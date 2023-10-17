Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester announces 2023 Award Recipients

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will honor two individuals at their Annual Benefit for Mental Health on Monday, October 23 for their tireless contributions, which have supported the greater Manchester communities and New Hampshire citizens affected by mental illness.

The prestigious Wheelock-Nardi Advocacy Award is presented each year to an individual or organization that exemplifies a high standard of commitment and advocacy for those with mental illness. This year, the honor will go to workforce advocate, Geoffrey Vercauteren.

Geoff is the Director of Workforce Development at Network4Health, an Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) of local care providers. In his role as the Workforce Development Director, Geoff provided leadership to enhance behavioral healthcare workforce needs across our network as well as across all of the regionally based IDNs. His work focused on increasing the pipeline of professionals entering the field; providing access to professional development opportunities to create a competent and confident workforce; encouraging the educational advancement of incumbent workers and implementing retention strategies to increase engagement and decrease turnover among partner members within the region. The network consists of 40 healthcare, behavioral health, and human services employers across 18 cities and towns around the greater Manchester, Salem, and Derry areas. As a result of Geoff’s leadership, the N4H Workforce Development project was acclaimed for its strategic approach to the enhancement of the healthcare workforce.

The Center will also honor Jennifer Chmiel Gillis, Ed.D, the Superintendent of Schools for Manchester School District as the recipient of the 2023 Community Leadership Award. The MHCGM Community Leadership Award recognizes and honors business or community leaders who exemplify the leadership and commitment needed to build and support a caring community. Honorees are selected for their involvement in business, civic, philanthropic, artistic, or cultural activities that enhance the quality of life and wellness of our citizens. Recognizing the impact of strong community partnerships, Gillis has worked to strengthen and systematize these connections to strengthen schools and improve student outcomes. As Assistant Superintendent, she leveraged the power of these partnerships to help lead the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic. As Superintendent, she has worked to stabilize the district in the wake of the pandemic and deal with aging school buildings. She exemplifies strong leadership and a commitment to strategic planning to ensure the work with students, district staff, families, elected officials, and community partners creates a supportive caring system for all.

Vercauteren and Gillis are well-deserving award recipients in recognition of their work, advocacy, and involvement in community activities, which enhance the quality of life and wellness of our citizens, as well as those affected by mental illness. Awards will be presented during The Mental Health Centers Fall Benefit on Monday, October 23, at The Derryfield Country Club. Proceeds from the annual benefit will support outreach and supportive services for individuals and families in our communities who are challenged with mental illness.

Additional information can be found at https://www.mhcgm.org/events/benefit2023/