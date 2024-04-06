Merrimack County Sheriff endorses Warmington

KEENE, N.H. Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft has announced his endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor.

“Cinde is the candidate in this race with the experience and vision to keep Granite Staters safe,” said Croft. “During her time on the Executive Council, Cinde has always stood up for public safety and she will always fight to protect Granite Staters. As a lifelong law enforcement officer, I know that our most important duty is to work together to build a safer community and Cinde will be a collaborative partner in the corner office.”

“Sheriff Croft is an outstanding leader who has dedicated his career to improving public safety and making Merrimack County a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Warmington. “As governor, I look forward to working alongside him and other law enforcement officers to ensure New Hampshire is a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.