Memorial outlasts Central, 39-37, loses Pepra-Omani to injury

MANCHESTER, NH — It was an image both heartbreaking and poignant.

Memorial High’s Madison Pepra-Omani, laying under the basket on the floor of the Crusaders’ gym, tears flowing, in excruciating pain, being tended to by team officials. Sitting on the floor, right beside, was Memorial senior co-captain Elizabeth Barrientos.

Pepra-Omani, a talented sophomore, who had suffered a knee injury last fall, was playing just her fifth game after being cleared by doctors. Playing with a brace on her right knee, had already proved to be a difference maker for the Crusaders. She poured in a career-high 25 points in a 55-32 win over Nashua North, helping Memorial snap a six-game losing streak. She followed that up with 17 points in just three quarters of play in a 77-42 rout of Keene.

But Monday night, with 3:44 to play in the second quarter of Memorial’s game against Central, Pepra-Omani was fouled on a strong drive to the hoop. It was an egregious foul but she landed awkwardly. She immediately knew something was wrong with the knee, as did her coaches, who rushed to her aid. Head Coach Greg Cotreau directed his players to gather by their bench at the other end of the floor. All of the Crusaders followed his instructions — except one. Barrientos refused to leave her teammate’s side, offering silent support until Pepra-Omani was carried off the floor by two members of the Crusaders’ staff.

“(Barrientos) is kind of our unspoken leader,” said Cotreau. “She’s a co-captain. She’s been part of a couple of really good teams and she has had a chance to follow a couple of really good players and see what they did, in terms of leadership.”

Barrientos continued to show her leadership when play resumed, dropping in 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, helping Memorial grind out a 39-37 victory. Guard Paige Thibault added nine points and four assists for the Crusaders (6-7), who will look to get back to .500 tonight (Tuesday) against Salem.

“Offensively, (Prepra-Omani) does a lot for us,” said Cotreau. “I think our girls did a really good job keeping their composure and working hard to win this one for her.”

The game featured aggressive defense, with no shots going unchallenged. As a result, neither team was ever able to build a lead of more than five points. Every possession carried extra value and every turnover or missed free throw was magnified.

“It was a good game. Whenever we play these guys, it doesnt matter what the records say or what the standings are, it’s always competitive,” said Central Coach Mike Wenners. “The players know each other, there are friends on both sides. These are the fun games.”

Central (3-9) looked ready to take command of the game midway through the third .quarter. Sylvie Bangasimbo (10 points) drained a three-pointer and Reeham Imam scored off a pretty feed by McKena Schneiderman (8 points) to give the Little Green a 26-21 lead..

But Memorial wasted no time responding . Ciara Banks scored on a strong drive and Taylor McNelly came off the bench to drill a 3-pointer to tie the game, 26-26. The teams carried a 30-all tie into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Memorial was able to take control, if only by a thread. Banks sparked a mini-run at the start of the quarter and Memorial grabbed a 36-33 lead. That lead was 38-35 with 2:20 left to play when co-captain Erin McCoy dished to a cutting Banks for an easy layup.

But Central refused to go away, cutting the lead to a single point Lauren Bouthot scored on a putback with 1:25 left. One of two freed throws by Espinal gave Central a final chance. But Bangasimbo’s 3-point try in the waning seconds rimmed out.

“It’s always a grind when you play Central. It’s never easy,” said Cotreau. “All these kids have grown up together, either playing with each other or against each other. We have no secrets from each other.”