Mercedes driver wanted in two hit-and-run crashes

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 4, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., Manchester Police responded to an accident at Penacook and Chestnut streets. Officers located a pickup truck that had crashed into a barbershop at 57 Penacook St. The truck was resting partially inside the business.

According to witnesses, a Mercedes had hit the pickup truck, ran into a sign and then a parked car. The impact caused the pickup truck to hit the building and the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene and the passenger was not overly cooperative with police.

Officers also learned that, previous to this accident, the same Mercedes was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run on Elm Street. The Mercedes hit a car turning into Rite Aid. The victim was uninjured.

Both accidents are still under investigation and the Mercedes driver has not been located. If you have any information about these accidents, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Line or phone one in at 603-624-4040.