Mental Health Center residence remodel and expansion celebrated

MANCHESTER, NH – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) on Friday held a grand opening ceremony for the redevelopment project of their resident housing unit at 323 Manchester St., in Manchester.

Mayor Joce Craig was one of the first to speak and thanked MHCGM for all they have done for Manchester, and for this building, which is wrapped in services. Patricia Carty, President and CEO of The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester expressed her pleasure in re-opening the residence after the completion of the expansion and remodel of the building. She said it was a milestone as cut the ribbon after owning the building for more than 40 years and demonstrated our commitment for our patients and our staff members for their well-being.

She added, “We are not just opening doors, but we’re opening windows to hope and understanding.”

Carty thanked many people and businesses that were involved with or who worked on the project including, the Facilities Team of MHCGM who inspired hope and a healing environment for the project, Michael Castagna of Castagna Consulting who served as Project Manager, as well as Turnstone Construction, finance partner, NH Housing Authority and Architect, Fred Matuszewski. Other speakers at the grand opening included Castagna and Rob Dapice, Executive Director of NH Housing.