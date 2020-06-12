Mental Break: Happy little clouds – there is something about Bob

It’s a good time to unpack my Bob Ross paint kit, turn off the world and connect with inner harmony.

I am certain my experience with Bob Ross is similar to most. Silent, stilled, attentive, fascinated in his subtlety, how abstract forms came magically together, and how the transformation of a blank canvas into an almost three-dimensional landscape would appear before my eyes, enchantingly authentic, convincing me to inhabit his world, albeit for a short while. I knew if I had a palette, a fan brush, and some yellow ocher, I could paint too – maybe not as well as Bob – but if I was within a 20-mile circumference, I would be initially satisfied. Or at least, that’s what he made me conclude and that seemed more than enough.

Were you especially entranced when he made water reflections? I was. His compositions fluidly appeared leading us to believe it was already there, all along, and as most seasoned artists comprehend it truly is already there all along. No matter how many episodes we watched, the unfolding of the reveal is so intriguing it felt like the first time, every time.

It’s no wonder that Bob Ross Inc. in Herndon, Virginia, is experiencing an increased influx of traffic during the current pandemic. I had the opportunity to speak with Executive Assistant to the President of Bob Ross Inc., Sarah Strohl, who explained the recent upturn.

“People have always loved Bob, even before now. He has been a source of comfort. People watch him to help them fall asleep, to relax and unwind. I’ve heard, the only reason my kid is asleep right now is because we put Bob Ross on — that people keep him playing in the background while they are at work, or studying — it’s just that calming presence. It makes sense that now people are turning to Bob wanting to have relaxation. People have gotten their family members painting over Skype, coming together, keeping them occupied, giving them new hobbies. So it does make sense that we’ve had this huge surge with Bob right now because they are looking for comfort and that joyful distraction, Strohl states.

Robert Norman Ross aka Bob Ross was the creator and host of the instructional Public Television program, “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from 1983-1994 and remains in syndication. Most distinctive for his unique afro, Ross permed his hair, a financial strategy used to cut back on the necessity of haircuts. A native of Florida, Ross grew-up under modest means. He spent 20 years in the Air Force, as well as residing in Alaska, where the majority of his nature-filled inspiration would originate.

“While working as a bartender, Ross was inspired by a Public Television program that featured painter Bill Alexander. Alexander became Ross’s mentor. Working as a traveling art instructor Ross met Walter and Annette Kowalski who convinced him to travel the East Coast and eventually went with Bob to record a commercial for classes taking place at a Public Television station where the idea for the show was sparked,” Strohl says.

The rest is history.

The unforeseen irony of Ross is that posthumously, he has become an icon, with his brand boasting over three pages of merchandise on Amazon, including bobbleheads, T-shirts, and an action figure (that’s caught my eye). His paintings are displayed in the Smithsonian’s American History Museum and the official YouTube page has close to four million subscribers. As an ideal excuse to visit and support local business, The Currier Museum’s exquisite gift shop also stocks Bob Ross merchandise (learn more about the Currier Museum here).

How did the recent Ross fandom come about? Attempting to launch a more artistic live stream feature on their platform, in 2015, the video game streaming site Twitch contacted Bob Ross Inc. requesting all 403 episodes of the Joy of Painting (which pulled in over 5 million views). “It was this magical insane week of people who had forgotten about Bob and were rediscovering him,” says Strohl. “People living in countries where he didn’t even air when they were growing up, and, who is this guy and why cant I stop watching him? So many people from all over the world!”

You don’t have to allow it. It just happens. Bob Ross, virtuously coerces us to be present, enchanting us under his soothing hypnotic-like spell. Larry Owens, composer of the jazz instrumental Bob Ross theme, opens the show, shifting us into immediate tranquility, appropriately reflective of Ross’s true-to-life personality. He feels calm. He feels peaceful, compelling me to replicate his tranquil ambiance in my meditation practice.

Strohl goes on to explain the influence Ross has over people, of which she has personally witnessed. “We’ve done in-person classes where average fans of Bob, who have never painted before, can be at an event like TwitchCon, South by Southwest, the Comic Con Museum, these kinds of chaotic events. We invite people to join us painting, and it’s just this little island of calm. People are very zoned in and focused, and painting. It’s amazing! When you are in a very loud convention, and everyone is talking, and then the class starts, and 300 people are silent…painting. It’s awesome! It’s really the power of Bob Ross. It brings people to this wonderful place where they are able to relax and get in touch with themselves and also in touch with nature.

In asking Strohl what she feels Ross’s message would be during this time, she replies, “His message is so timeless. It can be applied to so many situations. Bob talks a lot in the Joy of Painting about using painting as a way to escape from what is going on around you. You have complete power over the canvas and you can make it the way you think it is supposed to be regardless of what is going on in your world. He knew people didn’t always paint along with his shows, he knew people used it to relax, maybe take a nap and I think he would be really happy that he would be able to bring people that little bit of peace during chaos.”

Perhaps that may be why we came back, over and over, because it’s somewhat stunning to consider, in such a short duration of time, something so beautifully intricate could be created so simply, in the presence of a soothing individual, within a gentle space, of weightless serenity, reminding us of what can be birthed, outside of chaos.

Now follow me… concentrate on Bob’s brush strokes, listen to the relaxed compassion in his voice … breathe in … breathe out … repeat until desired results are reached.

Paint with Bob, a scene that could easily resemble a backroad in NH

