Meredith state representative changes parties

CONCORD, NH – In a significant development for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, State Representative Matthew (Matt) Coker (R-Meredith) has officially switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, a move met with open arms and enthusiasm by the Republican Caucus. Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) issued a statement today expressing his appreciation and excitement for Representative Coker’s decision.

“Today, I am thrilled to welcome State Representative Matt Coker to the Republican Caucus. Representative Coker’s decision to join our ranks speaks volumes about his dedication to serving the people of New Hampshire with integrity and conviction,” said Majority Leader Osborne. “His commitment to his principles and tireless advocacy for the values that matter most to his Meredith constituents makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Representative Coker’s transition to the Republican Party underscores the inclusive nature of the GOP, which prioritizes diversity of thought and welcomes individuals from all walks of life who share a common vision for a prosperous and vibrant New Hampshire.

“I am honored to stand alongside Representative Coker as we work together to advance policies that promote economic growth, protect individual freedoms, and ensure a bright future for generations to come,” Majority Leader Osborne added. “His expertise, passion, and dedication to public service will undoubtedly strengthen our caucus and our ability to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire.”

The Republican Caucus looks forward to working closely with Representative Coker to champion policies that empower individuals, foster economic prosperity, and uphold the values that define the great state of New Hampshire.