Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester recognizes Soucy, Seifert, for advocacy and service

MANCHESTER, NH – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester annually recognizes those in the community who have shown an outstanding commitment to and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year’s recipients are Senator Donna Soucy, who will be presented with the Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award, and Jeff Seifert, chosen for the 2021 Community Leadership Award.

Soucy was nominated for this prestigious award due to her help and support in passing legislation to allow for mental health services to be conducted via Telehealth. Senator Soucy worked hard to legislate changes to NH Medicaid Laws starting in 2016, paving the way for Telehealth services to be a covered expense for individuals living in metropolitan service areas, such as Manchester, NH. MHCGM immediately started offering limited Telehealth services, which positioned The Center to quickly pivot to provide remote services for thousands of children and adults during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Due to that effort, service-oriented businesses such as The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester were able to provide services to individuals in our community who depend on vital behavioral health services.

Soucy is the NH State Senator representing District 18, which includes five Manchester wards and the Town of Litchfield. Her public service includes three terms as a State Representative, two terms as a Manchester Alderman, nearly four terms on the Manchester School Board, and serving as the first female chair of the Manchester Fire Commission. Senator Soucy was elected President of the New Hampshire Senate on December 5, 2018, and was elected Senate Minority Leader on November 6, 2020. Donna was named Legislator of the Year by the New Hampshire Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence (2014) and by the New Hampshire Association of Social Workers (2016).

Seifert is a current leader in the NH banking community and manages the southern New Hampshire commercial banking team as Regional Vice President for TD Bank. He is an active member of the community who currently serves on the boards of NH Musculoskeletal Institute, NH State Board of Accountancy, and Waypoint. Jeff is also a past President of the Manchester Regional Youth Hockey Association where he also coached for more than 15 years. Additional Board roles have included positions with NH Special Olympics, Massachusetts Select’s Hockey League and Hillcrest Terrace (a Retirement Community based in Manchester). Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeff was instrumental in helping organizations to apply for Federal PPP loans, which helped to sustain operations and staffing levels for needed services in the community. Jeff truly goes above and beyond in giving his time and energy to help his others.

The MHCGM Community Leadership Award recognizes and honors business or community leaders who exemplify the leadership and commitment needed to build and support a caring community. Honorees are selected for their involvement in business, civic, philanthropic, artistic, or cultural activities that enhance the quality of life and wellness of our citizens.

Both Senator Soucy and Jeff Seifert are well-deserving candidates in recognition of their work, advocacy, and involvement in community activities, which enhance the quality of life and wellness of our citizens. Awards will be presented during The Mental Health Centers Virtual Benefit on Monday, October 25, starting at 6 PM which is open to the public. There is no cost to register for the event, which will also include a comedy show and a few program highlights. Proceeds from the annual mental health benefit will support outreach and support services for individuals and families in our communities who are challenged with mental illness.

Additional information can be found at; www.mhcgm.org.