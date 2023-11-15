Merrimack hospice nurse named ‘Superstar Caregiver of the Year’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Phaneuf Family Foundation’s 501(c)(3) board of directors announced on Wednesday that Betsy Ann Pelletier of Community Hospice House in Merrimack as its first Superstar Caregiver of the Year. The announcement was made earlier today at an annual professional caregiver event, hosted by Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.

“While there were many strong candidates we looked at for our first award, it became clear to us that Betsy Ann is a shining example of a compassionate and dedicated caregiver who goes above and beyond for hospice patients in NH,” said Buddy Phaneuf, president of the Foundation.

Pelletier was nominated by Barbara Lafrance, president and CEO of Community Hospice House.

“Betsy has compassionately provided bedside care at the Community Hospice House for over 21 years. She demonstrates excellence in care as well as teamwork to ensure the patients have comfort and the family is able to have cherished lasting memories,” Lafrance wrote in her nomination. “Betsy is the first one to organize a final wish for her patients and families. She has gone on several outings with more than one patient and often volunteers her time to go on days she is not scheduled.”

Phaneuf’s entire board of directors was very impressed with Betsy Ann’s nomination, and are excited to award her the $500 prize. The foundation also awards $500 to Community Hospice House for something that will benefit the organization’s entire team.

The Phaneuf Family Foundation acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the hospice care professionals in New Hampshire and Vermont. That’s why we created the Caregiver Superstar of the Year Award.

Community Hospice House , founded in 1883, serves 25 communities in southern NH and is the longest-serving Visiting Nurse Association in the region.