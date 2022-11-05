Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester raises $100k at benefit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 23rd Annual Celebration for Mental Health benefit on October 24, hosted by The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM), raised over $100,000 through live and silent auctions, raffles, and event sponsorships. The net profit represents a new record high amount for the benefit event and will go a long way in helping children, teens, and adults within the greater Manchester community, to access treatments, services, and programs offered at MHCGM. More than 50 different community partners, businesses, and organizations supported the benefit cause to help improve the quality of life of others who are affected by mental illness.

Arthur Sullivan, Principal Partner of Brady Sullivan Properties, shared this at the event,” Shane and I have supported the Mental Health Center for Greater Manchester for the past 16 years, and it gives us great pleasure to be tonight’s Presenting Sponsor for the 6th consecutive year. Brady Sullivan Properties takes pride in supporting various organizations throughout our communities, and this organization and event will always be one of the most important that we support. We see every day how a person’s mental wellness affects their ability to succeed. This person could be a family member, an employee or colleague, the person next to us at the grocery store, a stranger on the street, or even ourselves. It is our responsibility as a community to help these individuals who need assistance by supporting organizations like the Mental Health Center and events such as tonight’s Annual Celebration.”

We are overwhelmed by the success of our annual benefit,” said Rik Cornell, VP of Community Relations, MHCGM “It demonstrates just how supportive our community is and the understanding our supporters have in knowing that feeling mentally well is just as important as one’s physical health.” “Proceeds will certainly have a crucial impact on our organizations’ ability to continue the work of helping to secure brighter futures for those who seek our care.”

The Annual Celebration event is the premier annual fundraiser for MHCGM, and each year, it attracts more supporters for the cause. The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester is a 501(c) 3 organization and is the largest outpatient mental health provider in the state of NH with programs and services to support all age groups.