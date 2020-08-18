Merchants Fleet earns honors from Inc. Magazine

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Merchants Fleet announced on Tuesday that it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list, a list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America.

The company has grown significantly over the last year, entering a new headquarters facility just off I-93 in Hooksett as well as obtaining $50 million in growth financing from Bain Capital Credit in April.

With a growth rate of 56 percent over the past three years, Merchants Fleet ranked 4,986 on the list.

“I am extraordinarily proud of our company’s growth and the hard work that has propelled us into the Inc. 5000 for the first time in the company’s history,” said Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “It’s an honor to be ranked alongside some of the best, most innovative companies in the nation.”

Forcivity of Manchester was the highest ranked New Hampshire company on the list, with their 2,465 percent growth putting them at 157th overall.

The full list can be seen here.

