killed in Everett Turnpike crash

BEDFORD, NH – A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

On September 28, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a motorcycle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South, Exit 13 off-ramp.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle off the right side of the roadway with a male operator who had been ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. This rider had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack.

The preliminary investigation suggests that as Mr. Faulkner was navigating the curves of the off-ramp, his motorcycle exited the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason causing it to roll over and eject him. All aspects of this crash remain under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at (603) 223-8308 or Ryan.R.Harkonen@dos.nh.gov.

One lane of the Exit 13 southbound off-ramp was shut down for approximately two hours during this incident.

The New Hampshire State Police and Bedford Fire Department were assisted on scene by members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.