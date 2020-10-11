Memorial unveiled for Firefighter Mason Murphy

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 10, 2020, Manchester Firefighters, family, and friends gathered at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Calef Road across from station 9 where Firefighter Mason Murphy was assigned, to pay tribute to his life.

Mason Murphy, 25, died from a medical condition on February 16, 2020. The family held traditional services at that time, but wanted to find a way to make sure Mason was remembered.

The family worked with several people to design a memorial for Mason. When the memorial was designed and produced the family wanted to find a fitting location.

Working with the Pine Grove Cemetery they secured a location directly across from Station 9 where Mason was assigned.

Manchester firefighters displayed a flag from Truck 7 over the memorial, and firefighters lined up in formation as his father spoke about him, and the MFD Captain Peter Franggos of Engine 9 shared stories about Mason’s time on the job.

The memorial was unveiled by his brothers, after his mother spoke of him and shared stories about Mason.